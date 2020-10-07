ANSI Releases User Survey on Use of Standardization Roadmap for Unmanned Aircraft Systems

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the release of a user survey to capture how companies, organizations, and agencies use the Standardization Roadmap for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Version 2.0), which was published by the ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative (UASSC) in June 2020. Version 2.0 of the roadmap includes expanded content and identification of additional standardization needs not included in Version 1.0. ANSI is seeking user input regarding the use and effectiveness of the roadmap to assist in future work efforts. The roadmap is available as a free download at www.ansi.org/uassc.

Launched in 2017, the ANSI UASSC is working to coordinate and accelerate the development of the standards and related conformance programs needed to facilitate the safe integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the U.S. national airspace system, with international coordination and adaptability. Some 400 individuals from 250 public- and private-sector organizations supported the roadmap's development, including representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), other U.S. federal government agencies, standards developing organizations (SDOs), industry, academia, and others.

The roadmap identifies published standards and standards in development, assesses gaps, and makes recommendations for priority areas where there is a perceived need for additional standardization including pre-standardization research and development (R&D). The roadmap covers the full range of topics related to UAS: airworthiness; flight operations; personnel training, qualifications, and certification; infrastructure inspections; environmental applications; commercial services; workplace safety; and public safety operations. The roadmap aims to support the growth of the UAS market with an emphasis on civil, commercial, and public safety applications. Its recommendations are envisaged to be widely adopted by the standardization community.

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

