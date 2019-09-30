ANSI Welcomes Associate General Counsel, Gail Matthews, Esq.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is pleased to welcome Gail A. Matthews, Esq. as Associate General Counsel, effective September 30, 2019. Ms. Matthews joins ANSI from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), where she served as the Deputy Chief of its Civil Division since 2003. In her new role at ANSI, Ms. Matthews will provide legal support to ANSI and its affiliates, the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and Workcred.

In her role as Deputy Chief, Ms. Matthews represented the United States, its departments and agencies, members of congress, cabinet officers, and other federal employees in a wide variety of civil and criminal cases. She supervised more than 50 civil attorneys and managed the defensive practices of the United States throughout the district, including Long Island and three of New York City's boroughs.

Ms. Matthews joined the United States Attorney's Office in 1997 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Throughout her tenure, she was instrumental in developing practice guidelines, standards, and policies in conjunction with senior officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and the Executive Office for United States Attorneys. Over the years, she played a key role in numerous complex commercial and constitutional cases.

Ms. Matthews began her litigation career at two large international law firms, where her focus was commercial litigation, including breach of contract and licensing claims, intellectual property challenges, ratepayer litigation, and securities litigation.

"Gail is a very accomplished lawyer and her diverse legal experience will be invaluable to the ANSI corporate family; I am so very happy to welcome her as our associate general counsel," said Patricia Griffin, senior vice president and general counsel, ANSI.

A cum laude graduate of Pace University School of Law, Ms. Matthews is a 2014 recipient of the Henry L. Stimson Medal, presented annually to outstanding Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. She is a frequent lecturer at Main Justice and the Department of Justice's National Advocacy Center.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ANSI, is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). ANAB's accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

About Workcred

Formed in 2014, Workcred is an affiliate of ANSI whose mission is to strengthen workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, ensuring its ongoing relevance, and preparing employers, workers, educators, and governments to use it effectively. Workcred's vision is a labor market that relies on the relevance, quality, and value of workforce credentials for opportunities, growth, and development. Learn more at www.workcred.org.

