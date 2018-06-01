Ansira Acquires Brand Protection Agency

Ansira, which is majority owned by Advent International, is one of the largest independently owned CRM and direct marketing agencies in the United States. With over 850 team members across 14 office locations, Ansira was built to align brands, consumers and channel partners in today's complex, rapidly changing business environment – ensuring that all three win in the marketplace. Through its unique approach to one-to-one customer engagement, national-to-local expertise and retail partner empowerment, Ansira establishes and strengthens profitable customer relationships for its clients. Ansira offers integrated and stand-alone marketing solutions that are focused on optimizing CRM programs and customer acquisition platforms and strategies. Its work includes data analytics, campaign management, strategic planning, digital, web development, integrated media/search, creative, through-channel-marketing automation (TCMA), and experiential marketing.

"The acquisition of BPA is a very exciting one for Ansira, as it enhances our TCMA capabilities and allows us to bolster our digital and compliance monitoring offering – thus providing even more value to our clients at a local level," said Adam Vandermyde, Executive Vice President of Operations at Ansira. "I look forward to working closely with Jeff [Borden, CEO], Landen [Campbell, CTO], and the rest of the BPA team as we begin the integration process."

Jeff Borden, CEO of BPA said, "I'm very happy that BPA is joining Ansira to leverage our technology and automation. This will also allow BPA's current clients to access Ansira's full suite of trade-promotion offerings to enhance their co-op and compliance programs. We are excited to join such a growing, data-focused company." BPA's platform has 200+ brands, 39,000+ resellers and 200,000+ products on it today.

"Our TCMA team is central to Ansira's local marketing programs, and enhancing our automated monitoring capabilities with deeper insights fills a tremendous need for our clients," said Daina Middleton, Ansira's CEO. "Our companies are extremely complementary, and we look forward to having BPA as part of Ansira."

About Ansira

Ansira, a leading data-driven, technology-enabled marketing solutions provider, specializes in the integration of local and national marketing programs through marketing automation, data analytics, CRM and integrated media. Marketing intelligence is infused across all disciplines and executed through digital, direct, social, mobile, integrated media and creative execution, marketing automation, co-op and trade promotion. The agency enjoys long-term client relationships with Fortune 500 companies spanning a broad range of industries, including automotive, dining, retail, consumer packaged goods, fitness, technology and specialty services. Ansira has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Atlanta, Cedar Rapids, Houston, Portland, OR, and Newport Beach, CA. Ansira is majority owned by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, who is highly supportive of Ansira's business and future growth initiatives.

About BPA

BPA provides manufacturers and brands with the ability to monitor, manage and communicate with their online reseller channels. With deep visibility into their online marketplace, the business intelligence SaaS platform captures product and channel data across the Internet providing deep analytics and actionable information based on the needs of the brand-retailer relationship. BPA's office is located in Dallas, TX.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in 325 private equity transactions in 40 countries and as of March 31, 2017, it had $39 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 180 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

