Bentley joins the executive team after more than 15 years of leadership at Ansira

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), the platform of record for brand-to-local ecosystems, today announced the promotion of Karlyn Bentley to Executive Vice President, Client Growth. Bentley reports to Chief Revenue Officer Amalia Thomas and will lead strategic client partnerships and growth initiatives across Ansira's wide range of client verticals including automotive, financial services and insurance, food and beverage, health and medical, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications.

Ansira Appoints Karlyn Bentley as Executive Vice President, Client Growth

"Karlyn has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, commercial discipline, and an unwavering commitment to our clients," said Thomas. "Over the past 15 years, she has cultivated trusted relationships with some of our largest clients, delivered meaningful growth, and developed teams that drive results. Her proven ability to lead complex portfolios and strengthen partnerships makes her the right leader to guide our client growth organization as we continue to expand our impact and deliver value for our clients."

Bentley joined Ansira in 2010 via acquisition and has since advanced through a series of leadership roles, earning a reputation for building trusted client partnerships, fostering cross-functional collaboration, driving operational excellence, and developing high-performing teams. She most recently served as Group Senior Vice President of Client Partnership where she led organic growth initiatives across one of Ansira's most complex and highly regulated portfolios spanning technology, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, and healthcare, together representing 25% of the company's annual revenue.

In her new role, Bentley will continue to focus on strengthening client relationships, identifying growth opportunities, and ensuring Ansira delivers the strategic guidance, technology, and services clients need to navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape.

"I'm honored to continue my career at Ansira and lead a team that plays such a critical role in our clients' success," said Bentley. "Throughout my time here, I've seen firsthand the impact we can make when we combine deep industry expertise, strong partnerships, and innovative technology to help brands grow. I look forward to working alongside our clients and commercial teams to identify new opportunities, strengthen relationships, and continue delivering meaningful business outcomes."

Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira is the platform of record for brand-to-local ecosystems, purpose-built to solve the challenges of fragmented and complex sales and marketing networks. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the company combines AI-infused technology, closed-loop analytics, and the expertise of 1,300+ team members to connect 500+ brands and over a million partners. Ansira provides end-to-end solutions, from dynamic content and localized experiences to funds and incentive management, empowering brands to build trust, drive measurable growth, and simplify operations across their ecosystem. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Burton

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SOURCE Ansira