Ansira Cited as a Strong Performer in Customer Database and Engagement Agencies Report by Independent Research Firm

Forrester applied 32-criteria in the evaluation of eight of the most significant of customer database and engagement agencies based on current offering, strategy and market presence.

According to the report, "Marketers seeking to translate a national brand to local action (e.g., franchises, dealer networks, B2B2C brands) will find Ansira an especially capable partner with a knack for educating and gaining buy-in from local channels."

"For 99 years, Ansira has provided exceptional brand to local marketing experiences for category-leading companies," says Daina Middleton, CEO of Ansira. "As brands strive to meet ever-changing customer experience demands, they will require increasingly sophisticated data-driven marketing solutions to match. We are honored to be included in this Forrester Wave which, in our opinion, validates the depth and breadth of our database, loyalty, CRM and customer engagement offerings and are thrilled to be acknowledged by Forrester as a Strong Performer in a field where the competitive set runs broad and deep."

Agency inclusion in this Forrester Customer Database and Engagement Agencies was based upon meeting the following inclusion criteria:

At least 15 clients for whom the agency manages first-party PII databases

An annual revenue of at least $50 million in the 2017 calendar year

in the 2017 calendar year Has a balanced client mix of consumer engagement strategy and marketing execution.

Offers advanced analytics services that at least 20% of its database clients engage with

Has a dedicated in-house creative and content development team

Ansira models and activates first, second and third-party data, delivering performance-based marketing programs at the brand and local levels, as well as supports its clients with digital media buying and planning, CRM and loyalty programs, web and creative development and strategies and analytics.

"Today's marketer has to continuously evolve and innovate to stay effective," says Kelly Jo Sands, EVP of Marketing Technology at Ansira. "We have refined an end to end approach to customer experience and data management, providing the intersection of exceptional people and technical solutions to solve critical problems for our Clients. We're both excited and humbled to be named a Strong Performer by Forrester in their evaluation. We believe our core services enable highly targeted, localized customer interactions for our brand partners."

Since 2012, the customer engagement category has continued to rapidly mature and Ansira has reaped the benefits of being an early CRM innovator and brand to local partner leading data-driven and customer experience-led marketers to deliver best practices in strategy and execution, especially at the local level.

