Ansira Earns Two Best in Class Awards from Loyalty360

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira") today announced that Loyalty360 has named Ansira a winner in this year's Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards in the Agency and Technology categories. The accolades recognize Ansira's expertise in deploying customer engagement strategies to help their clients attract customers and turn them into loyalists. Through guidance to implement the right technology for today and tomorrow, along with data-driven and technology-enabled campaigns, Ansira helps brands deliver personalized, relevant, and timely experiences that foster lasting relationships that lead to profitable growth.

"Ansira's unique drive, passion, focus, and commitment to their customers helped earn the company a spot on our Best in Class winners list this year," said Loyalty360 CEO and CMO Mark Johnson. "By building unique and lasting customer experiences, Ansira's approach to loyalty, especially as it pertains to personalized and local experiences, is delivering outstanding results for their clients."

The winners of the Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards were chosen by the members of the Loyalty360 editorial staff, analysts, and feedback from Loyalty360 Customer Award judges. Loyalty360 Best in Class Award winners were selected based on several factors, including Loyalty360 Award entries and nominations, interviews and contributed articles, webinars, overall program impact, and association involvement over the past 18 months.

"In this day and age, consumers demand continuity and relevance with every brand interaction, and those expectations are tough to meet for brands with a distributed sales model," said Ansira's Chief Strategy Officer Trae Clevenger. "We believe that our clients need to go beyond just having a loyalty program and look at loyalty as a mission. We use sound customer intelligence, experience design and marketing technology to deliver impactful customer experiences at the national and local levels, but also to strengthen the brand-channel relationship and make loyal customers that return time and time again."

Earlier this year, independent research company Forrester Research, Inc., named Ansira a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019," earning the highest possible score in both Data Management Services and Privacy and Security criteria.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira drives brand-to-local connections for world-class brands. The agency's unique approach to customer engagement, local activation, and channel empowerment enables brands operating in a distributed sales model to deliver impactful, profitable customer experiences. Over the past 18 months, Ansira has been recognized in three reports by an industry-leading research firm for loyalty service providers, through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), and customer database and engagement. Ansira's 850 global employees support brands in varied industries, including automotive, business services, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, restaurants, retail, and technology. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2019, had $54.3 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com.

