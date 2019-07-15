Ansira Named a Strong Performer in the Loyalty Service Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

Forrester's reports objectively analyze specific technological and marketing capabilities and help decision-makers identify potential third-party partners and industry leaders. The Forrester report, released today, identified 14 Loyalty Service Providers and ranked them based on an evaluation of 22 criteria. The report states that as organizations increasingly prioritize customer retention and loyalty, providers that can help them evolve their tactical programs into strategies will lead the pack. This evaluation of loyalty providers aims to help B2C marketing professionals select the right agency for their needs.

"Meeting the rising expectations of customers is essential for brands to compete now and in the future," said Trae Clevenger, chief strategy officer of Ansira. "We know Forrester understands that brands must think beyond the loyalty program, delivering the best experience of the brand at every interaction. Ansira's holistic, experience-centric approach to loyalty design and execution enables clients to become 'loyalty brands,' not just brands with a loyalty program. We believe that Ansira's recognition in Forrester's Loyalty Service Providers Wave further solidifies our position as the Brand-to-Local agency, delivering loyalty-generating interactions whenever and wherever they occur."

According to the report, "Ansira excels at executing loyalty logistics. Ansira's loyalty practice helps marketers deliver on four loyalty pillars — loyalty beyond the program, customer experience, emotional connections, and local relevance — which align with [the] agency's vision of meeting customer expectations at the brand and local level."

References Forrester interviewed for the report value "Ansira's analytics chops, ability to uncover insights, and 'get-it-done' nature." They also appreciate Ansira's level of service and ease in working with other agency partners.

"We'd like to extend our congratulations to Ansira on their recent recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave Report for Loyalty Services," said CrowdTwist's CEO Scott Matthews. "We commend their forward-thinking strategies and look forward to the outstanding work that our combined solutions offer to the loyalty marketplace."

In addition to the Loyalty Service Providers Wave released today, Forrester has recognized Ansira in other reports in the past 18 months. Ansira was named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database and Engagement Agencies, Q2 2018" and a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA), Q2 2018," among inclusion in other reports. As the only agency uniting and delivering on all three dimensions — customer engagement, channel empowerment, and local activation — we think Forrester's recognition of Ansira's marketing capabilities cements its position as the Brand-to-Local agency.

"We know it's hard for brands to identify, retain, and engage customers, especially now when disruptive brands and new technologies have heightened consumer demands," said Laurie MacLaren, chief executive officer of Ansira. "As the Brand-to-Local agency, Ansira has the solutions that increase profitability for brands with local partners by delivering impactful local experiences to customers and prospects. We think Ansira's inclusion in Forrester's Waves — TCMA, Customer Database and Engagement, and now the Loyalty Service Providers — further validates Ansira's proven approach to help our clients drive industry-leading performance."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

Ansira is the Brand-to-Local agency driving industry-leading performance for world-class brands. The agency's unique perspective and proven expertise in customer engagement, channel marketing automation, and local activation empower brands with local partners, who operate a distributed sales model to deliver impactful, profitable customer experiences and tackle marketing challenges that are amplified by disruptor brands and new technologies. With 875 employees globally, Ansira supports more than 150 brands in varied verticals, including automotive, business services, consumer packaged goods, hospitality, restaurants, retail, and technology. Headquartered in St. Louis, Ansira commemorates its 100-year anniversary as an innovative and evolutionary agency in 2019. For more information, visit: ansira.com.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 345 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of March 31, 2019, had $36 billion in assets under management, which does not include the $17.5 billion recently raised for its ninth global private equity fund, GPE IX. Advent's current portfolio companies generate $50 billion in annual revenue and employ over 290,000 people. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 195 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international.

Media Contact: Megan Duran

Megan.Duran@Ansira.com

972-663-1380

SOURCE Ansira

Related Links

https://ansira.com

