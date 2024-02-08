Answering the Call for an Integrated, Affordable, Service-Driven EHR Alternative

CliniComp dramatically lowers total cost of ownership for its comprehensive longitudinal patient record solution with a fixed price system-as-a-service model

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, announced the next generation of its disruptive system-as-a-service (SYaaS) solution suite to provide health systems of all sizes with a comprehensive longitudinal patient EHR that is quick to implement and at a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. As health systems continue to struggle to realize returns from technology investments in the face of persistent labor and revenue challenges, the CliniComp SYaaS solution suite significantly reduces IT complexities and costs, improves reliability, and facilitates true interoperability – all while reducing the burden on clinicians and enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"The time has come in our industry to disrupt the status quo," said Kem Graham, vice president of sales for CliniComp. "It's time to eliminate the exorbitant cost of ownership of EHR solutions and realize an affordable, comprehensive longitudinal patient record solution. Our customers embrace our SYaaS model because it eliminates so much of the uncertainty, fragmentation and inflexibility they have experienced in our market, driving better financial, and most importantly, clinical outcomes. Our holistic solution suite gives health systems the transparency and scalability they need to achieve sustainable growth and patient satisfaction."

Delivering more for a lower total cost of ownership

CliniComp has changed the way EHRs are sold, implemented and managed, avoiding large up-front costs and multiple contracts associated with traditional EHRs in the market. The integrated CliniComp EHR solution suite includes inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary, and revenue cycle management.

CliniComp's SYaaS model simplifies the customer experience by bundling everything needed to manage and maintain its EHR, including all software, hardware, and ongoing services at a fixed price with no hidden fees. Moreover, the implementation is one-third, or better, the time of traditional systems with customers going live in months, not years, for substantial cost savings. CliniComp's consolidated ongoing services drastically reduce resources necessary from the healthcare organization to implement and support the system – training, maintenance, interfaces, medical device and system integration, consultation, optimization and 24/7 end-user support – allowing them to maximize their investment for years to come.

"Regarding CliniComp as a whole – the application, overall support, contracting, personnel – CliniComp is by far the best vendor I have worked with," said Kim Harrelson, Project Manager, CIS Lead, Biomedical Solutions at the Veterans Administration VISN 9.

Comprehensive longitudinal patient record

CliniComp's comprehensive longitudinal patient record provides a single virtual record with the ability to cross multiple sites, environments and time transparently. This capability is scalable and adaptable indefinitely. The architecture allows for data to change over time and place while maintaining the coherence of meaning and usability. This means that even when data is stored in different forms in any system within your network, it still can be used to provide the entire history of a patient.

"User-centered design makes CliniComp different," said Dr. Claibe Yarbrough, National Program Director, Chief Pulmonary & Critical Care at the Veterans Administration Central Office. "Their solution is a one-stop shop for everything I need to see and do. I can review massive amounts of data in an intuitive dashboard and generate detailed clinical notation. The responsiveness of the CliniComp team is really outstanding."

Decades of unparalleled performance and reliability engenders trust

CliniComp has a 40-year proven track record supporting customers in North America, Europe and Asia across healthcare systems, including community, academic and international providers as well as the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration facilities – with no planned or unplanned downtime. For more than four decades, CliniComp customers have experienced seamless, uninterrupted system availability and unblemished security.

"As an administrator of the CliniComp system for over 13 years, I know the system to be hands-down the most reliable, a quality that is invaluable for those caring for critically ill patients," said Michael D. Carroll, System Administrator. "I have spent over 30 years working in healthcare IT and during that time encountered many different systems. There has been no other system that could compare to CliniComp's reliability from system up time to customer support."

Ultimately, the CliniComp solution suite and its unique SYaaS model enable healthcare organizations to achieve a truly comprehensive longitudinal patient record at a fraction of the cost, freeing their clinicians to focus on what matters most – the patients in their care.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for over 40 years with continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) solution suite. CliniComp uniquely offers a system-as-a-service (SYaas) model, eliminating the exorbitant cost of ownership with rapid deployment of all system components, hardware, software and 24/7 support, as a complete package of services for the life of the customer. The CliniComp solution suite is an integrated web-based EHR with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges to provide a longitudinal patient record. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR provides an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity hospital environments. For more information, please visit clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Maria Meredith

Amendola Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp