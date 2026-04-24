AnswersMD Welcomes Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician Ellen Howard, MD, MPH, to Its St. Petersburg Team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswersMD, Florida's premier concierge medicine practice, today announced the addition of Ellen Howard, MD, MPH, to its growing team of physicians. Dr. Howard's expertise in family medicine, preventive care, and women's health strengthens AnswersMD's commitment to delivering personalized, proactive healthcare for busy professionals and families in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Boca Raton.

Dr. Ellen Howard

Board-certified in Family Medicine with active, unrestricted medical licenses in Florida and New York, Dr. Howard emphasizes comprehensive, evidence-based care. She completed her Family Medicine residency at HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, where she developed advanced skills in disease prevention, lifestyle interventions for sustained wellness, interpretation of laboratory and imaging studies, management of complex medical conditions, and hands-on support through exams, procedures, and diagnostics.

"Joining AnswersMD perfectly aligns with my passion for preventive medicine and empowering patients through sustainable lifestyle changes," said Dr. Howard. "I'm thrilled to bring my family medicine background to this innovative concierge model- especially in St. Petersburg, where I completed my residency- enabling unhurried, direct access and true partnership in patients' long-term health journeys."

Dr. Douglas Shapiro, DO, founder of AnswersMD, said, "Dr. Howard's strong foundation in family medicine, her deep local roots in St. Petersburg, and her dedication to compassionate, patient-first care make her an outstanding addition to our team. Her expertise will also enhance our women's health services, allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive care to patients in both Tampa and St. Petersburg. We're delighted to welcome her aboard."

AnswersMD members benefit from 24/7 direct physician access via phone, text, or video; same-day or next-day appointments; personalized health roadmaps; a strong preventive focus; and proactive care free from insurance constraints. Dr. Howard will serve as the primary physician at the St. Petersburg location on the St. Anthony's Hospital campus, with cross-coverage in Tampa as needed.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit answersmd.com or call/text 813-727-3233.

About AnswersMD

AnswersMD is a concierge medicine practice group providing premium, personalized primary care for professionals and families. With locations in Tampa (flagship), St. Petersburg (on the St. Anthony's Hospital campus), and Boca Raton, AnswersMD integrates executive-level medicine, advanced diagnostics, and unlimited physician access into a membership model. Founded by Dr. Douglas Shapiro and Lauren Shapiro, the practice removes insurance barriers, long wait times, and rushed visits to foster meaningful, lasting patient-physician relationships.

SOURCE AnswersMD