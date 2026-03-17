AnswersMD Welcomes Laura Gore, BSN, RN, as Nurse Manager

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswersMD, the premier concierge medicine practice delivering personalized, proactive primary care through a membership model—offering 24/7 direct physician access, unlimited visits, advanced diagnostics, executive physicals, house calls, and unhurried appointments free from traditional insurance barriers—is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Gore, BSN, RN, as Nurse Manager, effective March 2nd, 2026.

With over 15 years of progressive nursing leadership, Laura brings extensive expertise in operational management, fiscal oversight, staff development, risk management, process improvement, and exceptional patient-centered care. Most recently, as Nurse Administrator at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay Surgery Center, she directed operations for a high-volume ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms and a 15-bed Pre-op/PACU unit. She managed budgets for cost-efficiency and quality gains, led a 52-member team including the Employee Health Program, enforced policies, spearheaded continuous quality improvement initiatives, and conducted risk investigations to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency.

Previously at AdventHealth Tampa, Laura oversaw high-volume emergency departments handling up to 80,000 annual visits, collaborated on multimillion-dollar budgets supporting teams of up to 200, and launched innovative programs including a Volunteer Ambassador initiative and monthly staff engagement forums while ensuring strict compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. Her background also spans perioperative nursing, assisted living facility leadership, and home health case management. Laura holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Trauma Nurse Core Course (TNCC), and Six Sigma Green Belt, and is a member of the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN).

In her role at AnswersMD, Laura will oversee nursing operations, cultivate staff engagement and professional development, optimize patient flow and experience, and support the practice's mission of delivering compassionate, high-quality concierge care across its locations in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Boca Raton, with continued expansion planned throughout Florida.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the AnswersMD team," said Douglas Shapiro, DO, Founder and CEO at AnswersMD. "Her proven leadership in healthcare settings, commitment to multidisciplinary collaboration, and strong track record in operational excellence and patient safety make her the perfect fit as we grow and elevate our personalized care model for Florida's families and professionals."

"I'm genuinely excited and grateful to join AnswersMD," said Laura Gore, BSN, RN. "Every interaction with Dr. Shapiro and the team confirmed this is the ideal place for me to contribute meaningfully. I'm thrilled to join such a talented, collaborative group and look forward to helping deliver the exceptional, patient-focused care that defines AnswersMD."

About AnswersMD

AnswersMD is a concierge medicine practice committed to redefining the patient-physician relationship through personalized, proactive primary care. With offices in Tampa (flagship at Bayshore), St. Petersburg (on the St. Anthony's Hospital campus), and Boca Raton (adjacent to Royal Palm Yacht Club), AnswersMD provides members with unlimited access to board-certified physicians, same-day or next-day appointments, extended visits, advanced diagnostics, house calls, and direct communication via call, text, or video- without insurance hassles or long waits. Founded by Dr. Douglas Shapiro and his wife Lauren Shapiro, the practice combines cutting-edge medical expertise with genuine compassion and connection to help individuals and families live healthier, longer lives, with ongoing expansion planned across Florida. For more information, visit AnswersMD.com.

SOURCE AnswersMD