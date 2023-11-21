Ansys and Carnegie Mellon University Name Professor Rebecca Taylor to Inaugural Ansys Career Development Chair in Engineering

Longstanding partnership continues to support the next generation of engineers through access to world-class simulation and industry-leading resources

Professor Rebecca Taylor , appointed to the Ansys Career Development Chair, will teach the next generation of engineers how to use Ansys' structural simulation technology to usher in the next era of innovation

, appointed to the Ansys Career Development Chair, will teach the next generation of engineers how to use Ansys' structural simulation technology to usher in the next era of innovation Professor Taylor's students can apply their knowledge on campus at Ansys Hall, a learning center featuring a spacious high-bay building area and design studio with course work areas, fabrication tools, and workshops

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMU and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) deepen their longstanding partnership, appointing Professor Rebecca Taylor to the inaugural Ansys Career Development Chair in Engineering. The title recognizes engineering faculty at CMU who conduct education and research in fields related to Ansys or integrate Ansys solutions into research projects and curricula.

Preparing students for manufacturing's biggest challenges requires hands-on experience in nano, micro, and macro fabrication techniques. As manufacturing moves toward Industry 4.0, engineers must be equipped with skills to efficiently test, build, and assemble products to move them to market faster. As part of this effort, Ansys supports students by integrating cutting-edge tools into undergraduate and graduate curricula — empowering them to build creative, optimized, and reliable solutions once in the workforce.

Professor Taylor is a faculty member in mechanical engineering with courtesy appointments in biomedical engineering, and electrical and computer engineering. Her research combines microfabrication and nanofabrication to create hybrid top-down, bottom-up fabricated sensors and actuators. In addition, she investigates the use of DNA structures as engineering material. She will use Ansys LS-DYNA to teach fundamental mechanics concepts, how to simulate micro and nanoscale structures in fluids, and methods for self-assembly. Students will employ Ansys solutions in assignments and research projects, using the maker space in Ansys Hall to bring their innovations to life.

"The endowment from Ansys will play a major role in the future of mechanical engineering curricula at CMU," said Rebecca Taylor, Ansys career development associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University. "For example, my lab is working to address the advanced manufacturing challenges that will enable the combination of both top-down engineering processes with bottom-up engineering processes. Using Ansys software in my lab and classroom will help prepare my students to use self-assembly as a powerful tool for advanced manufacturing."

The endowed chair adds to notable developments made possible through Ansys and CMU's longstanding partnership. Earlier this year, Ansys opened its first office in Africa, neighboring the CMU-Africa campus in Kigali, Rwanda. In addition, CMU's Pittsburgh campus is home to Ansys Hall, a four-story, 36 thousand square foot mixed-use building that incorporates a maker assembly space.

"Ansys academic packages help break down the barrier to give every student an opportunity to change the world," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "Simulation is increasingly important in all aspects of modern engineering, so it's critical that the next generation is well versed in the concepts and software. Our education products are designed to empower teachers to champion excellence by giving students the best hands-on experience possible, so they are well prepared to enter any industry."

