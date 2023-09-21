Ansys Named to Newsweek's List of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for 2023

Ansys ranked among 100 American companies recognized for outstanding employee sentiment and satisfaction

Ansys named to Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, which recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model

More than two million employees from businesses of various sizes were surveyed to determine results

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was ranked among the top 20. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than two million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love."

"Our commitment to investing in employee success correlates to cultivating a supportive, diverse, and inclusive ONE Ansys culture. We're proud to have a workplace where employees feel they belong and thrive," said Kathleen Weslock, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "Our inclusion on the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® List exemplifies that our shared values – adaptability, courage, generosity, and authenticity – are at the heart of everything we do."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit Most Loved Workplaces in America 2023 (newsweek.com).

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

