ANTA Group Among the First to Sign Sustainable Business Initiative at Second United Nations SDG Summit

News provided by

ANTA Group

18 Sep, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit is being held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, which is the highest-level UN summit in the field of sustainable development. As the leader of the Chinese sports apparel industry, ANTA Group signed the Business in Action—Sustainable Industrial Development Commitments. Simultaneously, ANTA Group's sustainable development case was selected for the SDG Good Practice Database. Meanwhile, ANTA Group Executive Director and Co-CEO Wu Yonghua attended the official thematic side event Innovation for Industrial Sustainability 2023, sharing ANTA Group's strategy, achievements, and insights for ESG. As a representative of the industry, Wu also met with Li Junhua, United Nations Under Secretary-General.

Continue Reading

Corporates play a crucial role in de-carbonization efforts, from revolutionizing sustainability in supply chains to influencing consumer mindsets and behavior. The event offered industry leaders a platform to cultivate public-private partnerships, exchange best practices, and discuss innovative and emerging opportunities to contribute to industrial sustainability, amid a broader accelerated push to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs.

Chinese companies that signed the initiative are committed to high-quality development, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and ten sustainability principles. These include integrating SDGs into business strategies, daily operations, and organizational culture; encouraging the development, promotion, and dissemination of environmentally friendly technology and innovation; reducing greenhouse gas emissions and significantly increasing the share of renewable energy consumption; strengthening life-cycle management of chemicals and wastes; and eliminating inequality within the organization to promote inclusive development. This initiative was proposed by Action for Sustainable Businesses in China, which invited representatives from Chinese businesses to sign the initiative in support of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and showcased the Chinese business community's commitment to international responsibility.

Three Core Objectives and One High Standard

In the panel discussion of the themed forum 'Businesses Respond to Triple Planetary Crisis', Wu Yonghua noted that sustainable development strategy is one of ANTA Group's core strategies. The Group has a clear strategic goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and is promoting the implementation of the "1+3+5" sustainable development roadmap within the organization. ANTA Group's sustainable development practice is carried out around "3 cores" and "1 high": "3 cores" refers to the objectives of developing low-carbon products, building a green supply chain and conserving biodiversity, as well as social responsibility; "1 high" refers to promoting sustainable development through joining international organizations such as the United Nations Global Compact and supporting their sustainable development initiatives.

ANTA Group has established a complete ESG strategic implementation system. The board of directors has created a Sustainable Development Committee, who formulates ESG strategies, goals, and bodies; mobilizes resources; monitors performance, and fosters culture, forming a closed loop for ESG management. From 2015 to 2022, ANTA Group achieved a revenue growth of nearly 400% while reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by over 40% per hundred million yuan of revenue and reducing water use by 22%. Additionally, the group's self-operated factories have completely phased out coal use and are transitioning towards clean energy at full speed. According to Standard & Poor's Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), ANTA Group's score is higher than 87% of 160 global companies in textiles, clothing, and luxury businesses.

Three Measures to Build a Green Supply Chain

While reducing its environmental footprint, ANTA Group is also comprehensively upgrading its green supply chain management system, working with core suppliers to manage carbon emissions and promote clean and renewable energy. Wu Yonghua said, "Driving our suppliers to practice sustainable development is the top priority in our work. We will build an environment-friendly, healthy, safe, and efficient supply chain through three measures: improving admission standards, carrying out ESG audits and empowering suppliers."

He revealed that since 2022, ANTA Group has organized over 60 ESG-related training sessions and workshops, empowering over 90% of its suppliers to improve their social responsibility and environmental data management capabilities. In addition, 50% of the group's strategic suppliers have adopted clean energy from photovoltaic panels. "Our goal is to achieve global leadership in sustainability management for ANTA Group's supply chain by 2030, with a 2.5% annual water reduction and a 5.5% annual carbon reduction for core suppliers."

Wu Yonghua said, "Sustainable development is crucial for human survival and development. We need to look at the present from the future perspective. All global companies can not only become leaders in the market but also make greater contribution to humanity in sustainable development. ANTA Group has a consumer base of over 200 million people globally. We believe that as long as we persist, we will definitely achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, making our planet greener, more beautiful, and better."

SOURCE ANTA Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.