ANTA PG7 3.0 Launches Globally, Deepening Community Engagement Through "ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution"

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, ANTA focused on the core needs of everyday runners and introduced the all-new PG7 midsole technology platform. Built with a proprietary cushioning material-thermoplastic elastomers, PG7 breaks through the limitations of traditional cushioning innovation in an industry increasingly focused on speed. This technological advancement delivers a breakthrough Peak Gravity (G-value) starting with "7", establishing a new benchmark for cushioning performance.

ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution ANTA PG7 3.0 Running Shoes International Students and Local Runners Experiencing the ANTA PG7 3.0

Following the launch of the PG7 platform, the PG7 Collection, powered by PG7 midsole technology, was introduced to the market. Over the past two years, the collection has expanded with the release of its first and second generations, gaining strong popularity for delivering elite-level performance at an accessible price. Among them, the ANTA PG7 2.0 surpassed 4 million pairs in annual sales in 2025 and ranked among the Top 30 running shoes on Amazon, providing strong market validation of PG7's global recognition and appeal.

Leveraging the global expansion of the PG7 midsole technology and the PG7 Collection, ANTA has accelerated its journey toward becoming a truly global brand. In 2025, the ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution was officially launched. Over the course of more than a year, it traveled across 12 cities worldwide, including Shanghai, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Hanoi, Dubai, Addis Ababa, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Manila, inviting runners from around the globe to experience the PG7 Collection firsthand and discover its consistent cushioning performance across diverse real-world scenarios.

By capturing real-world feedback from international runners wearing the ANTA PG7 2.0 during last year's Boston Marathon, and conducting extensive cushioning tests with runners across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa through regional races and training sessions, the ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution has generated a wealth of data validating the global adaptability of PG7 cushioning technology. Building on in-depth analysis of this data to guide further technological evolution, ANTA has recently launched the ANTA PG7 3.0. Designed as an "all-day cushioning commuter running shoe" for everyday wear and urban mobility, the ANTA PG7 3.0 continues to feature the PG7 midsole, delivering world-class cushioning performance. The upper incorporates the footwear industry's first Haina Yarn 3.0, powered by Sorona hollow yarn technology, achieving a 25% hollow ratio, more than five times the industry average. This breakthrough effectively addresses heat buildup, delivering breathable airflow, cooling comfort, and a refreshed wearing experience.

Inspired by the ripples formed when a droplet hits water, the ANTA PG7 3.0 translates the natural diffusion of impact energy into flowing wave patterns across the midsole. Echoing its cushioning structure, these dynamic lines visually trace the path of energy transfer, bringing performance to life through design. Guided by this concept, "a fusion of visual expression and performance engineering", the design has been recognized with the 2026 MUSE Design Awards - Gold Winner. By integrating its design language of "lightweight evolution and all-day comfort" into everyday scenarios, from running to daily life, the ANTA PG7 3.0 delivers an effortless, all-day solution for everyday runners and urban commuters alike.

In 2026, as a new "ambassador" for ANTA's global expansion, the ANTA PG7 3.0 made its debut at the Los Angeles City Run on April 26 (local time), an event co-hosted by ANTA Running in collaboration with local Chinese and international student communities. Marking the start of a chapter, the event also signaled the relaunch of the ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution.

Bringing together student runners and local PG7 enthusiasts, the event kicked off at the ANTA Beverly Hills flagship store, with participants setting out in the ANTA PG7 3.0 for a relaxed city run. For nearly an hour, they moved through the streets of Los Angeles, running, exploring, and capturing moments along the way. More than a race, it was a celebration of movement and lifestyle—less about speed, more about the experience.

To inspire runners worldwide to start anytime, anywhere and experience the energy of movement has always been the vision behind PG7 technology and the ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution. At the Los Angeles City Run, ANTA brought this vision to life alongside local Chinese and international students and running enthusiasts. Wearing the ANTA PG7 3.0, participants moved through the city at an easy pace, focusing less on speed and more on enjoying the streets and the social moments along the way.

Runners at the event also shared authentic feedback on the cushioning performance of the ANTA PG7 3.0, highlighting its ability to deliver comfort in motion and style in every step. Across varying surfaces, the shoe provided stable cushioning, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience throughout the run. Additional feedback noted that even in near-summer conditions in Los Angeles, the ANTA PG7 3.0 kept feet cool and fresh during an hour-long run, with no noticeable heat buildup. Many runners also praised its styling versatility, making it a go-to choice not only for running, but also for commuting and everyday wear.

As the starting point of the Los Angeles City Run, ANTA's first directly operated flagship store in North America, the ANTA Beverly Hills flagship store, opened in Los Angeles this February. This milestone further strengthens ANTA's presence in North America and provides a new gateway for global consumers to discover the brand.

By selecting Los Angeles as the first stop in relaunching the ANTA PG7 Cushion Evolution, ANTA underscores its commitment to further expanding in the North American market. Anchored here, the brand continues to advance its vision of becoming "ANTA for the world", reaching into more diverse urban landscapes and exploring new forms of engagement. From one city to the next, ANTA redefines the experience of urban running. With PG7 technology and the PG7 Collection as its bridge, ANTA connects more deeply with runners and their everyday lives, bringing performance, community, and lifestyle closer together.

Wherever footsteps can reach, ANTA aims to go. With an unwavering commitment to global expansion, ANTA continues to embody its "Keep Moving" spirit, integrating diverse sporting cultures and advancing a model where localization and globalization evolve together. By breaking boundaries and sharing the value of a Chinese brand on the world stage, ANTA is forging its own global path step by step, bringing the Cushion Evolution to runners everywhere.

ANTA PG7 connects runners to life and passion, creating a new ecosystem for running. With PG7, everyone can be a runner. Keep Moving.

SOURCE ANTA