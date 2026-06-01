ANTA Steps Up Global Running Strategy with Visit to《Runner's World》

EASTON, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ANTA brand CEO Samuel Tsui and the core team of ANTA Running were invited to visit the U.S. headquarters of Runner's World, one of the world's most influential running media brands. During the visit, the two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on running product technologies, industry trends in running footwear, and future cooperation opportunities.

First Chinese Brand Invited to Visit《Runner's World》Headquarters

In 2025, ANTA PG7 was proactively selected by Amanda Furrer, senior gear editor at 《Runner's World》, for inclusion in her annual recommended list. This recognition became an important milestone, demonstrating that ANTA Running's product capabilities had gained attention and recognition from an international professional evaluation system.

During this visit, the ANTA team and the professional editorial team of 《Runner's World》jointly tested and experienced ANTA PG7. Through an authentic and professional on-site wear test, the product's performance capabilities were further validated in a real running scenario.

At the《Runner's World》headquarters, ANTA not only showcased the PG7 3.0, but also presented its C family of racing products equipped with ANTA Nitrogen technology. Together, these products offered a systematic view of ANTA's running product matrix across multiple scenarios, as well as the brand's self-developed running technologies.

Leveraging《Runner's World》globally renowned independent RW Shoe Lab and its long-established standardized running shoe evaluation system, the two teams held in-depth discussions around products, technologies, runner needs, and industry trends.

With PG7 as a Strategic Product Anchor, ANTA Accelerates Its Entry into the Global Running Ecosystem

As a key technology product in this exchange, ANTA PG7 not only represents the brand's continued breakthroughs in the premium cushioning running shoe category, but also serves as an important product anchor for ANTA to open up the international running market and advance its globalization strategy.

Since entering the global market, ANTA PG7 has gradually entered the competitive landscape of international premium cushioning running shoes, supported by its outstanding cushioning technology, comfortable ride, and stable performance. Its growing recognition also demonstrates that Chinese running shoes are earning value recognition in the global market through product strength.

In recent years, ANTA has continued to build a running product matrix covering scenarios from daily running to professional training and racing. From the premium cushioning PG7 technology running shoe to the C family of flagship racing products, ANTA Running is using systematic product capabilities to provide reliable solutions for the real needs of global runners across different sporting scenarios.

From ANTA PG7 being proactively selected by Amanda Furrer of Runner's World for her annual recommended list, to ANTA being invited to visit the brand's U.S. headquarters, ANTA Running is advancing from a single-product breakthrough toward systematic integration into the global professional running ecosystem.

For ANTA, globalization is not simply about market expansion. It is about building on professional technology, supporting growth through a complete product system, deeply connecting with global runners, participating in the co-creation of the running industry ecosystem, and continuously bringing Chinese running products to a broader international stage.

SOURCE ANTA