ANTAIRA 5GHZ WIRELESS AP/CLIENT BRIDGE SIMPLIFIES POINT-TO-POINT/MULTIPOINT APPLICATIONS

News provided by

Antaira Technologies

09 Aug, 2023, 14:36 ET

GIGABIT ETHERNET INTERFACE WITH POE FACILITATES FLEXIBLE INSTALLATION AND CAN REDUCE CABLING AND WIRING COSTS

BREA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaira Technologies is providing a secure, cost-effective way to extend wireless networks with the launch of its AMY-5133-AC-PD-KIT and AMY-5133-AC-PD Wireless Access Point/Client Bridge devices. Supporting net data rates up to 867Mbps, its semi-industrial radio broadcasts 5GHz, 802.11A/N/AC signals for use in point-to-point and point-to-multipoint wireless data applications, facilitating high-density transmissions between buildings and over large areas without the complexity of Ethernet cables.

Antaira Technologies' AMY-5133-AC-PD-KIT Industrial IEEE 802.11 AC 5GHz Wireless Preconfigured Bridge
The AMY-5133-AC-PD-KIT consists of two pre-configured units for those customers looking for simple "out of the box" installations. The kit's pre-configured bridges will automatically locate their peer to create a secure, long-range wireless network link. Pre-configured settings can be changed via the web interface on either side of the network. On the other hand, the AMY-5133-AC-PD is sold as a single unit and can be manually paired with another unit.

The AMY-5133-AC-PD-KIT and AMY-5133-AC-PD devices combine a rugged yet compact plastic housing with an integrated high-gain, 14dBi MIMO directional panel antenna and is powered by a Qualcomm 802.11AC chipset featuring MU-MIMO technology. Together, these features decrease the time each device must wait for a signal and dramatically speed up the network, improving the transmitting and receiving of multiple data streams even in RF-congested sites. The 128MB of RAM and an additional 16MB of flash memory makes the wireless units ideal for applications demanding higher capacities.

Like all Antaira network devices, the AMY-5133-AC-PD-KIT and AMY-5133-AC-PD have been engineered for flexible installation. These units offer the option of being powered by either Gigabit Ethernet IEEE 802.3af/at (PoE, PoE+) via its two RJ45 auto-sensing ports or an external 12VDC power supply. Depending on the needs of the application, it can be wall-or pole-mounted in temperature ranges as diverse as -30° to 45° C (-22° to 113° F).

To learn more visit www.antaira.com or call (714) 671-9000.

About Antaira Technologies
Antaira Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer that provides high-quality industrial networking and communication product solutions. Our product lines range from industrial Ethernet switches, industrial wireless devices, Ethernet media converters, and serial communication devices.

Contact
Candice Fink
[email protected] 

SOURCE Antaira Technologies

