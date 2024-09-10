Antaisolar Shines at Intersolar S.A.: Highlights of Innovations and Growth

SAO PAULO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 27th to 29th, Antaisolar showcased its innovations at the Intersolar S.A. Exhibition in São Paulo. During the exhibition, Antaisolar unveiled its cutting-edge solar solutions, including the TAI-Simple solar tracking system and advanced rooftop solar racking systems. These innovations drew significant interest from attendees around the world.

Focus on TAI-Simple Intelligent Tracker

A highlight of Antaisolar's display was the TAI-Simple solar tracking system, demonstrating the company's commitment to developing products that optimize the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for utility solar projects. This system features a multi-damping design that ensures both stability and durability. Equipped with a patented single slew drive motor and an intelligent tracking algorithm, the TAI-Simple system precisely adjusts panel angles with a tracking range of ±60°. Its compatibility with large-format modules further enhances energy yield, making it an ideal solution for large-scale solar projects across South America.

Standout Rooftop Racking Systems

At the exhibition, Antaisolar also highlighted its advanced rooftop solar racking systems, designed to improve installation efficiency and ensure structural integrity and longevity for solar roofs. With Brazil's rooftop solar capacity expected to surpass 15 GW by 2027 and an annual growth rate exceeding 20%, these racking solutions reflect Antaisolar's commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge technology tailored to the South American market.

Commitment to Local Support

Antaisolar operates six production facilities and eight delivery service centers globally, ensuring timely delivery and rapid response to urgent needs. In Brazil, Antaisolar has established a comprehensive support infrastructure, including an office, production base, and delivery center, to enhance project implementation across the LATAM region. Additionally, the company has set up regional offices in Argentina and Chile and continues to expand its market presence.

Antaisolar tracking system shipments ranks No.8 in South America market, and No.12 in global market for 2023, according to the Solar Tracker Market Report 2024 published by S&P Global. As a leader in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, Antaisolar's global shipments have reached an impressive 33.2 GW. Remaining dedicated to its mission of "Raise a Green World," Antaisolar offers top-notch products and comprehensive services to advance the global solar industry. The Intersolar S.A. exhibition highlighted Antaisolar's pivotal role in the solar mounting system sector, showcasing its innovative solutions and reaffirming its commitment to advancing solar technology across South America and beyond.

