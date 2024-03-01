Antarctica Advisors Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor to Central Seaway Company Inc. in the Sale to Captain Fresh

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC, the leading Seafood Industry-Focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Central Seaway Company Inc. ("CenSea") in the sale to Captain Fresh, an India based multi-species multi-origin seafood player.

Established in 1960, CenSea is widely recognized as a market leader in frozen seafood distribution in the U.S. serving major clients in both foodservice and retail markets. With revenues exceeding $350 million, this acquisition provides Captain Fresh with a strong foothold in the U.S. seafood market and represents Captain Fresh's first significant investment in the U.S. seafood distribution sector.

Antarctica's specialized Seafood M&A Team provided CenSea with full-fledged M&A advisory services by marketing the opportunity, identifying the buyer, and structuring and negotiating the transaction towards a successful completion.

"We are extremely proud of what CenSea has accomplished as a family-owned enterprise. We now move forward with a united team and a common goal to continue building and growing an industry-leading company. Antarctica's transaction team was instrumental in bringing this complex cross-border transaction together by leveraging their knowledge and experience in the seafood industry." said Nate Torch and Jeff Stern, Co-Presidents at CenSea

"CenSea is one of the most reputable brands in the Seafood Industry and recognized as an industry leader in the U.S. This highly strategic transaction will unlock global growth potential for the future of CenSea and Captain Fresh. Our specialized Seafood M&A Team worked closely with both management and shareholders throughout the process in bringing this transaction to a successful completion." commented Birgir Brynjolfsson, Partner at Antarctica Advisors

Antarctica Advisors LLC is a U.S.-based, independent investment banking firm providing clients in the global Seafood Industry with specialized domestic and cross-border, industry-focused M&A advisory as well as private equity and debt capital raising services.

