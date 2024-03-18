Antaris™ and SpeQtral™ to Jointly Deploy Quantum-Safe Key Distribution Satellites

Project aims to deliver cutting-edge satellites that can enable global quantum-safe communications- as a turnkey offering for customer missions.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris™, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced that it is partnering with SpeQtral™ to create, deliver, and deploy quantum-safe key distribution satellites for government and commercial operators. The partnership will involve integrating SpeQtral's quantum payloads with Antaris SatOS™ space vehicle software and partner bus platforms.

The novel, cloud-based satellite design, powered by Antaris' SatOS™ and delivered as a turnkey solution, represents industry firsts for this emerging technology. As part of this program, Antaris will also provide a TrueTwin™ digital twin of the satellite to enable customers to simulate, test, and operate the space vehicle in a high-fidelity environment. Using TrueTwin™, customers will be able to "fly" and validate complete missions before the satellite is delivered in orbit.

SpeQtral's state-of-the-art, space-based, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology is a secure method for establishing and distributing symmetric encryption keys based on the fundamental properties of quantum mechanics. This enables two parties, situated anywhere in the world, to produce shared secret keys which are provably random and tamper-proof, even in the presence of an eavesdropping adversary with access to a Quantum Computer with vast compute power. Satellite QKD therefore has immense potential across various applications that deal with highly sensitive data such as the government and defense sectors.

"SpeQtral's compact and ruggedized quantum payloads will facilitate highly secure encryption key delivery that can mitigate against the imminent quantum cybersecurity threat. This can be applied across a wide range of applications including satellite command, control, and data downlink, as well as traditional Satcom or terrestrial communications," says Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "By integrating this technology with the Antaris Cloud Platform, governments and commercial operators can deploy these capabilities in space faster than ever before, and for a fraction of the cost, compared to legacy methods."

"Until now, quantum-safe networking satellites have been out of reach to all but a handful of governments," says Lum Chune Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of SpeQtral. "By working with Antaris, we are able to offer affordable, dedicated missions to government and defense customers as a turnkey solution delivered in orbit. This will enable customers to secure their most sensitive global communications with quantum-safe encryption techniques."

Antaris expects to deliver the first customer spacecraft to orbit in 2026. Organizations and governments that are interested in securing one of the initial production satellites, or in learning more about the program, can set up an appointment to fly a test mission at https://www.antaris.space/speqtral-announcement.

About SpeQtral™

SpeQtral is a pioneer in quantum communications, with a vision to build and deploy global quantum networks. SpeQtral develops quantum-secure products and services designed to protect sovereign and enterprise telecommunication networks against classical, as well as future quantum-based cyber-attacks on cryptography. Combining both terrestrial and space-based solutions, SpeQtral aims to secure the world's networks against the threats posed by the imminent quantum revolution and drive innovation in quantum communications that will serve as the building blocks for the future quantum internet. For more information, visit: https://speqtralquantum.com/

About Antaris™

The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at www.antaris.space.

SOURCE Antaris