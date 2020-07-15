Antech delivers first diagnostic for canine inflammatory bowel disease

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antech Diagnostics, part of Mars Veterinary Health, announced today that its novel blood test for canine inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), also called canine chronic enteropathy (CCE), is now available. The Canine CE-IBD assay is a non-invasive test that incorporates data from three biomarkers, which provide objective measurements of disease, to allow rapid, accurate diagnosis of "consistent with CE/IBD" or "not consistent with CE/IBD." The use of biomarkers, described in a study published in an April 13, 2020 Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine (JVIM) article, helps veterinarians ascertain whether inflammatory disease is present, reinforce the need for further diagnostic procedures, develop more personalized treatment plans, and even monitor a dog's response to therapy. A first in veterinary medicine, the new Canine CE-IBD assay facilitates a higher level of care for dogs with GI symptoms, supporting a more rapid return to health.

IBD causes a dog's intestines to become inflamed, interfering with its ability to digest and absorb nutrients. Loss of appetite, weight loss and even anorexia can occur. Rapid access to proper treatment is critical. However, traditional methods to diagnose IBD are invasive, time-consuming and expensive, leading to treatment delays. Antech's cost-effective improvement to this standard of care offers two levels of clinical insight:

1. Diagnosis



Two results: "consistent with CE/IBD" or "not consistent with CE/IBD" allow veterinarians to rule in or rule out IBD early and with confidence.

The first diagnostic usage can be when a dog has been experiencing symptoms for about 3-7 days but ideally when symptoms persist for a minimum of 3 weeks.

2. Biomarker levels to substantiate and aid with diagnosis and support treatment monitoring

Biomarker measurements for gliadin sensitivity (similar to gluten sensitivity), bacterial proliferation (Escherichia coli) and intestinal inflammation allow veterinarians to identify possible causes of a dog's gastrointestinal clinical signs, which could be chronic enteropathy or food sensitivity. Veterinarians can use biomarker levels to recommend and explain additional diagnostic recommendations (e.g., diagnostic imaging, GI endoscopy for biopsies) to pet owners to further define their pet's disease and develop effective treatment plans. Monitoring serial biomarker levels over time may help veterinarians evaluate treatment effectiveness and make appropriate treatment adjustments.

"Diagnosing IBD and identifying the underlying cause used to be a lengthy, expensive process that was frustrating for both clinicians and pet owners," said Jennifer Ogeer, BSc., DVM, MSc., MBA, MA, VP Medical Affairs & Commercial Marketing. "The opportunity to rule in or rule out IBD early, identify possible causes and use evidence-based medicine to help pet owners understand care recommendations—all quickly and cost-effectively—allow us to treat a dog who is suffering faster. We can inspire confidence in a worried pet owner and gain ongoing commitment to our care recommendations, ultimately supporting a dog's rapid return to health."

"One of the most frustrating experiences for a veterinarian is being unable to relieve symptoms which are chronic, recurrent and cause distress to the animal," said Kelly Cairns DVM, MS, DACVIM, director of specialty and emergency medicine and national director of internal medicine at Pathway Vet Alliance. "A dog with chronic vomiting and diarrhea can be quite ill and may have underlying nutritional deficiencies; additionally, these symptoms can be quality of life limiting for both the dog and the pet parents. With the Canine CE-IBD assay, we can now help and help quickly. Knowing if a dog's symptoms are consistent with IBD, and the potential underlying cause, has allowed us to get the right treatment to a dog faster, making the new test an incredibly welcome addition to our hospitals' strong arsenal of innovative diagnostics."

Chronic vomiting and diarrhea are two of the most common reasons dog owners visit the veterinarian. While common clinical signs of IBD, they are also associated with a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders. With the rapid turnaround time of Antech's new test, veterinarians can now identify the appropriate treatment for both IBD and non-IBD dogs, using data to explain why a treatment path or additional diagnostic procedures are needed. Veterinarians in the U.S. can access the Canine CE-IBD assay through Antech by adding it to routine diagnostic testing for dogs presenting with vomiting and/or diarrhea for a minimum of three weeks.

"Veterinarians have long needed a simpler way to help rule in or rule out IBD as a differential diagnosis for dogs presenting with chronic vomiting and/or diarrhea," said Todd Tams, DVM, DACVIM, chief medical officer for external affairs for Mars Veterinary Health and author of several books on veterinary gastroenterology and endoscopy. "Biomarkers give us incredibly valuable, objective data that we can use to support a diagnosis that is consistent with IBD early and with confidence, further localize the cause, provide recommendations for more invasive diagnostics if needed, develop individualized treatment plans and potentially monitor how well a dog responds over time. The opportunity to care for dogs with this level of confidence and ability through earlier and more accurate detection significantly elevates the level of care we can provide our canine patients presenting with common GI symptoms."

Antech's Canine CE-IBD assay is currently available to U.S. veterinarians with availability in Canada following the end of Covid-19-related travel restrictions. To learn more about the test, please visit www.antechdiagnostics.com/canine-ibd-assay. To access the study, "Evaluation of novel serological markers and autoantibodies in dogs with inflammatory bowel disease," please visit The Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

About Antech

At the heart of Antech is our love for pets. We combine innovative technologies backed by scientific rigor with data-driven insights and consultative moments to help veterinarians and their teams improve the health and well-being of the pets we love. Our commitment to customers spans more than 30 years and celebrates their dedication to setting new standards in pet care quality, which we support through innovative diagnostic, imaging, education and support services. Today, Antech is driving the future of pet health as part of Mars Veterinary Health, a family-owned company focused on veterinary care. Visit us at http://www.antechdiagnostics.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Antech Diagnostics

Related Links

www.antechdiagnostics.com

