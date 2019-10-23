Antech Diagnostics acquires leading Canadian animal reference laboratory, Biovet

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Antech Diagnostics, part of Mars Petcare, announced its acquisition of Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec-based Biovet, a biotechnology company providing unique expertise in the field of diagnostics for animal health and agro-industry specialists in Canada and internationally. The acquisition expands access to Antech Diagnostics' innovative diagnostics and comprehensive laboratory services to veterinarians across Canada. As a Canadian leader in animal diagnostics, Biovet contributes extensive R&D assets to Antech's innovation engine, supporting its focus on driving diagnostic advancements in animal health.

Founded in 1991, Biovet operates a USDA- and CFIA-certified laboratory with a long history of serving veterinarians across Canada. As part of Antech, Biovet will continue to provide clients with excellent reference laboratory services in addition to expanded access to innovative diagnostics, including Antech's new predictive diagnostic tool, RenalTech, which can predict the onset of chronic kidney disease in cats two years before onset. Biovet President and CEO René Lallier will continue to lead Biovet operations as general manager, managing its team of scientists and laboratory service professionals.

"For nearly three decades, Biovet has led Canada in high-quality laboratory services and diagnostic innovation," said René Lallier, DVM, MBA, general manager of the new Biovet division of Antech. "Joining with Antech is a natural blend of two like-minded organizations with a shared commitment to delivering innovation and quality to veterinarians, allowing them to deliver excellent, compassionate care to pets."

"We're very pleased to welcome Biovet's employees and customers to the Antech family," said Mary Kurian, chief operating officer, Antech Diagnostics. "Biovet's expertise in food and companion animal diagnostics both complements and enhances Antech's strengths, accelerating our ability to expand services to veterinarians across North America. Biovet's rich R&D pipeline will enhance our own, which translates to innovative new products and services that help veterinarians keep pets healthy."

About Antech Diagnostics

For more than 30 years, Antech Diagnostics has set the standard for reference laboratory excellence and diagnostic innovation for better pet health. A division of Mars Petcare, Antech is part of a global organization of 85,000 associates dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Based in Fountain Valley, Calif., Antech is home to its own team of world-class veterinarians, scientists, technology specialists and veterinary service professionals, all committed to delivering innovative, best-in-class laboratory diagnostic tests and services to veterinarians across North America.

