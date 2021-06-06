Antech helps veterinary teams deliver excellent pet care more efficiently by advancing core diagnostics

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) booth #1026 —June 6, 2021—Today, Antech Diagnostics announced new data and innovative advances to several core diagnostic tests to help veterinarians find disease faster and more efficiently than traditional diagnostics allow. Published data, field data and technology advances aligned with KOL guidelines demonstrate the value of continual improvement to diagnostics for veterinarians seeking innovative ways to restore pets to good health as quickly as possible.

At its in-person and virtual booth, Antech will highlight several key advances to its novel diagnostic tests, specifically RenalTech™, which predicts chronic kidney disease in cats up to 2 years before onset; the Canine CE-IBD assay, veterinary medicine's first non-invasive blood test for canine chronic enteropathy/inflammatory bowel disease (CE/IBD); the FIRSTract™ Urine Culture test, the first automated test for rapid, reliable urine culture results for cats and dogs; and Accuplex, a canine vector-borne disease screen with C6, aligned with American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) consensus guidelines for Lyme disease.

Data milestones and technology advancements include the following:

New data show RenalTech inspires more veterinary visits and better preventive care for cats

RenalTech™ uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict whether or not a cat will develop chronic kidney disease (CKD) up to 2 years prior to diagnosis with greater than 95% accuracy. One in 3 cats will develop CKD. Early warning of disease allows veterinarians to treat disease proactively when early care strategies have the best chance for success. Now, data from a retrospective review of 730,000 veterinary visits show RenalTech also improves preventive care opportunities for cats by inspiring a 31% increase in veterinary visits following a positive RenalTech result. Pet owners also purchase CKD-related early interventions, including food and medications. These new data demonstrate RenalTech's value for practices seeking to improve overall feline wellness while also positively impacting the health of cats facing CKD.

For additional information, please access the following on-demand and virtual booth sessions.

On-demand: "Prediction of Future Diagnosis, Early Diagnosis, Staging, and Management Strategies," by Dennis J. Chew, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Virtual booth: "Taking the Surprise out of Chronic CKD" by Dr. Jennifer Ogeer

New data show the Canine CE-IBD assay is valuable as a first-line diagnostic test and a monitoring tool

A May 7, 2021, Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine study validated the diagnostic and monitoring value of the Canine CE-IBD assay, veterinary medicine's first non-invasive blood test for chronic enteropathy/inflammatory bowel disease (CE/IBD) in dogs. The study demonstrated the value of the assay as a first-line screening tool for all dogs with chronic GI signs as well as a monitoring tool to evaluate a CE/IBD dog's response to treatment. This is the second JVIM-published study for the novel assay, demonstrating Antech's commitment to validating new ways in which its novel diagnostics can be used for different populations, allowing veterinary teams to help an ever-growing number of pets regain good health faster.

For additional information, please access the following on-demand and virtual booth sessions:

On-demand: "Advancing Diagnostic Options for Chronic Enteropathies in Dogs," by Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, BVMS, MS, DABVP (C/F) CVPP, CCR

Virtual booth: "Canine Chronic Enteropathy Bioassay," by Dr. Johanna Cooper

FIRST ract™ Urine Culture test helps veterinarians support One Health with urine culture results in hours vs. days

The first automated rapid urine culture for cats and dogs offers veterinarians a new way to prescribe antibiotics for urinary tract infections (UTIs) quickly and appropriately. While UTIs are one of the main reasons antibiotics are prescribed, data show 40% are prescribed without evidence of infection. The FIRSTract Urine Culture test confirms the presence or absence of bacteria within 24 hours, supporting rapid, effective treatment for pets while allowing veterinarians to uphold their commitment to good antibiotic stewardship, a critical One Health principle.

For additional information, please access the following virtual booth session: "Urinalysis" by Dr. Heather Wamsley

Best technology for parasite detection now available: Introducing Accuplex with C6

Now available, Accuplex with C6, offering Antech customers access to the best technology for parasite detection. The Accuplex comprehensive parasite testing platform offers gold-standard sensitivity for Heartworm testing and Lyme disease testing that is consistent with the ACVIM Consensus Statement. Additionally, it offers highly specific testing for Ehrlichia with detection of E. canis antibodies nearly two weeks earlier than any other diagnostic test as well as early detection of A. phagocytophilum.

For additional information, please access the following on-demand session:

On-demand: "Vector Borne Disease Testing: How to use Accuplex testing to keep up the standards of care," by Dr. Jennifer Lopez, DVM, MBA

