Anterior Partners with Stellarus to Allow Health Plans to Deliver Real-Time, AI-Driven Prior Authorization

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterior, the clinician-led AI platform trusted by U.S. health plans covering more than 50 million lives, and Stellarus, a healthcare technology company spun out of Blue Shield of California, today announced a strategic partnership to enable health plans to deliver faster, clinically sound decisions while upholding oversight and compliance.

Anterior and Stellarus

The joint solution will support nurses and physicians by automating case research, documentation, and policy application, allowing clinical teams to focus on the most complex determinations. Providers will benefit from faster, first-time approvals, and members will receive quicker access to care with less uncertainty.

Health plans are increasingly adopting AI to achieve greater efficiencies while maintaining the rigor, transparency, and compliance required in medical decision-making. Through this partnership, Anterior's clinical AI—validated at 99.24% accuracy by KLAS Research will integrate with Stellarus's healthcare-grade AtlasIQ platform to help plans deploy AI-powered prior authorization more quickly and effectively.

AI may recommend approval or route cases for review, but it will never deny care. Human clinical oversight remains central to the solution. All final determinations are made by licensed clinicians, ensuring decisions remain aligned with plan-specific policies and clinical standards while delivering greater efficiency and consistency.

Anterior's engineers and clinicians work directly with health plans to map workflows, configure the AI to each plan's policies and rules, and continuously improve performance over time. Stellarus brings deep healthcare technology expertise, operational insights from inside health plans, and integration know-how, helping organizations translate AI innovation into measurable business and clinical outcomes.

"Healthcare won't be transformed by outsiders," said Tahseen Omar, President and COO at Anterior. "It takes people who understand the operational realities, clinical complexity, and financial pressures health plans navigate every day. Stellarus brings deep technical expertise alongside real-world experience operating within Blues plans, making it an exceptional partner as we advance our mission to make healthcare feel effortless."

"Anterior's leadership in clinical AI and commitment to responsible automation make them an ideal partner for Stellarus. By bringing together Anterior's decisioning capabilities with the Stellarus core platform and domain expertise, we are giving plans a way to automate the most complex parts of prior authorization without sacrificing clinical integrity or governance. This partnership is designed to shorten turnaround times and reduce manual review, while ensuring every determination remains explainable, auditable, and aligned with plan-specific clinical policies," said Vanessa Colella, President and CEO of Stellarus.

Over time, Stellarus and Anterior will expand into broader utilization management, care planning, and policy optimization.

About Anterior

Anterior is the clinician-led company using responsible AI to automate and accelerate payer workflows. Its platform transforms common payer workflows, generating medical and operational savings for health plans (e.g., prior authorization, payment integrity, risk adjustment). Anterior's platform is trusted by clinicians and loved by technology teams supporting organizations. For more information, visit www.anterior.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

About Stellarus

Part of the Ascendiun family of companies, which includes Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, and Altais. Stellarus is a healthcare technology and strategic solutions company that aims to drive measurable outcomes for health plans with products and services built and delivered via its technology platform. Stellarus' unique technology model is designed to enable plans to automate and improve operations, reduce administrative costs, and enhance member experience. We're changing the status quo by empowering partners to create a healthcare experience worthy of their family, friends, and neighbors. For more information on Stellarus, please visit www.stellarus.com.

Press Contacts

Anterior

Kathy Osborne ([email protected])

Stellarus

Noelle Campbell ([email protected])

SOURCE Anterior