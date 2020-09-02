Anterix Announces the Addition of Three New Members to its Board of Directors

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATEX), announced that effective as of today's Annual Meeting, three new members were added to its Board of Directors.

Rob Schwartz, Anterix's President & CEO, Hamid Akhavan and Leslie B. Daniels bring decades of valuable experience in telecommunications, leadership and investing to the Anterix Board. The appointments come as the company capitalizes on the May FCC Report and Order and delivers transformative broadband to enable the modernization of critical utility and enterprise infrastructure. Mr. Schwartz, Mr. Akhavan and Mr. Daniels join five directors who were reappointed to the Board: Morgan O'Brien (Executive Chairman), Paul Saleh, Singleton B. McAllister, Greg Haller and Gregory Pratt.

"I am happy that Rob, our recently-appointed CEO, has joined the Board. Since he joined the company in 2015, he has been instrumental in all that we have accomplished. I also am thrilled to welcome Hamid and Les," said Morgan O'Brien, Executive Chairman of Anterix. "Their background and expertise will be integral as we move into Anterix's commercialization phase. We expect them to play a crucial role on the Board in guiding Anterix on our journey to help transform and modernize critical infrastructure with foundational 900 MHz private LTE broadband."

"I am honored to join the Anterix Board and equally excited to have Hamid and Les bring their wealth of experience to the team. As we execute on our vision for Anterix, it is extremely valuable to have high caliber leaders like Les and Hamid join our already fantastic Board," said Rob Schwartz, President & CEO of Anterix.

Hamid Akhavan currently is a partner at Twin Point Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm. He has a deep telecommunications background, which includes roles as Chief Executive Officer of Unify Inc. (formerly Siemens Enterprise); Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Telecom; and Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile International. He began his career at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA) and Bell Communications Research.

Leslie Daniels serves as an Operating Partner of AE Industrial Partners, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, power generation and specialty industrial markets. He was a Founding Partner of CAI Managers & Co., L.P., President of Burdge, Daniels & Co., Inc., and a Senior Vice-President of Blyth, Eastman, Dillon & Co. He has a record of service at both the state and national level. He is a Presidential Appointee to The Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiation, and also serves as the Chairman of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County's Board of Commissioners, a position he was appointed to by Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Rob Schwartz has served as our President & CEO since July 2020. Having joined the Company in 2015 as Chief Strategy and Development Officer, he became President and Chief Operating Officer in May 2018. Throughout his career, Rob has focused on strategic and operational roles in emerging telecommunications companies, including executive leadership roles with wireless, fiber and tower infrastructure companies. He earned an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from The George Washington University.

About Anterix

At Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for energy, transportation, logistics and others. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. Our team, including our CEO, our executive chairman who co-founded Nextel Communications, and other members of our leadership have a wide range of experience in innovative spectrum initiatives, telecom operations, tower ventures, and utility services.

