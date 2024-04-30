Anterix to Explore Grid Cybersecurity with Leading Research Organizations

Collaboration With EPRI, George Mason University, Southern Company, and Virginia Tech Will Identify and Develop Cybersecurity Technologies to Help Reduce Risk to Critical Energy Infrastructure

Anterix's Utility-Focused Private Wireless Broadband Expertise Will Help Drive the Project

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced that it is participating in a project led by leading energy research and development organization EPRI to help reduce cybersecurity risks to critical energy infrastructure by applying standards architectures. This project, Secure Telecommunications Architecture for Trusted and Resilient Electric Communications, or STAR TREC, is one of five that EPRI is leading after being selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response to receive more than $22.2 million in funding. Additional participants in STAR TREC include George Mason University, Southern Company, and Virginia Tech.

Specifically, Anterix will assist EPRI in researching, developing, and demonstrating zero-trust architectures for secure and private broadband communications networks that are vital to integrating distributed energy resources and microgrids into the grid.

"STAR TREC is a proactive, forward-looking approach to addressing threats to the energy grid, and Anterix is proud to contribute our expertise in secure mission-critical grid communications," commented Carlos L'Abbate, Chief Technology Officer. "Advancing grid security and innovation is key to our mission, which we pursue in collaboration with leading utilities, our Security Collective, and our broader ecosystem. Similar to our previously announced collaboration with the DOE's National Laboratories and other entities via the ACAES project, our work with EPRI on STAR TREC is expected to be vital to utilities' efforts to enhance grid security against present and future threats."

"As power companies become increasingly blended across information technology, operational technology, and telecommunications infrastructure, cybersecurity is a critical priority to keep energy infrastructure safe and secure," said EPRI Director of Information, Communication, and Cybersecurity Research Matt Wakefield. "EPRI looks forward to working with project collaborators, including Anterix, to help advance cutting-edge technologies and solutions to reduce cyber risks for energy systems."

This announcement is the latest evidence of Anterix's efforts to assist utilities in keeping the grid secure. In addition to the ACAES project, Anterix's Utility Strategic Advisory Board provided insights and coordination that are reflected in EPRI's white paper, "Empowering Tomorrow's Grid: The Vital Role of Telecommunications in Enabling Decarbonization, Electrification, and Resilience." This study, released at DISTRIBUTECH 2024 in Orlando on February 28, provides important perspectives and lessons learned to date on advancing resilient clean energy via modern communications technologies.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]

Media Contact

Paul Gaige

Vice President

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

504-957-1434

[email protected]

About Anterix

At Anterix, we engage with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

SOURCE Anterix Inc.