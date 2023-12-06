ANTERIX TO PRESENT AT OPPENHEIMER AND NEW STREET INVESTOR CONFERENCES

06 Dec, 2023, 14:44 ET
WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2023.
- Monday, December 11, 2023, 2:20 p.m. ET: Anterix Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will present virtually at Oppenheimer Financial's 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues. Anterix also will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 2:10 p.m. ET: Anterix President and CEO Rob Schwartz and Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer Chris Guttman-McCabe will present virtually at New Street Research/BCG's Future Series Conference: The Future of Wireless, AI and Convergence. Anterix also will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
[email protected]
At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.
SOURCE Anterix Inc.
Share this article