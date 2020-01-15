Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.3075 per share ($1.23 per share annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Return of Capital

Antero Midstream's fourth quarter 2019 dividend is unchanged as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on February 12, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2020. This represents the twentieth consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014.

On December 8, 2019, Antero Midstream announced that it agreed to purchase $100 million of common stock from Antero Resources based on a formulaic pricing mechanism taking into account both historical and future pricing. The pricing mechanism resulted in Antero Midstream purchasing and retiring 19.4 million shares from Antero Resources at a price of $5.16 per share. As a result, Antero Midstream had 484 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019. To-date, Antero Midstream has repurchased 22.9 million shares for $125 million under its $300 million share repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Antero Midstream plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call for Antero Midstream is scheduled on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751(International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13693464. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am MT.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. Antero Midstream's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream Corporation, at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation

Related Links

http://www.anteromidstream.com

