Antero Resources Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources," "Antero," or the "Company") today announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net production averaged 3.3 Bcfe/d, an increase of 3% year over year

Liquids production averaged 187 MBbl/d, an increase of 17% from the year ago period



Natural gas production averaged 2.2 Bcf/d, or a decline of 3% from the year ago period

Realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $4.13 per Mcfe, a $0.71 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

Realized C3+ NGL price of $42.95 per barrel, an 8% increase from the prior quarter



Realized pre-hedge natural gas price of $3.45 per Mcf, a $0.03 per Mcf premium to NYMEX pricing

Liquids product revenue contributed 45% of total product revenue

Net income was $213 million , Adjusted Net Income was $156 million (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDAX was $414 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $344 million

Free Cash Flow was $174 million (Non-GAAP)

Purchased $87 million of shares

Averaged 11 completion stages per day per completion crew during the first quarter, an increase of 36% compared to the 2022 average

Achieved new world record of 12,340 lateral feet drilled in 24 hours during the quarter

Added the equivalent of more than 50 incremental drilling locations in the core liquids Marcellus area through organic leasing

Net Debt to trailing last twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX was 0.5x (Non-GAAP)

Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President of Antero Resources commented, "Our first quarter results highlight the outstanding execution by our employees and the strength of our asset base. Antero's consistent and repeatable operating performance reflects the high quality acreage position that we have built over the past decade. Our development program remains focused on our liquids-rich acreage, which provided an attractive pricing uplift in the quarter through the strength in NGL prices. During the quarter our operations team achieved a number of new company and industry drilling and completion records, including completion stages per day and a world record of lateral feet drilled in a 24-hour period. In addition, we are beginning to see service costs rollover and a decline in costs for raw materials such as tubulars, fuel and sand. This rollover in costs combined with our efficiency gains point to lower overall maintenance capital requirements in 2024."

Mr. Rady continued, "Antero is a uniquely positioned natural gas producer due to our ability to access the growing demand in the LNG Corridor through our firm transportation portfolio. Our balance sheet is strong at just 0.5x leverage. We have a diverse product mix as a top NGL producer in the U.S with more than twenty years of core drilling inventory. These attributes help us reduce volatility in our financial results and provided protection against the pullback in natural gas prices during the quarter."

Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources said, "Driven by our steadfast commitment to debt reduction in recent years, we entered 2023 in the strongest financial position in company history. During the first quarter we returned 50% of our Free Cash Flow through our share repurchase program. Since the beginning of our share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2022, we have now purchased approximately $1 billion of shares, or 10% of shares outstanding. In addition, we used the pullback in natural gas prices to opportunistically execute an early termination of our 2024 natural gas hedges, which gives us greater exposure to higher strip prices in 2024. We also completed an early buyout of a firm transportation commitment that was unutilized, reducing our cost structure. Looking ahead, we are well positioned with nearly half our projected revenue in 2023 being generated from liquids sales while maintaining significant exposure to U.S. LNG growth."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Free Cash Flow

During the first quarter, Free Cash Flow was $174 million.





Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 565,673



343,902

Less: Net cash used in investing activities



(215,117)



(350,804)

Plus: Payments for derivative monetizations



—



202,339

Plus: Contract termination



8



29,550

Less: Proceeds from sale of assets, net



(195)



(91)

Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica



(35,757)



(51,339)

Free Cash Flow

$ 314,612



173,557

Changes in Working Capital (1)



150,474



(149,765)

Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital

$ 465,086



23,792







(1) Working capital adjustments in the first quarter of 2022 include a $136.0 million net decrease in current assets and current liabilities and a $14.5 million decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment. Working capital adjustments in the first quarter of 2023 include a $159.7 million net increase in current assets and liabilities and a $9.9 million decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment.

Return of Capital Program

Antero purchased 3 million shares for $87 million during the first quarter of 2023. Since the inception of the share repurchase program, Antero has purchased 30.4 million shares for approximately $1 billion, or 10% of common shares outstanding. The Company currently has approximately $1.1 billion of remaining capacity under the share repurchase program.







Program to Date 1Q22 – 1Q23



First Quarter 2023

Total shares purchased (MM) (1)



30.4



3.0

Share purchases ($MM)



1,027



87

% of common shares outstanding (2)



10 %



1 %







(1) The total shares purchased to date and three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023 includes 2.5 million and 0.4 million shares of our common stock, respectively, related to satisfying tax withholding obligations incurred upon the vesting of equity awards held by our employees. (2) Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Early Hedge Settlement

In the first quarter of 2023, Antero executed an early settlement of its 2024 natural gas swaptions that averaged $2.77 per Mcf, for approximately $200 million. The Company unwound the 2024 swaptions to gain full exposure to the higher expected strip prices in 2024. Antero believes that the lower natural gas strip in 2023 will result in reduced industry drilling and completions, which will provide support to higher natural gas prices ahead of the expected LNG export demand growth beginning in 2024.

Firm Transportation Buyout

In the first quarter of 2023, Antero terminated a firm transportation commitment related to an unutilized pipeline to local Appalachian markets for $24 million. The termination of this contract was at a discounted value to commitments through 2025 and reduces net marketing expense by $13 million annually.

Borrowing Base Redetermination

The borrowing base under Antero Resources' credit facility was reaffirmed at $3.5 billion in April of 2023. Lender commitments under the credit facility remained at $1.5 billion.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the first quarter averaged 3.3 Bcfe/d, including 187 MBbl/d of liquids. Total production increased 3% from the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the year ago period, natural gas volumes decreased 3%, which was more than offset by a 17% increase in liquids volumes. Due to Antero's development focus on its liquids-rich Marcellus acreage, all liquids components, oil, C3+ NGLs, and ethane increased year over year.

Antero's average realized natural gas price before hedging was $3.45 per Mcf, a $0.03 per Mcf premium to the average first-of-month ("FOM") NYMEX Henry Hub price. Antero typically sells approximately 75% of its natural gas at first-of-month pricing and the remaining 25% at gas daily pricing. Gas daily prices averaged approximately 26% below FOM prices during the first quarter, resulting in the compressed natural gas price premium relative to Henry Hub. For full year 2023, the Company expects natural gas realizations to be at a premium to NYMEX in the range of $0.05 to $0.15 per Mcf compared to $0.10 to $0.20 per Mcf in prior guidance. The decrease is driven by an expected lower BTU uplift due to lower 2023 natural gas strip prices.

The following table details average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended March 31, 2023:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





















Combined





















Natural





Natural

Gas

Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Gas

Equivalent





(MMcf/d)

(Bbl/d)

(Bbl/d)

(Bbl/d)

(MMcfe/d)

Average Net Production



2,152



9,233



109,522



68,238



3,274































Combined





























Natural





Natural Gas

Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Gas

Equivalent

Average Realized Prices

($/Mcf)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Mcfe)

Average realized prices before settled derivatives

$ 3.45

$ 62.35

$ 42.95

$ 11.73

$ 4.13

NYMEX average price (1)

$ 3.42

$ 76.13













$ 3.42

Premium / (Discount) to NYMEX

$ 0.03

$ (13.78)













$ 0.71



































Settled commodity derivatives (2)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.06)

$ —

$ (0.05)

Average realized prices after settled derivatives

$ 3.38

$ 61.90

$ 42.89

$ 11.73

$ 4.08

Premium / (Discount) to NYMEX

$ (0.04)

$ (14.23)













$ 0.66







(1) The average index prices for natural gas and oil represent the New York Mercantile Exchange average first-of-month price and the Energy Information Administration calendar month average West Texas Intermediate future price, respectively. (2) These commodity derivative instruments include contracts attributable to Martica Holdings LLC ("Martica"), Antero's consolidated variable interest entity. All gains or losses from Martica's derivative instruments are fully attributable to the noncontrolling interests in Martica, which includes portions of the natural gas and all oil and C3+ NGL derivative instruments during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price was $42.95 per barrel. Antero shipped 40% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 for export and realized a $0.07 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 60% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.03 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 110 MBbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was a $0.01 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Pricing Point

Net C3+ NGL Production

(Bbl/d)

% by

Destination

Premium (Discount) To Mont Belvieu

($/Gal) Propane / Butane exported on ME2 Marcus Hook, PA

44,204

40 %

$0.07 Remaining C3+ NGL volume Hopedale, OH

65,318

60 %

($0.03) Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium





109,522

100 %

$0.01

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing, and transportation, production and ad valorem taxes was $2.46 per Mcfe in the first quarter, a 6% increase compared to $2.33 per Mcfe average during the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due primarily to higher processing costs related to an annual CPI-based adjustment. Net marketing expense was $0.08 per Mcfe in the first quarter, a decrease from $0.10 per Mcfe during the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net marketing expense was due to reduced firm transportation commitments between periods.

First Quarter 2023 Capital Investment

Antero's accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $267 million. During the first quarter, Antero achieved a company record of 16 completion stages for a single completion crew in a 24-hour period and averaged 11 completion stages per day per completion crew for the quarter. The Company completed 1,323 of 4,209 stages, or 31%, of its 2023 budgeted completion stages during the first quarter. The Company continues to forecast drilling and completion capital in 2023 to be in the range of $875 to $925 million.

In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion activities, the Company invested $72 million in land during the first quarter. As previously communicated, Antero's first quarter land spend is expected to be approximately 50% of the 2023 guidance of $150 million. During the quarter, Antero added approximately 12,000 net acres, representing over 50 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of $1 million per location. Antero's organic leasing efforts focus on acreage in close proximity to its current development plan. These incremental locations nearly offset Antero's maintenance capital plan that requires an average of 60 to 65 wells per year. In addition to the incremental locations, Antero also acquired minerals in its Marcellus area of development to increase its net revenue interest in future drilling locations. These efforts allow Antero to increase the average lateral length in its development program, which is expected to average 14,500 feet for wells drilled in 2023, or 7% longer than the 2022 average. The Company believes this organic leasing program is the most cost efficient approach to lengthening its core inventory position.

Note: Any 2023 guidance items not discussed in this release are unchanged from previously stated guidance.

Commodity Derivative Positions

Antero did not enter into any new natural gas, NGL or oil hedges during the first quarter of 2023.

Please see Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, for more information on all commodity derivative positions. For detail on current commodity positions, please see the Hedge Profile presentations at www.anteroresources.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income as set forth in this release represents net income, adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income. The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2023

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ (156,419)



213,431

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests



(18,277)



47,771

Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses



725,994



(342,799)

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



202,339

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(9,272)



(7,533)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



1,786



(91)

Impairment of property and equipment



22,462



15,560

Equity-based compensation



4,649



13,018

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



10,654



—

Loss on convertible note inducement



—



86

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(25,178)



(17,681)

Contract termination



8



29,550

Tax effect of reconciling items (1)



(169,716)



23,115







386,691



176,766

Martica adjustments (2)



(26,430)



(20,423)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 360,261



156,343

















Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



314,081



311,846





(1) Deferred taxes were approximately 23% and 21% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. (2) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interest in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total long-term debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):





December 31,

March 31,





2022

2023

Credit Facility

$ 34,800



180,100

8.375% senior notes due 2026



96,870



96,870

7.625% senior notes due 2029



407,115



407,115

5.375% senior notes due 2030



600,000



600,000

4.250% convertible senior notes due 2026



56,932



39,426

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(12,241)



(11,465)

Total long-term debt

$ 1,183,476



1,312,046

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Net Debt

$ 1,183,476



1,312,046



Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, which includes drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital, plus payments for early contract termination or derivative monetization, less proceeds from asset sales or derivative monetization and less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities, service or incur additional debt and estimate return of capital. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss), adjusted for certain items detailed below.

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;

is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and

is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDAX are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero's net income (loss), including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero's Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica, and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2023 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:











Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ (156,419)



213,431 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(18,277)



47,771 Unrealized commodity derivative (gains) losses



725,994



(342,799) Payments for derivative monetizations



—



202,339 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(9,272)



(7,533) Loss (gain) on sale of assets



1,786



(91) Interest expense, net



37,713



25,700 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



10,654



— Loss on convertible note inducement



—



86 Income tax expense (benefit)



(53,092)



62,183 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



170,832



168,460 Impairment of property and equipment



22,462



15,560 Exploration expenses



898



754 Equity-based compensation expense



4,649



13,018 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(25,178)



(17,681) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



31,285



31,285 Contract termination, transaction expense and other



48



32,418





744,083



444,901 Martica related adjustments (1)



(37,201)



(31,132) Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 706,882



413,769













Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:











Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 706,882



413,769 Martica related adjustments (1)



37,201



31,132 Interest expense, net



(37,713)



(25,700) Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and other



1,451



871 Exploration expenses



(898)



(754) Changes in current assets and liabilities



(136,025)



159,683 Contract termination, transaction expense and other



(48)



(32,418) Payments for derivative monetizations



—



(202,339) Other items



(5,177)



(342) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 565,673



343,902





Twelve



Months Ended



March 31,



2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:





Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ 2,268,621 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



193,249 Unrealized commodity derivative gains



(1,364,022) Payments for derivative monetizations



202,339 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(35,864) Gain on sale of assets



(1,406) Interest expense, net



113,359 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



35,373 Loss on convertible note inducement



255 Income tax expense



563,967 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



682,855 Impairment of property and equipment



142,829 Exploration expense



3,507 Equity-based compensation expense



43,812 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(64,830) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



125,138 Contract termination, transaction expense and other



57,658





2,966,840 Martica related adjustments (1)



(157,012) Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 2,809,828



(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2023 Drilling and completion costs (cash basis)

$ 184,557



273,154 Change in accrued capital costs



(9,744)



(6,236) Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)

$ 174,813



266,918

Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,





2022

2023

Assets

Current assets:













Accounts receivable

$ 35,488



30,207

Accrued revenue



707,685



379,337

Derivative instruments



1,900



6,242

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



42,452



21,856

Total current assets



787,525



437,642

Property and equipment:













Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):













Unproved properties



997,715



1,013,780

Proved properties



13,234,777



13,450,257

Gathering systems and facilities



5,802



5,882

Other property and equipment



83,909



87,091







14,322,203



14,557,010

Less accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization



(4,683,399)



(4,771,093)

Property and equipment, net



9,638,804



9,785,917

Operating leases right-of-use assets



3,444,331



3,401,994

Derivative instruments



9,844



9,825

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



220,429



219,515

Other assets



17,106



16,253

Total assets

$ 14,118,039



13,871,146

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 77,543



83,685

Accounts payable, related parties



80,708



99,784

Accrued liabilities



461,788



318,084

Revenue distributions payable



468,210



381,880

Derivative instruments



97,765



28,716

Short-term lease liabilities



556,636



553,532

Deferred revenue, VPP



30,552



29,757

Other current liabilities



1,707



2,103

Total current liabilities



1,774,909



1,497,541

Long-term liabilities:













Long-term debt



1,183,476



1,312,046

Deferred income tax liability, net



759,861



822,010

Derivative instruments



345,280



75,854

Long-term lease liabilities



2,889,854



2,851,571

Deferred revenue, VPP



87,813



81,075

Other liabilities



59,692



60,657

Total liabilities



7,100,885



6,700,754

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 297,393 shares issued and 297,359 outstanding as of

December 31, 2022, and 299,321 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023



2,974



2,993

Additional paid-in capital



5,838,848



5,806,031

Retained earnings



913,896



1,102,340

Treasury stock, at cost; 34 shares and zero shares as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively



(1,160)



—

Total stockholders' equity



6,754,558



6,911,364

Noncontrolling interests



262,596



259,028

Total equity



7,017,154



7,170,392

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,118,039



13,871,146



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2023

Revenue and other:













Natural gas sales

$ 995,792



668,315

Natural gas liquids sales



660,305



495,435

Oil sales



63,294



51,811

Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(1,011,380)



126,192

Marketing



69,038



58,529

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



9,272



7,533

Other revenue and income



519



533

Total revenue



786,840



1,408,348

Operating expenses:













Lease operating



17,780



29,321

Gathering, compression, processing and transportation



590,278



645,172

Production and ad valorem taxes



52,808



49,276

Marketing



98,896



81,361

Exploration and mine expenses



898



763

General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $4,649 and

$13,018 in 2022 and 2023, respectively)



35,691



57,261

Depletion, depreciation and amortization



168,388



167,582

Impairment of property and equipment



22,462



15,560

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



2,444



878

Contract termination



8



29,550

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



1,786



(91)

Other operating expense



—



225

Total operating expenses



991,439



1,076,858

Operating income (loss)



(204,599)



331,490

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(37,713)



(25,700)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



25,178



17,681

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(10,654)



—

Loss on convertible note inducement



—



(86)

Total other expense



(23,189)



(8,105)

Income (loss) before income taxes



(227,788)



323,385

Income tax benefit (expense)



53,092



(62,183)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



(174,696)



261,202

Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(18,277)



47,771

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources

Corporation

$ (156,419)



213,431

















Income (loss) per share—basic

$ (0.50)



0.72

Income (loss) per share—diluted

$ (0.50)



0.69

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic



314,081



296,763

Diluted



314,081



311,846



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022

2023

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$ (174,696)



261,202

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion



170,832



168,460

Impairments



22,462



15,560

Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)



1,011,380



(126,192)

Losses on settled commodity derivatives



(285,386)



(14,268)

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



(202,339)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



(57,383)



62,149

Equity-based compensation expense



4,649



13,018

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(25,178)



(17,681)

Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate



31,285



31,285

Amortization of deferred revenue



(9,272)



(7,533)

Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount and debt premium



1,451



871

Settlement of asset retirement obligations



(886)



(308)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



1,786



(91)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



10,654



—

Loss on convertible note inducement



—



86

Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



33,244



5,282

Accrued revenue



(69,442)



328,349

Other current assets



(2,952)



20,596

Accounts payable including related parties



37,664



34,604

Accrued liabilities



(94,456)



(143,346)

Revenue distributions payable



(36,526)



(86,331)

Other current liabilities



(3,557)



529

Net cash provided by operating activities



565,673



343,902

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to unproved properties



(23,789)



(73,527)

Drilling and completion costs



(184,557)



(273,154)

Additions to other property and equipment



(7,530)



(4,631)

Proceeds from asset sales



195



91

Change in other assets



564



417

Net cash used in investing activities



(215,117)



(350,804)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock



(100,045)



(75,356)

Repayment of senior notes



(591,943)



—

Borrowings on bank credit facilities, net



387,700



145,300

Convertible note inducement



—



(86)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Martica Holdings LLC



(35,757)



(51,339)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(10,377)



(11,459)

Other



(134)



(158)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(350,556)



6,902

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



—

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 80,454



43,239

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment

$ (14,449)



(9,918)



The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:





Three Months Ended

Amount of









March 31,

Increase

Percent





2022

2023

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:























Natural gas sales

$ 995,792



668,315



(327,477)

(33) % Natural gas liquids sales



660,305



495,435



(164,870)

(25) % Oil sales



63,294



51,811



(11,483)

(18) % Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(1,011,380)



126,192



1,137,572

(112) % Marketing



69,038



58,529



(10,509)

(15) % Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



9,272



7,533



(1,739)

(19) % Other revenue and income



519



533



14

3 % Total revenue



786,840



1,408,348



621,508

79 % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



17,780



29,321



11,541

65 % Gathering and compression



201,462



212,604



11,142

6 % Processing



190,601



237,268



46,667

24 % Transportation



198,215



195,300



(2,915)

(1) % Production and ad valorem taxes



52,808



49,276



(3,532)

(7) % Marketing



98,896



81,361



(17,535)

(18) % Exploration and mine expenses



898



763



(135)

(15) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



31,042



44,243



13,201

43 % Equity-based compensation



4,649



13,018



8,369

180 % Depletion, depreciation and amortization



168,388



167,582



(806)

*

Impairment of property and equipment



22,462



15,560



(6,902)

(31) % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



2,444



878



(1,566)

(64) % Contract termination



8



29,550



29,542

*

Loss (gain) on sale of assets



1,786



(91)



(1,877)

*

Other operating expense



—



225



225

*

Total operating expenses



991,439



1,076,858



85,419

9 % Operating income (loss)



(204,599)



331,490



536,089

*

Other earnings (expenses):























Interest expense, net



(37,713)



(25,700)



12,013

(32) % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



25,178



17,681



(7,497)

(30) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(10,654)



—



10,654

*

Loss on convertible note inducement



—



(86)



(86)

*

Total other expense



(23,189)



(8,105)



15,084

(65) % Income (loss) before income taxes



(227,788)



323,385



551,173

*

Income tax benefit (expense)



53,092



(62,183)



(115,275)

*

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



(174,696)



261,202



435,898

*

Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests



(18,277)



47,771



66,048

*

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero

Resources Corporation

$ (156,419)



213,431



369,850

*



























Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 706,882



413,769



(293,113)

(41) %



* Not meaningful

The following table sets forth selected financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:





Three Months Ended

Amount of









March 31,

Increase

Percent





2022

2023

(Decrease)

Change

Production data (1) (2):























Natural gas (Bcf)



199



194



(5)

(3) % C2 Ethane (MBbl)



4,005



6,141



2,136

53 % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



9,638



9,857



219

2 % Oil (MBbl)



724



831



107

15 % Combined (Bcfe)



285



295



10

4 % Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,165



3,274



109

3 % Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (3):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 5.01



3.45



(1.56)

(31) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) (4)

$ 16.74



11.73



(5.01)

(30) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 61.55



42.95



(18.60)

(30) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 87.45



62.35



(25.10)

(29) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 6.04



4.13



(1.91)

(32) % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (3):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 3.60



3.38



(0.22)

(6) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) (4)

$ 16.63



11.73



(4.90)

(29) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 61.14



42.89



(18.25)

(30) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 86.76



61.90



(24.86)

(29) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 5.03



4.08



(0.95)

(19) % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.06



0.10



0.04

67 % Gathering and compression

$ 0.71



0.72



0.01

1 % Processing

$ 0.67



0.81



0.14

21 % Transportation

$ 0.70



0.66



(0.04)

(6) % Production and ad valorem taxes

$ 0.19



0.17



(0.02)

(11) % Marketing expense, net

$ 0.10



0.08



(0.02)

(20) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

$ 0.60



0.57



(0.03)

(5) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.11



0.15



0.04

36 %





(1) Production data excludes volumes related to the VPP. (1)

(2) Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and may not reflect their relative economic value. (3) Average prices reflect the before and after effects of our settled commodity derivatives. Our calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because we do not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes. (4) The average realized price for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $6 million of proceeds related to a take-or-pay contract. Excluding the effect of these proceeds, the average realized price for ethane before and after the effects of derivatives would have been $10.76 per Bbl.

