Antero Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Announces 2020 Guidance and Proved Reserves

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights Include:

Net production averaged 3,185 MMcfe/d (30% liquids by volume) during the fourth quarter and 3,220 MMcfe/d for the full year, a 19% year-over-year increase compared to 2018

Realized natural gas equivalent price averaged $3.18 per Mcfe during the quarter

Includes pre-hedge C3+ NGL price of $29.61 /Bbl

All-in cash expenses were $2.34 per Mcfe during the quarter, a $0.22 , or 8% reduction from the first half of 2019

Net marketing expense was $0.17 per Mcfe during the quarter, a $0.05 or 23% decrease from the prior quarter

Drilling and completion capital spending was $300 million during the fourth quarter and $1.27 billion for the full year, an 11% and 14% decrease, respectively, compared to the prior year periods

Proved reserves increased 5% to 18.9 Tcfe at year-end 2019 compared to year-end 2018 and proved developed reserves increased 13% to 11.7 Tcfe

Future development cost estimate for 7.2 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves is $0.37 per Mcfe

2020 Guidance Highlights:

Drilling and completion capital budget of $1.15 billion , down 10% from 2019

Full year 2020 net production is expected to average 3,500 MMcfe/d, a 9% increase over 2019 net production

Liquids production, including oil, C3+ NGLs, and ethane assuming 25% recovery, is expected to average 187,500 Bbl/d

All-in cash expenses, including net marketing expense, are expected to be $2.25 to $2.35 per Mcfe, an $0.18 decrease from 2019

Net marketing expense is forecast to be $0.10 to $0.12 per Mcfe, an $0.11 decline from 2019

Natural gas production guidance is 94% hedged at $2.87 /MMBtu

Estimated oil and oil-equivalent production of 26,000 Bbl/d (pentanes are hedged to WTI) is 100% hedged in 2020 at $55.63 /Bbl

Paul Rady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Antero Resources commented, "Our 2020 capital budget highlights the direct benefit from our well cost savings initiatives that we launched in 2019. In simple terms, we have reduced our total well cost per foot from $970 in the initial 2019 budget to a target of $795 to $825 per for 2020. The result is a 10% reduction in drilling and completion capital and a 28% reduction in lease operating expense as compared to 2019, while delivering production growth of 9%. This level of production in turn should trigger $75 million in previously announced gathering, processing and transportation expense savings in 2020 and paves the way for up to $350 million in total savings between 2020 and 2023. Additionally, by growing into our unutilized firm transportation commitments we reduce our cost structure by another $200 million by 2022."

Mr. Rady continued, "We believe that our industry-leading hedge portfolio and diversified production mix, combined with our ability to export more than 50% of our C3+ NGL production to premium international markets, provides Antero with a competitive advantage throughout commodity price cycles. Our cost savings initiatives and liquids exposure result in a projected cash flow neutral profile for 2020 at current strip pricing including the $125 million water earnout payment received in January from Antero Midstream."

2020 Capital Budget and Guidance

The following is a summary of Antero Resources' 2020 capital budget. The capital budget is based on commodity strip pricing as of February 7, 2020 that was $52 per barrel WTI oil, $25 per barrel C3+ NGL and $2.08 per MMBtu NYMEX natural gas for 2020.

Capital Budget ($ in Billions)









Drilling & Completion



$1.15

Land



$0.05

Total E&P Capital



$1.2



The following is a summary of Antero Resources' 2020 production, pricing and cash expense guidance.

Production Guidance







Net Daily Natural Gas Equivalent Production (MMcfe/d)



3,500 Net Daily Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d)



2,375 Total Net Daily Liquids Production (Bbl/d):



187,500





Realized Pricing Guidance







Natural Gas Realized Price vs. NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)

$0.00 – $0.10 Oil Realized Price vs. WTI Oil ($/Bbl)

($7.00) – ($9.00) C3+ NGL Realized Price vs. Mont Belvieu ($/Gal)

$0.00 – $0.05







Cash Expense Guidance



Low

High Cash Production Expense ($/Mcfe)(1)



$2.07

$2.13 Marketing Expense, Net of Marketing Revenue ($/Mcfe)



$0.10

$0.12 G&A Expense ($/Mcfe)(2)



$0.08

$0.10 All-In Cash Expense



$2.25

$2.35



(1) Includes lease operating expenses, gathering, compression, processing and transportation expenses ("GP&T") and production and ad valorem taxes. (2) Excludes equity-based compensation.

Well Cost Savings

Antero's drilling and completion capital budget is based on average total well cost of $825 per foot, which is at the high end of the 2020 target range of $795 to $825 per foot. Well costs averaged $860 per foot in the fourth quarter of 2019 with only a portion of the wells being completed with reduced water. The reduction in 2020 well costs is expected to be driven by both drier completions (36 Bbl of water per foot of lateral) on all wells and expanded produced water services provided by Antero Midstream.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Antero reported a GAAP net loss of $482 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $122 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP measure) was $6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $175 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018, or $0.56 per diluted share. The Adjusted Net Loss reflects a $468 million impairment based on the fair value of our equity interest in Antero Midstream at year end 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure) was $295 million, a 38% decrease compared to $475 million in the prior year period due to lower commodity pricing. Antero's average realized price after hedges declined 20% from $3.97 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $3.18 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The following table details the components of average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended December 31, 2019:





Three months ended December 31, 2019



Natural Gas

(MMcf/d)

Oil (Bbl/d)

C3+ NGLs

(Bbl/d)

Ethane

(Bbl/d)

Combined

Natural Gas

Equivalent

(MMcfe/d) Average Net Production



2,223



8,793



104,376



47,014



3,185































Average Realized Prices

Natural Gas

($/Mcf)

Oil ($/Bbl)

C3+ NGLs

($/Bbl)

Ethane

($/Bbl)

Combined

Natural Gas

Equivalent

($/Mcfe) Average realized prices before settled derivatives

$ 2.50

$ 49.29

$ 29.61

$ 7.44

$ 2.96 Settled commodity derivatives



0.37



4.28



(1.66)



—



0.22 Average realized prices after settled derivatives

$ 2.87

$ 53.57

$ 27.95

$ 7.44

$ 3.18































NYMEX average price

$ 2.50

$ 56.96













$ 2.50 Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX

$ 0.37

$ (3.39)













$ 0.68

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the fourth quarter averaged 3,185 MMcfe/d, including 160,183 Bbl/d of liquids (30% liquids by volume). Liquids revenue represented approximately 41% of total product revenue before hedges. Production declined 1% from the prior year period due to the timing of well completions in 2019 as two pads, totaling 13 wells, were turned to sales in late December of 2019.

Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price before hedging was $29.61 per barrel, representing a 4% decrease versus the prior year period and a 31% increase from the third quarter of 2019. Antero shipped 41% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 for export and realized a $0.21 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 59% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.09 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 104,376 Bbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was $29.61 per barrel, which was a $0.03 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing. Based on current strip prices at Mont Belvieu and in the international markets, Antero expects its realized C3+ NGL prices in 2020 to be $0.00 to a $0.05 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu. Antero expects to sell at least 50% of its C3+ NGL production in 2020 at Marcus Hook for export at a premium to Mont Belvieu.



Three months ended December 31, 2019



Pricing Point

Net C3+ NGL Production

(Bbl/d)

% by

Destination

Premium (Discount) To Mont Belvieu

($/Gal) Propane / Butane shipped on ME2 Marcus Hook

42,794

41%

$0.21 Remaining C3+ NGL volume Hopedale

61,582

59%

($0.09) Total C3+ NGLs





104,376

100%

$0.03

Cash Expense and Net Marketing Expense

All-in per unit cash expense, which includes lease operating, GP&T, production and ad valorem taxes, net marketing and general and administrative expense (excluding equity-based compensation) was $2.34 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter, an 8% decrease compared to $2.56 per Mcfe average during the first half of 2019. Antero expects all-in cash expense of $2.25 to $2.35 per Mcfe as a result of the recently announced midstream fee reductions, filling unutilized firm transportation, and ongoing progress on the water savings initiatives that reduces lease operating expense.

Per unit net marketing expense declined to $0.17 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter compared to $0.22 per Mcfe reported in the prior year period. The decline was driven by the mitigation of some of our excess firm transportation expense. Net marketing expense is expected to decline further in 2020, to $0.10 to $0.12 per Mcfe, as a result of both an increase in natural gas production filling excess firm transportation capacity and renegotiated agreements with midstream providers that allow for higher utilization of our transportation capacity to the more attractive pricing in the Gulf Coast markets.

Adjusted EBITDAX margin (non-GAAP measure) was $1.01 per Mcfe, a 37% decrease from the prior year period, due to lower realized prices relative to the prior year period. The following table presents a calculation of Adjusted EBITDAX margin on a per Mcfe basis and a reconciliation to the realized price before cash receipts for settled derivatives, the nearest GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDAX margin represents Adjusted EBITDAX divided by production, and is a measure that helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Antero's operations on a per unit basis from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure.





















Three months ended December 31,





2018

2019

Adjusted EBITDAX margin ($ per Mcfe):













Realized price before cash receipts for settled derivatives

$ 4.05

$ 2.96

Distributions/dividends from Antero Midstream



0.16



0.17

Marketing, net



(0.22)



(0.17)

Gathering, compression, processing and transportation costs



(1.88)



(1.88)

Lease operating expense



(0.15)



(0.09)

Production and ad valorem taxes



(0.15)



(0.10)

General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



(0.11)



(0.10)

Adjusted EBITDAX margin before settled commodity derivatives



1.70



0.79

Cash receipts for settled commodity derivatives



(0.09)



0.22

Adjusted EBITDAX margin ($ per Mcfe):

$ 1.61

$ 1.01



Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Update

Marcellus Shale — Antero placed 21 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the fourth quarter of 2019 with an average lateral length of 11,600 feet. For new wells that had 60 days of reported production data during the quarter, the average 60-day rate per well was 18.2 MMcfe/d on choke. The 60-day average rate per well included 742 Bbl/d of liquids, comprised of oil, C3+ NGLs and assumes 25% ethane recovery.

Additionally, Antero drilled an average of 7,000 lateral feet per day in the quarter, achieving its highest quarterly rate in the Company's history. This drilling record represents a 17% sequential increase and a 38% increase compared to the 2018 average in lateral footage performance. Antero also drilled a company one-well record of 10,453 lateral feet in a 24-hour period. During 2019, Antero drilled 97 wells that averaged over one mile per day drilling in the lateral and was the only known operator in the Marcellus to drill over 10,000 lateral feet in a 24-hour period, which Antero accomplished twice. Antero's ongoing emphasis on completion efficiencies resulted in an improvement during the fourth quarter, as the Company averaged 6.3 stages completed per day, representing a 7% increase from 5.9 stages per day in the prior period.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Capital Investment

Antero's accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $300 million. For the full year 2019, drilling and completion capital expenditures were $1.27 billion, a decrease of 16% from 2018 and 7% below Antero's original 2019 guidance.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, Antero's total debt was $3.76 billion, of which $552 million were borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility. Antero has a borrowing base of $4.5 billion with lender commitments that total $2.64 billion. After deducting letters of credit outstanding of $623 million, the Company had $1.5 billion in available liquidity. The decrease in Antero's outstanding letters of credit from the prior period reflect new surety bonds that were secured during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2019, Antero's net debt to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAX ratio was 3.0x.

Antero repurchased $225 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes during the fourth quarter at a 17% weighted average discount price, including both its 2021 and 2022 senior notes. The repurchases reduced Antero's total debt by $37 million and net interest expense was reduced by $6 million on an annualized basis. Antero also repurchased 8.3 million shares of common stock during the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $2.50 per share.

President and CFO, Glen Warren, commented, "Our ability to materially reduce operating costs and lower capital spending allows us to protect our balance sheet while executing a moderate near-term growth strategy to fill our remaining unfilled premium firm transportation and realize the midstream fee reductions announced in December. Pro forma for the recently announced asset sale program, we are targeting a mid 2-times leverage ratio with robust liquidity of $2.3 billion at year-end 2020 excluding further senior note repurchases or redemptions. Longer term, we are committed to reducing absolute debt and maximizing free cash flow as we expect to fill our premium firm transportation commitments by the end of 2021."

Year End Proved Reserves

At December 31, 2019, Antero's estimated proved reserves were 18.9 Tcfe, a 5% increase over the prior year. Estimated proved reserves were comprised of 61% natural gas, 38% NGLs and 1% oil. The Marcellus Shale accounted for 92% of estimated proved reserves and the Ohio Utica Shale accounted for 8%. For 2019, Antero added 3.7 Tcfe of estimated proved reserves. Approximately 2.3 Tcfe was removed from Antero's proved reserves due to the SEC 5-year rule, primarily related to changes in drilling locations in our 5-year development plan.

Estimated proved developed reserves were 11.7 Tcfe, a 13% increase over the prior year. The percentage of estimated proved reserves classified as proved developed increased to 62% at year-end 2019, compared to 58% at year-end 2018. Antero's 328 proved undeveloped locations average an estimated 1258 BTU, with an average lateral length of approximately 12,500 feet.

Antero's 7.2 Tcfe of estimated proved undeveloped reserves will require an estimated $2.6 billion of future development capital over the next five years, resulting in an estimated average future development cost for proved undeveloped reserves of $0.37 per Mcfe.

The following table presents a summary of changes in estimated proved reserves (in Tcfe).

Proved reserves, December 31, 2018

18.0 Extensions, discoveries, and other additions

3.7 Revisions to prior estimates

(1.6) Estimated Production

(1.2) Proved reserves, December 31, 2019

18.9

The following table summarizes pre-tax estimated proved reserves PV-10 (non-GAAP measure) and the associated Standardized Measure. The decrease in pre-tax estimated proved reserves PV-10 value as compared to 2018, was due primarily to lower SEC pricing and the deconsolidation of Antero Resources' and Antero Midstream's financial statements. Lower pricing resulted in approximately 65% of the decline and the deconsolidation resulted in approximately 35% of the reduction. The deconsolidation resulted in Antero Resources recording the full fees paid to Antero Midstream for services rendered and no longer recording the future capital expenditures associated with Antero Midstream assets in future development costs. Prior to deconsolidation, as required by SEC guidance, Antero Resources' consolidated reserves included the elimination of full fees paid by Antero Resources to Antero Midstream and the inclusion of the operating costs and capital incurred by Antero Midstream. Detailed SEC pricing can be found in Antero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.



















SEC Pricing







Proved Reserve Value ($B): 2019 Year-End

2018 Year-End





%

(Deconsolidated)

(Consolidated)

Variance

Variance Standardized Measure $5.5

$10.5

$5.0

-52% Pre-tax estimated proved reserves PV-10 $6.1

$12.6

$6.5

-52% Pre-tax estimated proved developed reserves PV-10 $4.7

$8.4

$3.7

-45%

Commodity Derivative Positions

Antero has hedged 1.8 Tcf of natural gas at a weighted average index price of $2.84 per MMBtu through 2023 with fixed price swap positions. Antero also has oil and NGL fixed price swap positions, including NGL positions that totaled 35,800 Bbl/day and oil positions that totaled 10,000 Bbl/d during 2020. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's estimated fair value of commodity derivative instruments was $1.1 billion based on strip pricing.

Please see Antero's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, for more information on all commodity derivative positions.

The following tables summarize Antero's hedge position as of December 31, 2019:

Fixed price natural gas positions from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2023 were as follows:





Natural gas MMBtu/day

Weighted average index price Year ending December 31, 2020:









NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

2,227,500

$ 2.87 Year ending December 31, 2021:









NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

2,400,000

$ 2.80 Year ending December 31, 2022:









NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

0

$ N/A Year ending December 31, 2023:









NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

90,000

$ 2.91

C3+ NGL and Oil derivative contract positions from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 were as follows:



Derivative

Contract

Type Liquids Hedges

(Bbl/d)

Weighted

average

index price

($/Gal) Weighted

average basis differential

$/Gal Weighted

average index

price ($/Bbl) Year ending December 31, 2020:











Propane (C3) – Mont Belvieu (Domestic) Fixed swap 373

$0.50

$21.00 Propane (C3) – ARA (Europe) (1) Fixed swap 10,371

$0.55

$23.10 Propane (C3) – FEI (Asia) (1) Fixed swap 2,457

$0.61

$25.62 Normal Butane (C4) – ARA to Mont Belvieu Basis Basis 1,072

— $0.23 — Normal Butane (C4) – Mont Belvieu (Domestic) Fixed swap 1,492

$0.57

$24.12 Pentane (C5) – Mont Belvieu (Domestic) (2) Fixed swap 20,000

$1.06

$44.52 Total C3+ NGLs

35,765





















Total NYMEX Crude Oil

10,000





$55.63



(1) Net of shipping. Assumes $0.10/gal shipping to ARA and $0.20/gal shipping to FEI.

(2) Hedged 20,000 Bbl/d of pentane (C5) at 80% of WTI and hedged the resulting 16,000 Bbl/d of oil-equivalent volumes at $55.63/Bbl WTI or average (80% x $55.63 = $44.52/Bbl pentane).

Basis of Financial Presentation

In connection with the closing of the simplification transaction between Antero Midstream GP LP and Antero Midstream Partners LP ("Antero Midstream Partners") on March 12, 2019, among other things, Antero Midstream GP LP converted to a Delaware corporation and changed its name to Antero Midstream Corporation ("Antero Midstream") and Antero Midstream Partners became Antero Midstream's wholly owned subsidiary. As of December 31, 2019, Antero Resources owned 29% of the shares of common stock of Antero Midstream. Through March 12, 2019, Antero Midstream Partners' results were consolidated within Antero Resources' results. Upon closing, Antero Midstream Partners was deconsolidated from Antero Resources and Antero Resources' interests in Antero Midstream were accounted for under the equity method of accounting within Antero Resources' results. The GAAP results discussed below include the results of Antero Midstream Partners from January 1, 2019, through March 12, 2019, on a consolidated basis, and from March 13, 2019, to December 31, 2019, the results of Antero Midstream Partners are no longer consolidated. The non-GAAP results described herein reflect the applicable results as if the simplification transaction had occurred at the beginning of the applicable period, unless otherwise noted.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as set forth in this release represents net income (Loss), adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (Loss) as an indicator of financial performance. The following tables reconcile net income (loss) before income taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019



















Net loss attributable to Antero Resources Corp $ (121,546)

$ (482,196) $ (397,517)

(340,129) Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)

222,387



7,875

87,594

(463,972) Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives

(25,257)



63,296

243,112

325,090 Marketing derivative fair value losses (gains)

—



—

(94,081)

— (Gains) losses on settled marketing derivatives

(5,411)



—

72,687

— Impairment of oil and gas properties

143,369



46,732

553,907

1,300,444 Impairment of midstream assets

—



—

—

7,800 Impairment of equity investments

—



467,590

—

467,590 Equity-based compensation

9,518



4,232

49,341

21,082 Income from water earnout

—



(125,000)

—

(125,000) Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream LP

—



—

—

(1,406,042) Loss on change of fair value of contingent acquisition consideration

104,860



—

93,019

— Gain on early extinguishment of debt

—



(36,419)

—

(36,419) Loss on sale of assets

—



—

—

951 Loss on sale of investment







108,745





108,745 Equity in loss of unconsolidated - AMC







53,024





155,481 Contract termination and rig stacking

—



—

—

14,026 Simplification transaction fees

—



—

—

15,482 Tax effect of reconciling items (1)

(105,508)



(138,097)

(237,170)

(90,163) Other tax items (2)

(47,550)



24,041

(2,987)

17,528 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 174,566

$ (6,177) $ 366,422

(27,506)



















Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

317,889



300,142

316,036

306,400

Per Share Amounts



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2018



2019 Net loss attributable to Antero Resources Corp $ (0.39)

$ (1.61) $ (1.26)



(1.13) Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)

0.71



0.03

0.28



(1.55) Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives

(0.08)



0.21

0.77



1.08 Marketing derivative fair value losses (gains)

—



—

(0.30)



— (Gains) losses on settled marketing derivatives

(0.02)



—

0.23



— Impairment of oil and gas properties

0.46



0.16

1.74



4.33 Impairment of midstream assets

—



—

—



0.03 Impairment of equity investments

—



1.56

—



1.56 Equity-based compensation

0.03



0.01

0.16



0.07 Income from water earnout







(0.42)







(0.42) Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream

—



—

—



(4.68) Loss on change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration

—



—

0.29



— Gain on early extinguishment of debt

0.34



(0.12)

—



(0.12) Loss on sale of assets

—



—

—



— Loss on sale of investment

—



0.36







0.36 Equity in loss of unconsolidated - AMC

—



0.18

—



0.52 Contract termination and rig stacking

—



—

—



0.05 Simplification transaction fees

—



—

—



0.05 Tax effect of reconciling items (1)

(0.34)



(0.46)

(0.75)



(0.30) Other tax items (2)

(0.15)



0.08

(0.01)



0.06 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 0.56

$ (0.02) $ 1.15



(0.09)





















Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

317,889



300,142

316,036



306,400





(1) Deferred taxes were approximately 24% for 2018 and 23% for 2019. (2) Tax impact in 2018 of valuation allowance on Colorado net operating losses, changes in statutory tax rate and items effecting the deconsolidated financial statements.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):





December 31,

December 31,



2018

2019













AR bank credit facility

$ 405,000

$ 552,000 AM bank credit facility (1)



990,000



— 5.375% AR senior notes due 2021



1,000,000



952,500 5.125% AR senior notes due 2022



1,100,000



923,041 5.625% AR senior notes due 2023



750,000



750,000 5.375% AM senior notes due 2024 (1)



650,000



— 5.000% AR senior notes due 2025



600,000



600,000 Net unamortized premium



1,241



791 Net unamortized debt issuance costs (1)



(34,553)



(19,464) Consolidated total debt

$ 5,461,688



3,758,868 Less: AR cash and cash equivalents



—



— Less: AM cash and cash equivalents (1)



—



— Consolidated net debt

$ 5,461,688



3,758,868













Less: Antero Midstream debt net of cash and unamortized premium and debt issuance costs (1)

$ 1,632,147



— Net Debt

$ 3,829,541

$ 3,758,868



(1) Effective March 13, 2019, Antero Midstream is no longer consolidated in Antero's results

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX as defined by the Company represents income or loss, including noncontrolling interests, before interest expense, interest income, gains or losses from commodity derivatives and marketing derivatives, but including net cash receipts or payments on derivative instruments included in derivative gains or losses other than proceeds from derivative monetizations, income taxes, impairment, depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion, exploration expense, equity-based compensation, gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of assets, gain or loss on changes in the fair value of contingent acquisition consideration, contract termination and rig stacking costs, distributions from unconsolidated affiliates and equity in earnings or loss of Antero Midstream. Adjusted EBITDAX also includes distributions received from limited partner interests in Antero Midstream common units prior to the closing of the simplification transaction on March 12, 2019.

The GAAP financial measure nearest to Adjusted EBITDAX is net income or loss including noncontrolling interest that will be reported in Antero's condensed consolidated financial statements. While there are limitations associated with the use of Adjusted EBITDAX described below, management believes that this measure is useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's financial performance because it:

is widely used by investors in the oil and gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Antero's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of Antero's operating performance, in presentations to the Company's board of directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDAX is also used by the board of directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, and working capital movement or tax position.

The following table represents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net income (loss), including noncontrolling interest to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods presented. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the results of Antero Midstream in order to provide comparability with the current structure of Antero Resources as Antero Resources no longer consolidates Antero Midstream's results, effective March 13, 2019. These Adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Antero Midstream related adjustments.





Three months ended December 31, (in thousands)

2018

2019 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX:











Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation



$ (121,546)

$ (482,196) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



140,282



— Commodity derivative fair value gains (1)



222,387



7,875 Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives (1)



(25,257)



63,296 Gains on settled marketing derivatives (1)



(5,411)



— Interest expense, net



78,440



54,243 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt



—



(36,419) Provision for income tax expense (benefit)



(131,357)



(107,442) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



263,703



191,802 Impairment of oil and gas properties



143,369



46,732 Impairment of equity investments



—



467,590 Exploration expense



936



236 Equity-based compensation expense



13,984



4,232 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliate



(12,448)



53,023 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



16,755



48,715 Loss on sale of equity investment shares



—



108,745 Water earnout



—



(125,000)





583,837



295,432 Antero Midstream Related Adjustments (2)











Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(140,282)



— Antero Midstream interest expense, net (2)



(18,982)



— Antero Midstream depreciation, accretion of ARO and accretion of contingent consideration (2)



82,134



— Antero Midstream equity-based compensation expense (2)



(4,467)



— Antero Midstream equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2)



12,448



— Antero Midstream distributions from unconsolidated affiliates (2)



(16,755)



— Equity in earnings of Antero Midstream (2)



(66,753)



— Distributions from Antero Midstream (2)



43,503



— Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 474,683

$ 295,432

















(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value gains and losses and gains on settled derivatives have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) from operations for changes in the fair value of unsettled derivatives, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period. As a result, derivative gains included in the calculation Adjusted EBITDAX only reflect derivatives that settled during the period. The adjustments do not include proceeds from derivatives monetization.

(2) Amounts reflected are net of any elimination adjustments for intercompany activity and include activity related to Antero Midstream through March 12, 2019 (date of deconsolidation). Effective March 13, 2019, Antero accounts for its unconsolidated investment in Antero Midstream using the equity method of accounting. See Note 5 to the condensed consolidated financial statements in Antero's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further discussion on equity method investments.

The following table reconciles Antero's net income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as used in this release (in thousands):





























Twelve months ended (in thousands)

December 31, 2019 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$



(340,129) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests







46,993 Commodity derivative fair value gains (1)







(463,972) Losses on settled commodity derivatives (1)







325,090 Loss on sale of assets







951 Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream







(1,406,042) Interest expense, net







228,111 Gain on early extinguishment of debt







(36,419) Provision for income tax benefit







(74,110) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion







918,629 Impairment of oil and gas properties







1,300,444 Impairment of midstream assets







14,782 Impairment of equity investments







467,590 Exploration expense







884 Equity-based compensation expense







23,559 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliate - AMC







143,216 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates







157,956 Contract termination and rig stacking







14,026 Loss on sale of equity investment shares







108,745 Water earnout







(125,000) Simplification transaction fees







15,482











Antero Midstream Related Adjustments (2)









Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests







(46,993) Antero Midstream interest expense, net (2)







(16,815) Antero Midstream loss on extinguishment of debt







(21,770) Antero Midstream depreciation, accretion of ARO and accretion of contingent consideration (2)







(6,982) Antero Midstream impairment







(2,477) Antero Midstream equity-based compensation expense (2)







12,264 Antero Midstream gain on sale (2)







(61,319) Antero Midstream equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2)







(15,021) Antero Midstream distributions from unconsolidated affiliates (2)







95,183 Equity in earnings of Antero Midstream (2)







— Distributions from Antero Midstream (2)







— Antero Midstream simplification transaction fees







(9,185) Adjusted EBITDAX

$



1,247,671



(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value gains and losses and gains on settled derivatives have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) from operations for changes in the fair value of unsettled derivatives, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period. As a result, derivative gains included in the calculation Adjusted EBITDAX only reflect derivatives that settled during the period. The adjustments do not include proceeds from derivatives monetization.

(2) Amounts reflected are net of any elimination adjustments for intercompany activity and include activity related to Antero Midstream through March 12, 2019 (date of deconsolidation). Effective March 13, 2019, Antero accounts for its unconsolidated investment in Antero Midstream using the equity method of accounting. See Note 5 to the condensed consolidated financial statements in Antero's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further discussion on equity method investments.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below. (in thousands):





Three months ended December 31,



2018

2019 Drilling and completion costs (as reported; cash basis)

$ 362,913

$ 296,187 Drilling and completion costs paid to Antero Midstream (cash basis) (1)



52,385



— Adjusted drilling and completion costs (cash basis)



415,298



296,187 Change in accrued capital costs



(36,633)



3,441 Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)

$ 378,665

$ 299,628



(1) Represents drilling and completion costs paid to Antero Midstream that were consolidated in Antero Resources' financial results in 2018.

F&D Cost & Pre-Tax PV-10 Value

The pre-tax PV-10 value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Antero believes that the presentation of pre-tax PV-10 is useful to its investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to reserves prior to taking into account corporate future income taxes and the Company's current tax structure. The Company further believes investors and creditors use pre-tax PV-10 values as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of its reserves as compared with other companies.

The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to pre-tax PV-10 is the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows ("Standardized Measure"). To reconcile to Standardized Measure to pre-tax PV-10, the Company reduces Standardized Measure by the discounted future income taxes associated with the Company's proved reserves. The following sets forth the estimated future net cash flows from our proved reserves (without giving effect to our commodity derivatives), the present value of those net cash flows before income tax (PV-10) and the present value of those net cash flows after income tax (Standardized measure) at December 31, 2019.

(In millions, except per Mcf data)



At December 31, 2019





Future net cash flows $ 14,932 Present value of future net cash flows:



Before income tax (PV-10) $ 6,067 Income taxes $ (598) After income tax (Standardized measure) $ 5,469

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts)





2018

2019 Assets









Current assets:











Accounts receivable

$ 51,073



46,419 Accounts receivable, related parties



—



125,000 Accrued revenue



474,827



317,886 Derivative instruments



245,263



422,849 Other current assets



35,450



10,731 Total current assets



806,613



922,885 Property and equipment:











Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):











Unproved properties



1,767,600



1,368,854 Proved properties



12,705,672



11,859,817 Water handling and treatment systems



1,013,818



— Gathering systems and facilities



2,470,708



5,802 Other property and equipment



65,842



71,895





18,023,640



13,306,368 Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization



(4,153,725)



(3,327,629) Property and equipment, net



13,869,915



9,978,739 Operating leases right-of-use assets



—



2,886,500 Derivative instruments



362,169



333,174 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



433,642



1,055,177 Other assets



47,125



21,094 Total assets

$ 15,519,464



15,197,569













Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 66,289



14,498 Accounts payable, related parties



—



97,883 Accrued liabilities



465,070



400,850 Revenue distributions payable



310,827



207,988 Derivative instruments



532



6,721 Short-term lease liabilities



2,459



305,320 Other current liabilities



8,363



6,879 Total current liabilities



853,540



1,040,139 Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



5,461,688



3,758,868 Deferred income tax liability



650,788



781,987 Derivative instruments



—



3,519 Long-term lease liabilities



2,873



2,583,678 Other liabilities



63,098



58,635 Total liabilities



7,031,987



8,226,826 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 14 and 15)











Equity:











Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 308,594 shares and 295,941 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively



3,086



2,959 Additional paid-in capital



6,485,174



6,130,365 Accumulated earnings



1,177,548



837,419 Total stockholders' equity



7,665,808



6,970,743 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiary



821,669



— Total equity



8,487,477



6,970,743 Total liabilities and equity

$ 15,519,464



15,197,569

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2019

2018

2019 Revenue and other:























Natural gas sales

$ 789,614



512,076

$ 2,287,939



2,247,162 Natural gas liquids sales



349,353



316,556



1,177,777



1,219,162 Oil sales



58,310



39,874



187,178



177,549 Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(222,386)



(7,875)



(87,594)



463,972 Gathering, compression, water handling and treatment



6,047



—



21,344



4,478 Marketing



64,712



91,296



458,901



292,207 Marketing derivative fair value gains (losses)



(1)



—



94,081



— Other income



—



811



—



4,160 Total revenue and other



1,045,649



952,738



4,139,626



4,408,690 Operating expenses:









—











Lease operating



42,998



27,203



136,153



145,720 Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation



413,130



551,424



1,339,358



2,146,647 Production and ad valorem taxes



44,242



29,633



126,474



125,142 Marketing



125,132



140,975



686,055



549,814 Exploration



936



236



4,958



884 Impairment of oil and gas properties



143,370



46,732



549,437



1,300,444 Impairment of midstream assets



—



14,782



9,658



14,782 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



262,985



190,861



972,465



914,867 Loss on sale of assets



—



—



—



951 Accretion of asset retirement obligations



719



941



2,819



3,762 General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense )



58,767



32,189



240,344



178,696 Contract termination and rig stacking



—



—



—



14,026 Total operating expenses



1,092,279



1,034,976



4,067,721



5,395,735 Operating income (loss)



(46,630)



(82,238)



71,905



(987,045) Other income (expenses):









—











Water earnout



—



125,000



—



125,000 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



12,449



(53,023)



40,280



(143,216) Loss on the sale of equity investment shares



—



(108,745)



—



(108,745) Impairment of equity investments



—



(467,590)



—



(467,590) Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP



—



—



—



1,406,042 Interest expense, net



(78,440)



(54,243)



(286,743)



(228,111) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt



—



36,419



—



36,419 Total other income (expenses)



(65,991)



(522,182)



(246,463)



619,799 Loss before income taxes



(112,621)



(589,638)



(174,558)



(367,246) Provision for income tax benefit



131,357



107,442



128,857



74,110 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests



18,736



(482,196)



(45,701)



(293,136) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



140,282



—



351,816



46,993 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (121,546)



(482,196)

$ (397,517)



(340,129)

























Income (loss) per common share—basic

$ (0.39)



(1.61)

$ (1.26)



(1.11) Income (loss) per common share—assuming dilution

$ (0.39)



(1.61)

$ (1.26)



(1.11)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding:























Basic



313,618



300,142



316,036



306,400 Diluted



313,618



300,142



316,036



306,400

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2017

2018

2019 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$ 785,137



(45,701)



(293,136) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



827,220



975,284



918,629 Impairments



183,029



559,095



1,782,816 Commodity derivative fair value (gains) losses



(658,283)



87,594



(463,972) Gains on settled commodity derivatives



213,940



243,112



325,090 Premium paid on derivative contracts



—



(13,318)



— Proceeds from derivative monetizations



749,906



370,365



— Marketing derivative fair value gains



21,394



(94,081)



— Gains on settled marketing derivatives



—



72,687



— Deferred income tax benefit



(295,126)



(128,857)



(79,158) Loss on sale of assets



—



—



951 Equity-based compensation expense



103,445



70,414



23,559 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt



1,500



—



(36,419) Loss on sale of Antero Midstream Corporation shares



—



—



108,745 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(20,194)



(40,280)



143,216 Water earnout



—



—



(125,000) Distributions/dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates



20,195



46,415



157,956 Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP



—



—



(1,406,042) Other



(1,907)



4,681



10,681 Changes in current assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



(5,214)



(15,156)



31,631 Accrued revenue



(38,162)



(174,706)



156,941 Other current assets



(2,755)



(5,817)



(1,025) Accounts payable including related parties



9,462



9,307



(27,996) Accrued liabilities



64,862



63,562



(25,762) Revenue distributions payable



45,628



101,210



(102,839) Other current liabilities



2,214



(3,823)



4,592 Net cash provided by operating activities



2,006,291



2,081,987



1,103,458 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:

















Additions to proved properties



(175,650)



—



— Additions to unproved properties



(204,272)



(172,387)



(88,682) Drilling and completion costs



(1,281,985)



(1,488,573)



(1,254,118) Additions to water handling and treatment systems



(194,502)



(97,699)



(24,416) Additions to gathering systems and facilities



(346,217)



(444,413)



(48,239) Additions to other property and equipment



(14,127)



(7,514)



(6,700) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(235,004)



(136,475)



(25,020) Proceeds from sale of common stock of Antero Midstream Corporation



—



—



100,000 Proceeds from the Antero Midstream Partners LP Transactions



—



—



296,611 Change in other assets



(12,029)



(3,663)



7,091 Proceeds from asset sales



2,156



—



1,983 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,461,630)



(2,350,724)



(1,041,490) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:

















Issuance of common units by Antero Midstream Partners LP



248,956



—



— Proceeds from sale of common units of Antero Midstream Partners LP held by Antero Resources Corporation



311,100



—



— Repurchases of common stock



—



(129,084)



(38,772) Issuance of senior notes by Antero Midstream Partners LP



—



—



650,000 Repayment of senior notes



—



—



(191,092) Borrowings on bank credit facilities, net



90,000



660,379



232,000 Payments of deferred financing costs



(16,377)



(2,169)



(4,547) Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Antero Midstream Partners LP



(152,352)



(267,271)



(85,076) Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(24,174)



(17,020)



(2,389) Other



(4,983)



(4,539)



(2,560) Net cash provided by financing activities



452,170



240,296



557,564 Antero Midstream Partners LP cash at deconsolidation



—



—



(619,532) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(3,169)



(28,441)



— Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



31,610



28,441



— Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 28,441



—



—











































Year Ended December 31,



2017

2018

2019 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 263,919



275,769



224,331 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment

$ (547)



(47,717)



(15,897)

The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:



















Three months ended December 31,

Amount of Increase

Percent

(in thousands)

2018

2019

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:























Natural gas sales

$ 789,614

$ 512,076

$ (277,538)

(35) % NGLs sales



349,353



316,556



(32,797)

(9) % Oil sales



58,310



39,874



(18,436)

(32) % Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(22,386)



(7,875)



14,511

(65) % Gathering, compression, water handling and treatment



6,047



—



(6,047)

(100) % Marketing



64,712



91,296



26,584

41 % Other income



(1)



811



812

*

Total operating revenues and other



1,045,649



952,738



(92,911)

(9) % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



42,998



27,203



(15,795)

(37) % Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation



413,130



551,424



138,294

33 % Production and ad valorem taxes



44,242



29,633



(14,609)

(33) % Marketing



125,132



140,975



15,843

13 % Exploration



936



236



(700)

(75) % Impairment of oil and gas properties



143,370



46,732



(96,638)

(67) % Impairment of midstream assets



—



14,782



14,782

*

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



262,985



190,861



(72,124)

(27) % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



719



941



222

31 % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



44,782



27,957



(16,825)

(38) % Equity-based compensation



13,985



4,232



(9,753)

(70) % Total operating expenses



1,092,279



1,034,976



(57,303)

(5) % Operating income (loss)



(46,630)



(82,238)



(35,608)

76 %

























Other earnings (expenses):























Water earnout



—



125,000



(125,000)

*

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



12,449



(53,023)



(65,472)

(526) % Loss on the sale of equity investment shares



—



(108,745)



(108,745)

*

Impairment of equity investments



—



(467,590)



467,590

*

Interest expense



(78,440)



(54,243)



24,197

(31) % Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



36,419



36,419

*

Total other expenses



(65,991)



(522,182)



(456,191)

691 % Loss before income taxes



(112,621)



(604,420)



(491,799)

437 % Income tax benefit



131,357



107,442



(23,915)

*

Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interest



18,736



(496,978)



(515,714)

*

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest



140,282



—



(140,282)

(100) % Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (121,546)

$ (496,978)



(375,432)

309 %

















—





Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 456,722

$ 295,728

$ (160,994)

(35) %

The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:





Three months ended December 31,

Amount of Increase

Percent





2018

2019

(Decrease)

Change

Production data:























Natural gas (Bcf)



206



205



(1)

(0) % C2 Ethane (MBbl)



4,323



4,325



2

0 % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



9,463



9,603



140

1 % Oil (MBbl)



1,125



809



(316)

(28) % Combined (Bcfe)



296



293



(3)

(1) % Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,213



3,185



(28)

(1) % Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (1):























Natural gas (per Mcf) (2)

$ 3.83

$ 2.50

$ (1.33)

(35) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 13.12

$ 7.44

$ (5.68)

(43) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 30.92

$ 29.61

$ (1.31)

(4) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 51.83

$ 49.29

$ (2.54)

(5) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 4.05

$ 2.96

$ (1.09)

(27) % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (1):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 3.73

$ 2.87

$ (0.86)

(23) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 13.12

$ 7.44

$ (5.68)

(43) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 30.60

$ 27.95

$ (2.65)

(9) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 50.92

$ 53.57

$ 2.65

5 % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 3.97

$ 3.18

$ (0.79)

(20) % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.15

$ 0.09

$ (0.06)

(40) % Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation

$ 1.88

$ 1.88

$ —

— % Production and ad valorem taxes

$ 0.15

$ 0.10

$ (0.05)

(33) % Marketing expense, net

$ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ (0.03)

(15) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

$ 0.82

$ 0.65

$ (0.17)

(21) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ (0.01)

(9) %























































Year ended December 31,

Amount of Increase

Percent

(in thousands)

2018

2019

(Decrease)

Change

Operating revenues and other:























Natural gas sales

$ 2,287,939

$ 2,247,162

$ (40,777)

(2) % NGLs sales



1,177,777



1,219,162



41,385

4 % Oil sales



187,178



177,549



(9,629)

(5) % Commodity derivative fair value gains (losses)



(87,594)



463,972



551,566

(630) % Gathering, compression, water handling and treatment



21,344



4,478



(16,866)

(79) % Marketing



458,901



292,207



(166,694)

(36) % Marketing derivative fair value gains



94,081



—



(94,081)

(100) % Other income



—



4,160



4,160

*

Total operating revenues and other



4,139,626



4,408,690



269,064

6 % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



136,153



145,720



9,567

7 % Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation



1,339,358



2,146,647



807,289

60 % Water earnout



—



(125,000)



(125,000)

*

Production and ad valorem taxes



126,474



125,142



(1,332)

(1) % Marketing



686,055



549,814



(136,241)

(20) % Exploration



4,958



884



(4,074)

(82) % Impairment of oil and gas properties



549,437



1,300,444



751,007

137 % Impairment of midstream assets



9,658



14,782



5,124

53 % Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



972,465



914,867



(57,598)

(6) % Loss on sale of assets



—



951



951

*

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



2,819



3,762



943

33 % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



169,930



155,137



(14,793)

(9) % Equity-based compensation



70,414



23,559



(46,855)

(67) % Contract termination and rig stacking



—



14,026



14,026

*

Total operating expenses



4,067,721



5,270,735



1,203,014

30 % Operating income (loss)



71,905



(862,045)



(933,950)

(1,299) %

























Other earnings (expenses):























Water earnout



—



125,000



125,000

*

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



40,280



(143,216)



(183,496)

(456)

Loss on the sale of equity investment shares



—



(108,745)



(108,745)

*

Gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream Partners LP



—



1,406,042



1,406,042

*

Impairment of equity investments



—



(467,590)



(467,590)

*

Interest expense



(286,743)



(228,111)



58,632

(20)

Gain on early extinguishment of debt



—



36,419



36,419

*

Total other expenses



(246,463)



494,799



741,262

(301) % Loss before income taxes



(174,558)



(367,246)



(192,688)

110 % Income tax benefit



128,857



74,110



(54,747)

(42) % Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interest



(45,701)



(293,136)



(247,435)

541 % Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest



351,816



46,993



(304,823)

(87) % Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (397,517)

$ (340,129)

$ 57,388

(14) %

























Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 1,717,120

$ 1,247,967

$ (469,153)

(27) %























































Year ended December 31,

Amount of Increase

Percent





2018

2019

(Decrease)

Change

Production data:























Natural gas (Bcf)



710



822



112

16 % C2 Ethane (MBbl)



14,221



15,861



1,640

12 % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



28,913



39,445



10,532

36 % Oil (MBbl)



3,265



3,632



367

11 % Combined (Bcfe)



989



1,175



186

19 % Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



2,709



3,220



511

19 % Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (1):























Natural gas (per Mcf) (2)

$ 3.22

$ 2.74

$ (0.48)

(15) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 12.14

$ 7.85

$ (4.29)

(35) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 34.76

$ 27.75

$ (7.01)

(20) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 57.34

$ 48.88

$ (8.46)

(15) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 3.69

$ 3.10

$ (0.59)

(16) % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (1):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 3.65

$ 3.14

$ (0.51)

(14) % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 12.14

$ 7.85

$ (4.29)

(35) % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 33.25

$ 27.41

$ (5.84)

(18) % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 52.11

$ 50.92

$ (1.19)

(2) % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 3.94

$ 3.38

$ (0.56)

(14) % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.14

$ 0.13

$ (0.01)

(7) % Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation

$ 1.81

$ 1.92

$ 0.11

6 % Production and ad valorem taxes

$ 0.12

$ 0.11

$ (0.01)

(8) % Marketing expense (gain), net

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ (0.01)

(4) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

$ 0.85

$ 0.76

$ (0.09)

(11) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.13

$ 0.12

$ (0.01)

(8) %

