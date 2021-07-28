Antero Resources Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources", "Antero", or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resource's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Include:

Net production averaged 3,324 MMcfe/d, including 173,000 Bbl/d of liquids

Realized natural gas equivalent price averaged $3.78 per Mcfe, a $0.95 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

Realized C3+ NGL prices averaged $40.32 per barrel, or 61% of WTI, a 159% increase from the year ago period

Net loss was $523 million , which included a $757 million unrealized hedging loss; Adjusted Net Income was $42 million (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDAX was $319 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $309 million

Free Cash Flow was $105 million (Non-GAAP)

Net Debt at quarter end was $2.4 billion , a $158 million reduction from March 31, 2021 and a $591 million reduction from year end 2020 (Non-GAAP)

Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDAX declined to 1.7x

Credit facility was undrawn and liquidity was $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2021

Increased full year 2021 natural gas realization guidance by $0.05 per Mcf to a premium to NYMEX of $0.15 to $0.25 per Mcf

Reduced full year 2021 net marketing expense guidance by 22% to a range of $0.06 to $0.08 per Mcfe

Announced pilot with Project Canary to certify the Company's Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG)

Established company records for completion stages per day for the quarter and on a pad at 9.8 and 10.8 stages per day, respectively

Drilled the Company's longest lateral to date in the Marcellus with a lateral length of 18,858 feet

Paul Rady, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antero Resources commented, "Today's macro backdrop highlights Antero's core strengths, which include liquids rich development and a firm transportation portfolio that delivers natural gas and NGL realizations at a premium to benchmark prices. Driven by strong international demand and flat U.S. supply, C3+ NGL prices during the quarter were nearly triple the year ago period. In addition, at a time when tight takeaway capacity in the Appalachian Basin is resulting in wider differentials, our firm transportation enabled us to realize a pre-hedge natural gas price at an $0.18 per Mcf premium to NYMEX. The result of these competitive advantages was Free Cash Flow of $105 million during the quarter. Based on today's strip prices, we are targeting over $750 million in Free Cash Flow in 2021, which we intend to use for additional debt reduction."

Mr. Rady continued, "We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in ESG. Our pilot with Project Canary is expected to certify a portion of the Company's assets on the quality of the engineering design we utilize and the operational practices that we employ, while underscoring the high environmental standards by which Antero's natural gas is produced. Natural gas is key to the energy transition and will be critical in delivering a low carbon, affordable fuel to an expanding global economy."

Michael Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance of Antero Resources said, "Since the end of 2020, we have reduced absolute debt by nearly $600 million, resulting in a leverage profile of 1.7x. Based on today's NGL and natural gas future strips, we expect to achieve our goal of absolute debt under $2 billion in early 2022. Further, based on today's strip prices, we expect Free Cash Flow in 2022 to be higher than in 2021, driving leverage toward 1.0x by year end 2022. As we approach our balance sheet objectives, we will be opportunistic in further debt pay down and returning capital to our shareholders."

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Guidance Update

Antero increased guidance for its realized natural gas price to a premium to NYMEX of $0.15 to $0.25 per Mcf from a range of $0.10 to $0.20 per Mcf previously, reflecting a 33% increase at the midpoint. The increase was driven primarily by tighter differentials in the NYMEX related markets where Antero's gas is sold.

Net marketing expense guidance was reduced by 22% at the midpoint, reflecting higher third party marketing volumes and the mitigation of excess firm transportation expense year-to-date.

Cash production expense guidance was increased by 2% to a range of $2.23 to $2.28 per Mcfe reflecting higher fuel and ad valorem costs due to the increase in commodity prices.

Antero increased its land capital budget by $22.5 million at the midpoint to reflect accelerated leasehold spend as the company continues to focus on organically expanding its core liquids rich inventory.

An outage at the Sherwood processing facility occurred on June 30, 2021 and lasted four days, resulting in 10 Bcfe of deferred production. The outage primarily impacted third quarter 2021 production volumes as the facility ramped back up over several days in early July. This downtime is expected to result in full year 2021 production at the lower end of the 3.3 to 3.4 Bcfe guidance range.



Full Year 2021 – Initial

Full Year 2021 – Revised

Midpoint

Low

High

Low

High

Variance



















Natural Gas Realized Price vs. NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) $0.10

$0.20

$0.15

$0.25

33% Net Marketing Expense ($/Mcfe) $0.08

$0.10

$0.06

$0.08

(22%) Cash Production Expense ($/Mcfe) $2.18

$2.23

$2.23

$2.28

2% Land Capital ($MM) $45

$45

$65

$70

50%





















Net impact from guidance changes (1) ($/Mcfe)

Cash Production Expense ($0.05)

Net Marketing Expense $0.02

Natural Gas Realized Prices vs. NYMEX Henry Hub $0.05

Net Impact $0.02







(1) Assumes midpoint of revised guidance



Any 2021 projections not discussed in this release are unchanged from previously stated guidance.

Project Canary

Antero has entered into a pilot to certify multiple pads utilizing Project Canary's TrustWell certification process. Antero's certification process is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 and to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The TrustWell certification also aligns with Antero's long-term goals to reduce methane leak loss rate by 50% to under 0.025%, reduce GHG intensity by 10% and to achieve Net Zero Scope 1 emissions by 2025.

Debt Reduction

Antero reduced net debt by $158 million during the second quarter utilizing Free Cash Flow and the $51 million contingency earnout received from achieving volume thresholds related to the ORRI transaction. In May, Antero used proceeds from a $600 million offering of senior notes due 2030 to redeem all of its senior notes due in 2023. Following the offering, Antero's nearest maturity is 2025. Further, as of June 30, 2021, Antero has an undrawn credit facility. The company plans to continue to utilize Free Cash Flow to reduce debt, with the near-term goal of reducing debt to under $2.0 billion.

Second Quarter 2021 Free Cash Flow

During the second quarter, Antero generated $105 million in Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital was $77 million during the second quarter.





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 115,963



308,541

Less: Net cash used in investing activities



(262,927)



(179,903)

Less: Proceeds from asset sales



—



(2,351)

Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica



—



(21,329)

Free Cash Flow

$ (146,964)



104,958

Changes in Working Capital



78,382



(28,077)

Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital

$ (68,582)



76,881







(1) Working capital adjustments in 2021 include $21.4 million in changes in current assets and liabilities and $6.7 million in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment. See the cash flow statement in this release for details.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net loss was $523 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $463 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The net loss was driven by a $757 million unrealized commodity derivative fair value loss primarily as a result of the rise in the natural gas futures strip prices during the quarter. Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure) was $42 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $99 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDAX was $319 million, a 71% increase compared to the prior year quarter, driven by higher realized natural gas and NGL prices.

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the second quarter averaged 3.3 Bcfe/d, including 173,000 Bbl/d of liquids, as detailed in the table below.

Antero's average realized natural gas price before hedging was $3.01 per Mcf, representing a 76% increase compared to the prior year period. Despite Appalachian Basin differentials that widened significantly during the quarter, Antero realized an $0.18 per Mcf premium to the average NYMEX Henry Hub price by capitalizing on its premium firm transportation. Widening differentials that were experienced by others were driven by increasing supply and insufficient spare pipeline capacity that Antero expects to continue into the future.

The following table details the components of average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended June 30, 2021:





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





















Combined





















Natural





Natural Gas

Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Gas Equivalent





(MMcf/d)

(Bbl/d)

(Bbl/d)

(Bbl/d)

(MMcfe/d)

Average Net Production



2,287



10,330



114,725



47,868



3,324

































































































Combined





























Natural





Natural Gas

Oil

C3+ NGLs

Ethane

Gas Equivalent

Average Realized Prices

($/Mcf)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Bbl)

($/Mcfe)

Average realized prices before settled derivatives

$ 3.01

$ 55.22

$ 40.32

$ 9.97

$ 3.78

NYMEX average price

$ 2.83

$ 66.09













$ 2.83

Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX before settled derivatives

$ 0.18

$ (10.87)













$ 0.95



































Settled commodity derivatives

$ (0.10)

$ (3.17)

$ (4.37)

$ —

$ (0.23)

Average realized prices after settled derivatives

$ 2.91

$ 52.05

$ 35.95

$ 9.97

$ 3.55

Premium/(Differential) to NYMEX after settled derivatives

$ 0.08

$ (14.04)













$ 0.72



Antero's average realized C3+ NGL price before hedging was $40.32 per barrel, a 159% increase versus the prior year period. Antero shipped 55% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 for export and realized a $0.07 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 45% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.10 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 114,725 Bbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was $40.32 per barrel, which was a $0.01 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing. Antero expects to sell at least 50% of its C3+ NGL production in 2021 at Marcus Hook for export at a premium to Mont Belvieu. The average realized price for C3+ NGLs is forecasted to be in the range of $0.00 to a $0.05 per gallon premium relative to Mont Belvieu pricing in 2021, unchanged from prior guidance.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





















Pricing Point

Net C3+ NGL Production (Bbl/d)

% by Destination

Premium (Discount) To Mont Belvieu ($/Gal) Propane / Butane exported on ME2 Marcus Hook, PA

63,089

55%

$0.07 Remaining C3+ NGL volume Hopedale, OH

51,636

45%

($0.10) Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium





114,725

100%

($0.01)

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation, production and ad valorem taxes was $2.30 per Mcfe in the second quarter, a 9% increase compared to $2.11 per Mcfe average during the second quarter of 2020. The increase from a year ago was due primarily to an increase in gathering, processing and transportation expense driven by higher fuel costs as a result of higher natural gas prices and $12 million in incentive fee rebates earned in the second quarter of 2020 that were not earned in the second quarter of 2021. Transportation expense increased $0.06 per Mcfe due to increased utilization on higher tariff pipelines into the Midwest and Gulf Coast, which in turn led to higher natural gas price realizations. Lease operating expense was $0.07 per Mcfe in the second quarter, a decrease of $0.01 per Mcfe from the year ago period. Production and ad valorem expense increased $0.05 per Mcfe from the year ago period due to higher commodity prices.

G&A expense was $0.09 per Mcfe, flat from the second quarter of 2020. G&A expense is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.10 per Mcfe for the remainder of 2021.

Net marketing loss was $0.11 per Mcfe in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $0.15 per Mcfe reported in the prior year period. The improvement was due to higher third party marketing volumes.

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update

Antero placed 22 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the second quarter with an average lateral length of 11,740 feet. Nine of the 22 new wells have been on line for at least 60 days and the average 60-day rate per well was 23.2 MMcfe/d, including approximately 922 Bbl/d of liquids assuming 25% ethane recovery.

Antero set a company record for completion stages per day for a quarter at 9.8 stages per day, a 23% increase from the 8.0 stages per day average in 2020, as well as a new monthly record at 10.7 stages per day. Antero is currently operating three drilling rigs and two completion crews.

Second Quarter 2021 Capital Investment

Antero's accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $167 million. In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion costs, the Company invested $16 million in land during the second quarter. For a reconciliation of accrued capital expenditures to cash capital expenditures see the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Antero's total debt was $2.4 billion with no borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility. After deducting letters of credit outstanding, the Company had approximately $1.9 billion in available liquidity at June 30, 2021. Net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA ratio (non-GAAP) was 1.7x as of June 30, 2021.

Commodity Derivative Positions

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has hedged 835 Bcf of natural gas at a weighted average index price of $2.62 per MMBtu through 2023 with fixed price swap positions. Antero also has oil and NGL fixed price swap positions, as detailed in the below table.

Please see Antero's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, for more information on all commodity derivative positions. For detail on current commodity positions, please see the Hedge Profile presentations at www.anteroresources.com.

The following tables summarize Antero's natural gas and NGL hedge position as of June 30, 2021:

Fixed price natural gas positions from July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023 were as follows:





Natural gas MMBtu/day

Weighted average index price

Year ending December 31, 2021:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

2,160,000



$2.77

Year ending December 31, 2022:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

1,155,486



$2.50

Year ending December 31, 2023:











NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

43,000



$2.37



NGL and oil derivative contract positions from July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 were as follows:



Derivative Contract Type Liquids Hedges (Bbl/d)



Weighted average index price ($/Bbl) Third Quarter 2021:









C3+ NGL Composite Barrel Fixed swap 75,950



$34.47 Fourth Quarter 2021:









C3+ NGL Composite Barrel Fixed swap 15,200



$42.68











Year ending December 31, 2021:









Total NYMEX Crude Oil

3,000



$55.16

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as set forth in this release represents net loss, adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss as an indicator of financial performance. The following tables reconcile net loss to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2021

Net loss attributable to Antero Resources Corp

$ (463,304)



(523,467)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



236



(10,984)

Unrealized commodity derivative losses



481,927



756,998

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



4,569

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



—



(11,279)

Gain on sale of assets



—



(2,288)

Impairment of oil and gas properties



37,350



9,303

Equity-based compensation



7,973



4,249

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt



(39,171)



23,065

Loss on convertible note equitization



—



11,731

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(20,228)



(17,477)

Contract termination and rig stacking



11,071



844

Tax effect of reconciling items (1)



(115,047)



(187,629)







(99,193)



57,635

Martica adjustments (2)



—



(16,097)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (99,193)



41,538

















Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding



268,386



307,879







(1) Deferred taxes were 24% for 2020 and 2021. (2) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interest in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company's financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):





December 31,

June 30,





2020

2021

Bank credit facility

$ 1,017,000



—

5.125% senior notes due 2022



660,516



—

5.625% senior notes due 2023



574,182



—

5.000% senior notes due 2025



590,000



590,000

8.375% senior notes due 2026



—



500,000

7.625% senior notes due 2029



—



700,000

5.375% senior notes due 2030



—



600,000

4.250% convertible senior notes due 2026



287,500



81,570

Net unamortized discount



(111,886)



(29,782)

Net unamortized debt issuance costs



(15,719)



(26,625)

Consolidated total debt

$ 3,001,593



2,415,163

Less: cash and cash equivalents



—



(4,541)

Net Debt

$ 3,001,593



2,410,622



Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow, or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, which includes drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital, less proceeds from asset sales and less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund its activities and to service or incur additional debt. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss, adjusted for certain items detailed below.

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;

is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and

is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero's net loss, including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero's Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2021

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX:













Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (463,304)



(523,467)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



236



(10,984)

Unrealized commodity derivative losses



481,927



756,998

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



4,569

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



—



(11,279)

Gain on sale of assets



—



(2,288)

Interest expense, net



51,811



49,963

Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt



(39,171)



23,065

Loss on convertible note equitization



—



11,731

Provision for income tax benefit



(142,404)



(175,966)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



215,146



188,661

Impairment of oil and gas properties



37,350



9,303

Exploration expense



231



5,638

Equity-based compensation expense



7,973



4,249

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(20,228)



(17,477)

Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate



42,755



31,284

Contract termination and rig stacking



11,071



844

Transaction expense



6,138



185







189,531



345,029

Martica related adjustments (1)



(3,100)



(25,677)

Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 186,431



319,352

















Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:













Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 186,431



319,352

Martica related adjustments (1)



3,100



25,677

Interest expense, net



(51,811)



(49,963)

Exploration expense



(231)



(5,638)

Changes in current assets and liabilities



(6,310)



21,370

Transaction expense



(6,138)



(185)

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



(4,569)

Other items



(9,078)



2,497

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 115,963



308,541







(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.













Twelve





Months Ended





June 30,





2021

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (1,004,749)

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests



661

Unrealized commodity derivative losses



1,538,067

Payments for derivative monetizations



(4,438)

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



(36,936)

Gain on sale of assets



(1,909)

Interest expense, net



187,665

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



10,039

Loss on convertible note equitizations



50,777

Provision for income tax benefit



(324,005)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



832,839

Impairment of oil and gas properties



140,565

Exploration expense



6,499

Equity-based compensation expense



21,906

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



(81,338)

Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates



159,551

Contract termination and rig stacking



4,154

Transaction expense



3,582







1,502,930

Martica related adjustments (1)



(92,294)

Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 1,410,636







(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2021

Drilling and completion costs (as reported; cash basis)

$ 251,744



168,825

Change in accrued capital costs



(71,793)



(2,041)

Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)

$ 179,951



166,784



Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources' control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Resources expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, realizing potential future fee rebates or reductions, including those related to certain levels of production, future earnings, leverage targets and debt repayment, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, estimated realized natural gas, NGL and oil prices, expected drilling and development plans, projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, future financial position, the participation level of our drilling partner and the financial and production results to be achieved as a result of that drilling partnership, the other key assumptions underlying our projections, and future marketing opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Antero Resources' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health event, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity risks and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Resources' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)



December 31,

June 30,



2020

2021 Assets Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ —



4,541 Accounts receivable



28,457



36,145 Accrued revenue



425,314



493,740 Derivative instruments



105,130



1,056 Other current assets



15,238



14,958 Total current assets



574,139



550,440 Property and equipment:











Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):











Unproved properties



1,175,178



1,076,562 Proved properties



12,260,713



12,479,785 Gathering systems and facilities



5,802



5,802 Other property and equipment



74,361



77,231





13,516,054



13,639,380 Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization



(3,869,116)



(4,095,539) Property and equipment, net



9,646,938



9,543,841 Operating leases right-of-use assets



2,613,603



2,486,044 Derivative instruments



47,293



19,396 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



255,082



237,668 Other assets



13,790



10,944 Total assets

$ 13,150,845



12,848,333













Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 26,728



39,612 Accounts payable, related parties



69,860



85,471 Accrued liabilities



343,524



433,050 Revenue distributions payable



198,117



267,926 Derivative instruments



31,242



733,994 Short-term lease liabilities



266,024



269,611 Deferred revenue, VPP



45,257



41,453 Other current liabilities



2,302



11,980 Total current liabilities



983,054



1,883,097 Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



3,001,593



2,415,163 Deferred income tax liability



412,252



214,292 Derivative instruments



99,172



204,525 Long-term lease liabilities



2,348,785



2,217,336 Deferred revenue, VPP



156,024



137,322 Other liabilities



59,694



58,184 Total liabilities



7,060,574



7,129,919 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 13 and 14)











Equity:











Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 268,672 shares and 313,527 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively



2,686



3,135 Additional paid-in capital



6,195,497



6,363,774 Accumulated deficit



(430,478)



(969,444) Total stockholders' equity



5,767,705



5,397,465 Noncontrolling interests



322,566



320,949 Total equity



6,090,271



5,718,414 Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,150,845



12,848,333

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2021

Revenue and other:













Natural gas sales

$ 367,415



626,520

Natural gas liquids sales



212,197



464,381

Oil sales



8,322



51,906

Commodity derivative fair value losses



(168,015)



(831,840)

Marketing



64,285



165,453

Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



—



11,279

Gain on sale of assets



—



2,288

Other income (loss)



707



(619)

Total revenue



484,911



489,368

Operating expenses:













Lease operating



24,742



21,645

Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation



631,845



641,362

Production and ad valorem taxes



19,992



33,694

Marketing



113,053



198,994

Exploration



231



5,638

Impairment of oil and gas properties



37,350



9,303

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



214,035



187,330

Accretion of asset retirement obligations



1,111



1,331

General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $7,973 and $4,249 in 2020 and 2021, respectively)



38,403



32,177

Contract termination and rig stacking



11,071



844

Total operating expenses



1,091,833



1,132,318

Operating loss



(606,922)



(642,950)

Other income (expense):













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



20,228



17,477

Transaction expense



(6,138)



(185)

Interest expense, net



(51,811)



(49,963)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt



39,171



(23,065)

Loss on convertible note equitization



—



(11,731)

Total other income (expense)



1,450



(67,467)

Loss before income taxes



(605,472)



(710,417)

Provision for income tax benefit



142,404



175,966

Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interests



(463,068)



(534,451)

Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



236



(10,984)

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (463,304)



(523,467)

















Loss per share—basic

$ (1.73)



(1.70)

Loss per share—diluted

$ (1.73)



(1.70)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic



268,386



307,879

Diluted



268,386



307,879



ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2021

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:













Net loss including noncontrolling interests

$ (801,878)



(545,555)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion



415,927



383,475

Impairments



737,202



43,365

Commodity derivative fair value losses (gains)



(397,818)



1,009,596

Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives



524,838



(64,951)

Payments for derivative monetizations



—



(4,569)

Gain on sale of assets



—



(2,288)

Equity-based compensation expense



11,302



9,891

Deferred income tax benefit



(252,389)



(178,912)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliate



107,827



(36,171)

Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate



85,511



74,040

Amortization of deferred revenue



—



(22,429)

Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and other



4,433



7,877

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt



(119,732)



66,269

Loss on convertible note equitizations



—



50,777

Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(27,329)



(7,687)

Accrued revenue



63,023



(68,425)

Other current assets



789



631

Accounts payable including related parties



(21,182)



6,681

Accrued liabilities



15,722



64,499

Revenue distributions payable



(29,560)



69,809

Other current liabilities



(46)



16,349

Net cash provided by operating activities



316,640



872,272

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:













Additions to unproved properties



(21,672)



(29,473)

Drilling and completion costs



(552,227)



(273,956)

Additions to other property and equipment



(1,234)



(2,320)

Settlement of water earnout



125,000



—

Proceeds from asset sales



—



2,351

Change in other liabilities



—



(77)

Change in other assets



525



597

Net cash used in investing activities



(449,608)



(302,878)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock



(43,443)



—

Issuance of senior notes



—



1,800,000

Repayment of senior notes



(496,541)



(1,234,698)

Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net



374,000



(1,017,000)

Payment of debt issuance costs



—



(22,440)

Sale of noncontrolling interest



300,000



51,000

Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Martica Holdings LLC



—



(46,028)

Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards



(331)



(9,530)

Convertible note equitizations



—



(85,648)

Other



(717)



(509)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



132,968



(564,853)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



—



4,541

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ —



4,541

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 101,885



58,126

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment

$ (61,305)



42,589



The following table set forth selected financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended

Amount of









June 30,

Increase

Percent

(in thousands)

2020

2021

(Decrease)

Change

Revenue:























Natural gas sales

$ 367,415



626,520



259,105

71 % Natural gas liquids sales



212,197



464,381



252,184

119 % Oil sales



8,322



51,906



43,584

524 % Commodity derivative fair value losses



(168,015)



(831,840)



(663,825)

395 % Marketing



64,285



165,453



101,168

157 % Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP



—



11,279



11,279

*

Gain on sale of assets



—



2,288



2,288

*

Other income (loss)



707



(619)



(1,326)

(188) % Total revenue



484,911



489,368



4,457

1 % Operating expenses:























Lease operating



24,742



21,645



(3,097)

(13) % Gathering and compression



202,773



224,073



21,300

11 % Processing



242,592



209,627



(32,965)

(14) % Transportation



186,480



207,662



21,182

11 % Production and ad valorem taxes



19,992



33,694



13,702

69 % Marketing



113,053



198,994



85,941

76 % Exploration



231



5,638



5,407

*

Impairment of oil and gas properties



37,350



9,303



(28,047)

(75) % Depletion, depreciation, and amortization



214,035



187,330



(26,705)

(12) % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



1,111



1,331



220

20 % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)



30,430



27,928



(2,502)

(8) % Equity-based compensation



7,973



4,249



(3,724)

(47) % Contract termination and rig stacking



11,071



844



(10,227)

*

Total operating expenses



1,091,833



1,132,318



40,485

4 % Operating loss



(606,922)



(642,950)



(36,028)

6 % Other earnings (expenses):























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



20,228



17,477



(2,751)

(14) % Transaction expense



(6,138)



(185)



5,953

(97) % Interest expense, net



(51,811)



(49,963)



1,848

(4) % Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt



39,171



(23,065)



(62,236)

(159) % Loss on convertible note equitization



—



(11,731)



(11,731)

*

Total other income (expense)



1,450



(67,467)



(68,917)

*

Loss before income taxes



(605,472)



(710,417)



(104,945)

17 % Provision for income tax benefit



142,404



175,966



33,562

24 % Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interests



(463,068)



(534,451)



(71,383)

15 % Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



236



(10,984)



(11,220)

*

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation

$ (463,304)



(523,467)



(60,163)

13 %

























Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 186,431



319,352



132,921

71 %



* Not meaningful

The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended June, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended

Amount of









June 30,

Increase

Percent





2020

2021

(Decrease)

Change

Production data (1):























Natural gas (Bcf)



215



208



(7)

(3) % C2 Ethane (MBbl)



4,622



4,356



(266)

(6) % C3+ NGLs (MBbl)



11,935



10,440



(1,495)

(13) % Oil (MBbl)



1,004



940



(64)

(6) % Combined (Bcfe)



320



303



(17)

(5) % Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)



3,521



3,324



(197)

(6) % Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (2):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 1.71



3.01



1.30

76 % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 5.76



9.97



4.21

73 % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 15.55



40.32



24.77

159 % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 8.29



55.22



46.93

566 % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 1.83



3.78



1.95

107 % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (2):























Natural gas (per Mcf)

$ 2.79



2.91



0.12

4 % C2 Ethane (per Bbl)

$ 5.66



9.97



4.31

76 % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)

$ 20.23



35.95



15.72

78 % Oil (per Bbl)

$ 33.47



52.05



18.58

56 % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)

$ 2.81



3.55



0.74

26 % Average costs (per Mcfe):























Lease operating

$ 0.08



0.07



(0.01)

(13) % Gathering and compression

$ 0.63



0.74



0.11

17 % Processing

$ 0.76



0.69



(0.07)

(9) % Transportation

$ 0.58



0.69



0.11

19 % Production taxes

$ 0.06



0.11



0.05

83 % Marketing, net

$ 0.15



0.11



(0.04)

(27) % Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

$ 0.67



0.62



(0.05)

(7) % General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)

$ 0.09



0.09



—

— %





(1) Production volumes exclude volumes related to VPP transaction. (2) Average sales prices shown in the table reflect both the before and after effects of the Company's settled commodity derivatives. The calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because the Company does not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes. Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and does not necessarily reflect their relative economic value.

