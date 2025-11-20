Antheia and TAPI Partner to Advance Global Commercialization Strategy for Critical Pharmaceutical Ingredients

New partnership will enable Antheia to increase scale and accelerate time to market for future product launches

MENLO PARK, Calif. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, and TAPI – Technology and API Services, today announced a strategic partnership. Antheia will leverage TAPI's next-generation fermentation capabilities and manufacturing facilities in Europe to further commercialize its pipeline of biosynthetic key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

This partnership unites Antheia's innovative biosynthesis platform with TAPI's advanced bioprocessing and manufacturing capabilities, enabling efficient, reliable, and high-quality production of critical pharmaceutical ingredients at commercial scale. The existing infrastructure, capacity, and quality management systems TAPI provides are particularly well suited for Antheia's processes, enabling continuous growth and long-term support for multiple products in the company's pipeline.

"As demand for Antheia's products continues to grow, our ability to both increase the scale of existing products and accelerate future product launches is critical," said Zack McGahey, COO of Antheia. "With nearly a century of API manufacturing experience, TAPI brings a depth of expertise, as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure that will empower us to meet growing customer demand and deliver on our commercialization strategy. Welcoming TAPI as a manufacturing partner will play a significant role in our efforts to transform pharmaceutical supply chains, end drug shortages, and propel innovation in this space."

Advanced biosynthesis is the transformative technology of the 21st century for pharmaceutical manufacturing. With Antheia's platform and vast pipeline of products that are essential to public health, and TAPI's long-standing legacy of scaling complex processes and driving pharmaceutical progress, this partnership is poised to strengthen these vital global supply chains.

"Our collaboration with Antheia reflects the essence of what we strive for at TAPI – Advancing Health from the Core and bringing together scientific innovation and manufacturing excellence to accelerate our partners' success," said R Ananth, CEO of TAPI. "Through our flexible tech transfer model and collaborative, problem-solving approach, we're able to adapt seamlessly to our partners' needs and scale their innovations with confidence. Leveraging our Center of Excellence for Biocatalysis and Enzyme Development, we're particularly excited to support Antheia's biosynthetic platform with the advanced fermentation and enzymatic capabilities that make these complex processes both efficient and commercially viable."

Today's news comes on the heels of Antheia's $56 million Series C fundraise and the company's successful commercialization of thebaine in 2024.

About Antheia:

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer with a mission to end drug shortages. Using advanced biosynthesis and fermentation technology, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables rapid, efficient, agile, and on-demand production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are critical to public health. This highly flexible approach supports the needs of a growing society and improves global access to essential medicines. Founded in 2015, Antheia has grown into a commercial stage company with its first product to market, an active customer pipeline, and near-term product launches. For more information on how Antheia is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains, visit www.antheia.bio .

About TAPI:

TAPI is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), building blocks and key starting materials (KSM's) providing one of the industry's most comprehensive API portfolios. TAPI also offers customized CDMO services, utilizing their extensive expertise in a wide range of technologies to meet the diverse needs of partners, ensuring flexibility and excellence in every project. With 4,100 employees, a global footprint in 100+ countries, 13 sites worldwide, and a robust portfolio of 350+ high-quality products, TAPI's operations are integral to the delivery of high-quality, safe and effective medications to patients worldwide, supported by a sophisticated supply chain, focused innovative manufacturing, regulatory and quality excellence and a commitment to sustainability. For more information about how TAPI is advancing health from the core, visit www.tapi.com .

