Antheia Raises Additional $24 Million to Complete Series C Financing, Bringing Total Funds Raised to More than $175 Million Over Past Year

Advanced biosynthesis company will accelerate commercialization of critical pharmaceutical ingredients and establish U.S. manufacturing operations

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the advanced biosynthesis company delivering 21st-century pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation, today announced it has completed a second close of its Series C financing, raising an additional $24 million. Combined with additional available capital and non-dilutive funding, including multiple project agreements with the U.S. government, the company has secured more than $175 million over the past year.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand Antheia's commercial manufacturing capacity, advance the company's vast pipeline of late-stage biosynthetic pharmaceutical ingredients to market, and establish its U.S. manufacturing operations to support national onshoring priorities.

"Advanced biosynthesis has immense potential to transform pharmaceutical supply chains and unlock a new era of innovative medicines," said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "Building on the success of our Series C, this additional infusion of capital will fuel our efforts to address urgent supply chain vulnerabilities and more broadly, lead a paradigm shift for pharmaceutical manufacturing."

The second close was led by ATHOS KG and America's Frontier Fund, with participation from several existing investors, including Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), who co-led the initial Series C close with EDBI.

"America's Frontier Fund invests in companies that strengthen U.S. industrial leadership and secure critical supply chains," said Jeff Karras, General Partner at America's Frontier Fund. "Antheia is redefining how essential medicines are made by combining advanced biosynthesis with scalable domestic manufacturing. This approach addresses longstanding shortages, long lead times, and geopolitical risk. We are excited to support Antheia as it builds a more resilient and secure U.S. pharmaceutical ecosystem."

Today's news follows several major milestones spanning 2024 and 2025, including Antheia's first commercial delivery of thebaine — the key ingredient used to produce Narcan — and two U.S. government project agreements to onshore pharmaceutical supply chains. In November 2025, Antheia also announced a strategic partnership with TAPI to further commercialize its pipeline.

About Antheia

Antheia is the advanced biosynthesis company transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation for the 21st century. Antheia's commercially proven technology platform produces high-value pharmaceutical ingredients in a fraction of the time compared to legacy approaches while significantly reducing supply chain risk. The company provides its global pharmaceutical customers with a resilient, efficient supply of critical ingredients at scale, while expanding the innovation frontier for new therapeutic development. Backed by leading investors and recognized by the U.S. government as a priority technology for public health and national and economic security, Antheia is manufacturing the medicines the world needs today while enabling tomorrow's breakthrough therapeutics. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio .

