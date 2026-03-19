Antheia Appoints Dr. Chris Savile as Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships

Savile to drive portfolio expansion and strategic alliances as Antheia expands commercialization of critical pharmaceutical ingredients

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia, the advanced biosynthesis company delivering 21st-century pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation, today announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Savile as Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships. Savile will drive strategic partnerships to expand Antheia's pipeline of pharmaceutical ingredients and unlock opportunities for innovation that leverage the company's advanced biosynthesis platform.

"As we continue building a diversified pipeline of essential drug ingredients, industry collaboration will be central to our growth," said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "We're thrilled to bring Chris' unique blend of scientific depth and commercial leadership to our team. His proven track record of translating complex biotechnology into meaningful business opportunities will be critical to expanding the impact of our platform."

Savile brings more than 20 years of experience across biotechnology and industrial biosynthesis. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Willow Biosciences where in addition to spearheading corporate strategy, he led the development of the company's platform, established operational capabilities, and forged key partnerships. He previously held senior commercial and business development roles at Intrexon Corporation and Codexis.

"Antheia has achieved something rare in our industry: taking a highly complex biosynthetic product from concept to commercial scale," said Dr. Chris Savile, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Antheia. "The platform is proven and the team is fully focused on the next phase of commercial growth – I look forward to finding new opportunities that further advance our mission to transform pharmaceutical supply chains."

Savile's appointment comes on the heels of significant momentum at Antheia, including additional Series C financing and an expanded project agreement with the U.S. government to onshore pharmaceutical supply chains.

About Antheia:

Antheia is the advanced biosynthesis company transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation for the 21st century. Antheia's commercially proven technology platform produces high-value pharmaceutical ingredients in a fraction of the time compared to legacy approaches while significantly reducing supply chain risk. The company provides its global pharmaceutical customers with a resilient, efficient supply of critical ingredients at scale, while expanding the innovation frontier for new therapeutic development. Backed by leading investors and recognized by the U.S. government as a priority technology for public health and national and economic security, Antheia is manufacturing the medicines the world needs today while enabling tomorrow's breakthrough therapeutics. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio.

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Mission North for Antheia

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SOURCE Antheia