Antheia Appoints Eric d'Esparbes as Chief Financial Officer

d'Esparbes to lead Antheia's financial strategy as the company continues its global expansion

and commercialization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, today announced the appointment of Eric d'Esparbes as Chief Financial Officer. d'Esparbes will oversee Antheia's financial strategy and operations as the company advances its next phase of commercialization and unlocks its U.S. manufacturing capabilities. His appointment comes at a critical point in Antheia's trajectory, following the company's $56 million Series C fundraise in June of this year and the launch of its first commercial product in 2024.

"As we enter our next stage of growth, Eric's deep expertise in building world-class finance teams at leading pharmaceutical and biotech organizations will be critical to our continued success," said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "His clear vision for charting our financial strategy will support Antheia in further scaling our innovation and commercializing new products, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team."

d'Esparbes brings three decades of experience as a senior finance executive across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, and energy industries. He has a proven track record building and leading finance organizations for companies with multi-billion-dollar global operations. Prior to joining Antheia, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Biora Therapeutics, where he played a key leadership role in the company's transformation into a focused biotherapeutics business and previously led its initial public offering in 2020. d'Esparbes also led the finance teams at Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA), Joule Unlimited, and AEI, Inc.

"Antheia's success in bringing its technology to a commercial scale is a rare and impressive feat," said Eric d'Esparbes, Chief Financial Officer of Antheia. "The company is at a pivotal juncture as it rapidly moves to increase its global production footprint, and I'm excited by the opportunity to serve our investors' interests, refine the financial framework that supports our team, and work toward our mission of ending drug shortages and transforming pharmaceutical supply chains."

About Antheia:

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer with a mission to end drug shortages. Using advanced biosynthesis and fermentation technology, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables rapid, efficient, agile, and on-demand production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are critical to public health. This highly flexible approach supports the needs of a growing society and improves global access to essential medicines. Founded in 2015, Antheia has grown into a commercial stage company with its first product to market, an active customer pipeline, and near-term product launches. For more information on how Antheia is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains, visit www.antheia.bio.

