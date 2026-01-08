Antheia CEO Joins Fierce JPM Week as Panelist Speaker on Onshoring Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia, the advanced biosynthesis company delivering 21st-century pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation, today announced that CEO and co-founder, Dr. Christina Smolke will join Fierce JPM Week as a featured panelist. Dr. Smolke will discuss the historic effort to onshore pharmaceutical supply chains to the U.S. and the critical role of advanced biosynthesis and biomanufacturing in realizing this national priority.

DATE: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

TIME: 3:45-4:20pm PT

WHERE: Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Grand Ballroom A

DETAILS AND REGISTRATION: Available at Fierce JPM Week

About Antheia:

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer with a mission to end drug shortages. Using advanced biosynthesis and fermentation technology, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables rapid, efficient, agile, and on-demand production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are critical to public health. This highly flexible approach supports the needs of a growing society and improves global access to essential medicines. Founded in 2015, Antheia has grown into a commercial stage company with its first product to market, an active customer pipeline, and near-term product launches. For more information on how Antheia is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains, visit www.antheia.bio.

