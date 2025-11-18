Anthem Injury Lawyers Partners with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada for Major Foster the Future Holiday Gift Drive

3rd Annual Event Aims to Bring Joy to Local Foster Children by Collecting 4,000 Gifts

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to announce its partnership with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada in support of the Foster the Future Holiday Gift Drive, an annual initiative that brings joy and comfort to children and young adults in foster care across Clark County.

This massive effort aims to collect 4,000 gifts this season for children and young adults who are currently in the foster care system. In order to reach this goal, Anthem Injury Lawyers has initiated an extensive effort leveraging digital marketing and social media partnerships—including VegasStarfish—as well as community events and support from local businesses.

"The holidays are a time for connection and compassion," said Puneet K. Garg, Esq., Managing Partner at Anthem Injury Lawyers. "We're working hard, and enlisting help from everyone in our community to make a tangible difference in the lives of local children who deserve to feel remembered, valued, and cared for during this special time of year."

Each year, the Foster the Future program—run in collaboration with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada—ensures that every foster child in the region receives a meaningful holiday gift. Contributions from community partners like Anthem Injury Lawyers help meet that goal and inspire others to give back. The team is already halfway to their goal, having collected over 2,000 gifts.

"It's heartwarming to see how generous our community is, especially when times are tough for many. But we still have a long way to go. We hope that other businesses and our neighbors will come together to help us reach this important goal and make the season more joyful for these kids," said Anthony B. Golden, Esq., Managing Partner at Anthem Injury Lawyers.

Anthem Injury Lawyers encourages others in the Southern Nevada community to participate in the Foster the Future Holiday Gift Drive by making a donation to their Amazon wish list. For more information on how to give, visit https://www.antheminjurylaw.com/foster-the-future.

About Anthem Injury Lawyers

Anthem Injury Lawyers is a Las Vegas–based personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of accident victims and giving back to the community it serves. With a reputation for compassion, integrity, and results, Anthem has proudly supported numerous local initiatives that promote safety, education, and wellbeing throughout Southern Nevada.

