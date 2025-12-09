The Benchmark for Excellence & Empathy: Anthem Injury Lawyers Wins Best of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as a Best of Las Vegas award winner, continuing a streak that began in 2023. This honor reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to delivering elite legal representation grounded in genuine care, compassion, and concern for every client.

Founded by partners Puneet Garg and Anthony Golden, Anthem Injury Lawyers has grown into one of Las Vegas' most trusted personal injury law firms, known for their reputation of helping clients access not only justice but also the quality of care they deserve during recovery.

"Excellence with empathy is what drives us," said Managing Partner Puneet Garg. "Winning Best of Las Vegas is meaningful because it validates the values we built this firm on. At Anthem Injury Lawyers, we put people first, fight for their future, and treat every client with the compassion we would want for our own families."

Anthem Injury Lawyers attributes this award to its client-first philosophy and its relentless pursuit of better outcomes for accident victims across Nevada. The firm continues to expand its services, strengthen community relationships, and stand as a fierce advocate for those navigating the aftermath of an accident.

Best of Las Vegas is the region's premier consumer-voted awards program, celebrating the businesses and organizations that make the greatest impact in the community. Millions of Las Vegas residents vote each year, making it one of the most trusted and recognized honors, signaling not only excellence in service, but also the strong support and confidence of the community itself.

"Recognition like this reminds us why we do what we do," said Managing Partner Anthony Golden. "We're honored, and more motivated than ever, to keep raising the standard."

For more information about Anthem Injury Lawyers or to schedule a consultation, visit www.AnthemInjuryLaw.com.

