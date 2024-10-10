Anthology achieves the 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award.

Anthology is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading educational technology company, has been selected for this Business Application's 2024-2025 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank Anthology in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high-level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

2024-2025 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2025 as well as virtual meetings between August 2024 and June 2025, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

Customers are truly benefiting from Microsoft's cutting-edge AI technology and Anthology's deep expertise in higher education. Post this

Anthology advances higher education by offering solutions that enrich learning experiences, enhance operational efficiencies, and amplify recruitment and enrollment efforts. Anthology provides value to higher educational institutions worldwide by using Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the platform for Anthology's higher education CRM (Reach), the premium features of Anthology Student (Finance and Human Capital Management solutions) and seamlessly harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure Open AI Service. In addition, Anthology utilizes Azure to host cloud services and Microsoft Power Platform for Anthology's robust business intelligence solutions.

"This award is a testament that our customers are truly benefiting from Microsoft's cutting-edge AI technology and Anthology's deep expertise in higher education. Together, we're delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to achieve more than ever before," said John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer at Anthology. "We are extremely grateful for the ongoing recognition and collaboration with Microsoft and are honored to receive the Inner Circle award for the fourth consecutive year."

"Partners achieving the Inner Circle distinction have demonstrated an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and we are honored to recognize this impact," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, Cloud and Industry knowledge. They bring specialized IP, business process and technical expertise to Customers and help them unlock incremental business value through services and solutions."

Anthology was also awarded Inner Circle membership in 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and now for 2024/2025. This recognition affirms the company's distinction as a leader in EdTech and its commitment to delivering excellence and driving continuous innovation as part of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners.

About Anthology

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.

Media contact: Erin Mitchell, Director of Communications, Anthology. [email protected]

SOURCE Anthology