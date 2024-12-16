UC Davis CAARE Center Selects Blackboard by Anthology to Expand Reach of Training Programs for Youth with Risk Behaviors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UC Davis Children's Hospital CAARE (Child and Adolescent Abuse Resource and Evaluation) Diagnostic and Treatment Center selected Blackboard by Anthology to expand the reach and impact of its Trauma Training Academy programs. This initiative leverages the Blackboard learning management system (LMS) to make critical training resources available to professionals statewide and beyond, ensuring broader access to essential skills for those serving at-risk youth.

The CAARE Center, nationally recognized for its expertise in evaluating and treating child maltreatment and training mental health professionals, sought a scalable solution to transition its in-person quarterly training sessions to a format capable of reaching a wider audience. Through this partnership, the CAARE Center harnesses the power of Blackboard's robust LMS to deliver web-based training.

The online training series funded by the California Department of Social Services is available at no cost to residents of California and is designed to support professionals working with youth who have experienced or are at risk of sexual exploitation or who have high-risk behaviors. Participants include mental health professionals, social workers, probation officers, substance abuse counselors, and other youth advocates.

With input from caregivers and survivors, these evidence-based courses incorporate trauma-informed, harm-reduction strategies. Blackboard's platform ensures seamless access for professionals not affiliated with UC Davis, offering a user-friendly solution for those seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

"Our mission is to provide care and training that empower professionals to serve the most vulnerable children and adolescents," said Dr. Dawn Blacker, Clinical Director and Training Director of the CAARE Trauma Training Academy. "Through Blackboard, we will be able to extend our impact far beyond traditional geographic and logistical limitations."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and education, bringing CAARE's mission to life by creating opportunities for more professionals to develop critical skills.

"We are honored to support the UC Davis CAARE Center in delivering such vital training programs to professionals who work tirelessly to support at-risk youth," said Cole Galyon, Senior Vice President at Anthology. "We take great pride in providing a platform that extends the reach of this critical content, empowering caregivers and advocates to make an even greater impact."

For more information about the CAARE Center's training programs or to access the courses, visit https://health.ucdavis.edu/children/services/CAARE/training/trauma-responsive-care/

About Anthology
Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com

