Anthology Partners with Foundation for California Community Colleges to Provide Student-Centric Solutions Across the State

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology today announced community colleges throughout California can now procure Anthology solutions through the Foundation for California Community Colleges' CollegeBuys Program, the official purchasing and contracting hub for the California Community Colleges. Institutions that purchase Anthology solutions through CollegeBuys benefit from cost savings, resource conservation, and compliant contracting processes.

Anthology delivers an industry-leading ecosystem of solutions to help institutions provide the very best student experience. Solutions cover the full learner journey, including end-to-end enterprise resource planning support with Anthology Student, Anthology Finance and HCM, and Anthology Payroll.

"As a fully-vetted partner in the CollegeBuys program, institutions can spend more time enhancing the student experience and less time in procurement," said Joe Belenardo, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthology. "Fast-tracking time to benefit from Anthology's solutions delivers real value for learners and community colleges across the Golden State."

Anthology Student is a flexible, cloud-based student information system that empowers community colleges to deliver a personalized student experience. It serves as a centralized platform, managing everything from application to career services and each step in between. This includes academic advising/counseling, curriculum management, and financial aid, all while accommodating California Community College-specific requirements and Chancellor's Office reporting. When paired with the complete set of Anthology Payroll, Finance and HCM functionality, Anthology Student is an integral part of a higher education toolset that streamlines operations across all facets of the institution.

Anthology solutions available through the CollegeBuys program also include Anthology Reach, Anthology Occupation Insight, Student Verification, Anthology Raise, Anthology Ally, Anthology Succeed, and Anthology Apply.

Learn more about Anthology solutions at www.purchasing.collegebuys.org.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business, and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

Media Contact:

Erin Mitchell

Anthology

Erin.Mitchell@anthology.com

SOURCE Anthology