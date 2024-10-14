Anthony & Sylvan Pools Announces New Board Member

Craig Haydamack joins the nearly 80-year-old swimming pool company in advance of the 2025 season

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier residential swimming pool and spa builder, renovator, and service provider in the United States, announced the appointment of Craig Haydamack to its board of directors.

"Anthony & Sylvan is a robust organization with a legacy of industry leadership and exceptional performance, perfectly aligning with my professional background," said Haydamack. "I am eager to contribute my insights and support the ownership and management team as the company embarks on its next phase of innovation and growth, continuing to create unforgettable backyard experiences for families across the U.S."

Haydamack is currently the chief human resources officer for USIC LLC in Carmel, Indiana. Prior to that, he held executive roles with Milliken & Company and Intel. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master of Business Administration in finance and marketing from the University of Oregon.

"Craig's extensive executive experience with successful firms, combined with his passion for people and culture, aligns perfectly with our ambitious plans to scale the business," said Tom Waldin, chairman of the board of directors for Anthony & Sylvan. "By leveraging our exceptional team, strong brand, high-quality offerings, and unmatched customer satisfaction, his insights will bolster our growth strategy and enhance our competitive edge in a challenging market."

In his free time, Haydamack has coached youth softball and basketball teams for 18 years and has been a board member and active supporter of several nonprofit organizations. Haydamack and his wife, Johana, reside in Carmel, Indiana, and are proud parents to four daughters.

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families across the nation have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design, build, and remodel their dream in-ground swimming pools. Its team of designers and craftsmen have created, transformed, and serviced thousands of backyard retreats. Anthony & Sylvan employees take pride in their work and delighting their customers. In its nearly 80-year history, it has served more than a million customers throughout the U.S.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan's statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); CPC1459629 and CPC1459777 (FL); #203008(MA); 05-129792 - Reg#95872(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #H-20201 and #WC22294H09(NY); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); GC-46619(RI); CLG 125269(SC); #75966(TN);13800478-5501(UT); #2701011419(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV). FOR INFORMATION ABOUT CONTRACTORS AND THE NEW JERSEY CONTRACTORS' REGISTRATION ACT, CONTACT THE NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OF LAW AND PUBLIC SAFETY, DIVISION OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS AT 1.888.656.6225.

