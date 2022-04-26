Anthony Fahey to Lead Sales for Claims Insurtech, VCA Software

Fahey Steering VCA's Rapid Expansion, Helping Claims Leaders Automate Processes and Maximize Insurance Policyholder Satisfaction.

ONTARIO, Canada, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claims management software provider VCA Software Inc., formerly known as Virtual Claims Adjuster, has hired Anthony Fahey as Vice President, National Sales to lead the company's expansion. With over a decade of insurtech experience and an impressive reputation for expanding markets, opening new verticals, and producing insurtech sales, Fahey is well-positioned for success.

As a claims management platform, VCA stands apart by offering embedded digital payments, advanced analytics, policy connect, audit centers and more. The company is improving the claims journey by taking a policyholder-centric approach to digital transformation.

"We put people at the center and build out from there," says John Varghese, VCA Software CEO. "Our software ecosystem helps enhance the customer experience via digital channels so that insurers can incorporate modern SaaS technologies, grow customer lifetime value by reducing churn and drive business efficiencies. During our selection process, it became very apparent that Anthony not only understood our vision, but also had the aptitude, attitude and tenacity needed to take us to the next level," he adds.

Fahey relishes the challenge. "I was drawn to the opportunity because it offers the best of all worlds," he explains. "VCA is an established company with the spirit of an Insurtech. They relentlessly focus on innovation, with the ever-present goal of improving the customer experience. It's a mission I feel good about. The claim is the moment of truth for policyholders and VCA is changing the paradigm, providing tools to dramatically improve the journey," he adds.

The insurance industry is headed into storm season – a critical time for independent adjusting firms, TPAs, carriers, and policyholders. Fahey says that there is still time to implement a new claims system, and that doing so can enable adjusting firms to triage and distribute a massive number of claims in minutes. "With features like visual file handler assignment, auto assign and auto acknowledge, adjusting firms can save an enormous amount of time with VCA," he explains.

For insurance carriers, VCA offers a range of solutions to deliver exactly what policyholders expect: a fast, accurate, transparent, and personalized experience. "When insurers and adjusting firms see what's possible, they realize that they can't afford another day on their legacy system," Varghese says.

With a claims engine as its core, VCA Software (formerly known as Virtual Claims Adjuster) is a global SaaS platform focused on improving policyholder satisfaction and retention, while providing a next-generation ecosystem to improve intelligence and function for all stakeholders from insurance carriers to third party administrators, brokers, independent adjusters, captives and self-insured companies. The VCA platform simplifies and humanizes the claims journey – ultimately creating more customer lifetime value. Visit https://vcasoftware.com/ to learn more.

