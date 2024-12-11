Anthony Geisler and Thankful Giving Provide Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness entrepreneur and philanthropist Anthony Geisler provided a generous donation this holiday season to the nonprofit organization Thankful Giving, which provides fully-catered meals to families in need across Southern California. Founded in 2020, Thankful Giving sends Thanksgiving dinners directly to these families, eliminating the need to purchase expensive ingredients or rely on food stamps to enjoy a hearty holiday dinner.

Geisler and his family have been significant supporters of Thankful Giving since 2021. Their generosity has helped feed more than 10,000 people over the last four years.

"Every family deserves the opportunity to gather and give thanks around a warm dinner this holiday season," said Geisler. "It's my family's honor to work with Thankful Giving to help communities across Southern California access everything they need for a memorable Thanksgiving Dinner."

In addition to his support for Thankful Giving, Geisler is a significant sponsor of Miracles for Kids, a nonprofit that provides services to the families of critically ill children, and the Navy SEAL Foundation, which offers critical programs for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare. Geisler was named this year's Miracle Maker at Miracles for Kids' annual gala in October.

