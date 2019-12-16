Anthony Hernandez named chief human resources officer for Encompass Health

"We are excited to welcome Tony to Encompass Health as our chief human resources officer. In this role, he will lead the human resources management functions and recruitment initiatives for our more than 41,000 employees," said Encompass Health President & CEO Mark Tarr. "His experience will help us continue to set the standard as a leading healthcare employer and will benefit our Company's growing workforce."

Since 2014, Tony served as executive vice president of human resources for Regions Financial Corp., another Birmingham-based company. His experience also includes human resources leadership roles at PharMerica and Citigroup. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205-970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205-970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

