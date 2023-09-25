Anthony K. Chubb of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Appointed to Prestigious Michigan Bar Association Government Law Council

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

25 Sep, 2023, 13:23 ET

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. proudly announces the appointment of Anthony K. Chubb to the esteemed Michigan Bar Association Government Law Council. This appointment underscores Tony's unwavering commitment to representing cities, townships, and governmental entities throughout his illustrious career.

The Michigan Bar Association's mission is to aid in promoting improvements in the administration of justice and advancements in jurisprudence, improving relations between the legal profession and the public, and promoting the interests of the legal profession in this state. It is a select body that recognizes leaders in the field and individuals who have garnered the respect of their peers and the judiciary. 

Tony is an equity shareholder in the firm's municipal group and has dedicated his career to representing cities, townships, and governmental entities. He currently serves as City Attorney for East Lansing, Northville, Keego Harbor, and Saline, as well as General Counsel for Redford Township and the Genesee County 911 Consortium. Tony's extensive background in municipal law, including working in-house for municipalities, has given him a broad knowledge of the legal and administrative sides of resolving complex cases. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. acknowledges Tony's dedication and outstanding legal practice as he receives this prestigious honor

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.
Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan.  Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with over 60 attorneys. Areas of practice include family law, estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, and workers' compensation.  Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

