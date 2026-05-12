Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis Launches "ALC Lawcast: Finance in Focus" to Support Global Access to U.S. Capital Markets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis (ALC), a premier boutique firm specializing in capital markets, securities law, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate law today announced the official launch of its new podcast series, "ALC Lawcast: Finance in Focus." The program is designed to provide C-suite executives, board members, and international issuers with high-level analysis of the shifting regulatory landscape and the complexities of the U.S. capital markets.

As domestic and international companies increasingly look toward U.S. listings on the Nasdaq and NYSE to access global liquidity, the Lawcast serves as a critical resource for understanding the technicalities of cross-border securities law. The series will feature in-depth discussions on Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), De-SPAC transactions, SEC reporting, and the nuanced requirements of SEC compliance counsel in an era of heightened scrutiny.

The launch of "ALC Lawcast: Finance in Focus" coincides with a significant period of inbound financial migration to Florida, further establishing the state as a secondary hub for international finance. By bridging the gap between foreign corporate governance and U.S. regulatory expectations, ALC continues to solidify its role as a lead partner for companies navigating mid-market acquisitions and corporate restructuring.

"As we witness an unprecedented surge in international interest in U.S. capital markets, clear and authoritative guidance is paramount," said Laura Anthony, the firm's founding partner. "The ALC Lawcast: Finance in Focus serves as a strategic extension of our firm's commitment to navigating the intricate regulatory frameworks of the SEC. Our goal is to ensure that global issuers and domestic growth companies have the sophisticated tools and technical knowledge necessary for successful market entry, Nasdaq listing requirements, and long-term compliance."

The premiere episode examines the implications of recently enacted and proposed Nasdaq rule changes, offering a technical analysis of how these shifts impact small-cap IPOs and continued listing eligibility. The discussion provides essential foresight for issuers managing the rigorous standards of the U.S. capital markets while leveraging ALC's extensive thought leadership to navigate complex compliance hurdles.

This new series continues ALC's deep-seated commitment to educating and informing clients and the broader financial community. This dedication is best evidenced by the firm's widely recognized Securities Law Blog (www.securitieslawblog.com), which has been in continuous publication since January 2010. Furthermore, the new Finance in Focus series builds upon the success of the original Lawcast, which launched in 2015 and produced over 200 episodes, establishing the firm as a pioneer in digital legal content for the securities industry.

Listeners can access the "ALC Lawcast: Finance in Focus" on YouTube and other major streaming platforms. The first installment of the series is available now at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWpSKYXj5_A&list=PL6A4VKTCb8P0tv2vBBWHVirw8AZP3vmAg&index=1

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis is a premier international capital markets, U.S. Securities Law, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades, the firm has specialized in going public transactions, cross-border M&A, and complex corporate finance, with a specific focus on the Japan-U.S. corridor. The firm serves as a strategic bridge for international companies seeking to navigate the regulatory complexities of the U.S. markets. For more information, visit www.alclaw.com or contact 844-281-2863.

Media Contact:

Laura Anthony

561-514-0936

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC