Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis Partner Craig D. Linder Named a #1 Ranking Attorney in South Florida in Finance and Restructuring by Legal500

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, a premier international law firm specializing in securities law, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and corporate law, is pleased to announce that Partner Craig D. Linder has been recognized as a top-tier attorney in the field of Finance and Restructuring by Legal500. This prestigious honor is highly selective, with Mr. Linder achieving the #1 ranking alongside only 10 other attorneys in the South Florida region to receive this distinction within the category. It is the highest possible ranking, indicating a stellar reputation, exceptional expertise, and superior technical ability compared to peers in the same market.

This ranking underscores Mr. Linder's role as a preeminent U.S. capital markets attorney, including for international entities navigating the complexities of the Florida finance hub and the Japan-U.S. capital markets corridor. As Florida continues to see unprecedented inbound migration of financial services, Mr. Linder's expertise as Head of Capital Markets provides a critical advantage for domestic and international issuers seeking to navigate going-public transactions, including initial public offerings (IPOs), direct listings, de-SPAC transactions and reverse mergers; and follow-on offerings, including registered direct offerings (RDOs), confidentially marketed public offerings (CMPOs), at-the-market offerings (ATMs), and PIPE transactions.

Legal500 is the world's leading legal services benchmarking platform, connecting global law firms with international clients. Across more than 100 countries, Legal500.com delivers trusted insights through comprehensive research processes and proprietary data from 300,000+ clients and 60,000+ law firm submissions annually. More than 150 researchers and analysts evaluate law firms against the broadest possible range of practice area competencies, industry sector expertise and client satisfaction metrics. Legal500 empowers buyers and sellers in the legal market to make informed decisions and achieve better outcomes through unparalleled depth of research and legal market data.

"Our inclusion in this elite group of practitioners is a reflection of our relentless focus on execution and regulatory foresight," stated Craig D. Linder, Head of Capital Markets. "For our clients in the U.S., Japan and globally, finance and restructuring are not merely administrative tasks; they are strategic maneuvers required to meet Nasdaq and NYSE listing requirements. We view ourselves as the bridge that ensures domestic and international companies listing in the U.S. can navigate these regulatory frameworks with absolute confidence."

The recognition further validates the firm's white-label compliance standards and its long history of thought leadership in corporate finance and restructuring. By anticipating and resolving regulatory concerns during the structuring phase, Mr. Linder ensures that every initial public offering, follow-on offering, and complex financial restructuring is meticulously prepared well before reaching the SEC reporting stage.

For international issuers looking to access U.S. capital markets, the combination of Mr. Linder's regional elite ranking and the firm's location in the Florida tech and finance corridor offers a unique synergy of international reach and local, authoritative insight.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis is a premier international capital markets, U.S. Securities Law, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades, the firm has specialized in going public transactions, Cross-border M&A, and complex corporate finance, with a specific focus on the Japan-U.S. corridor. For more information, visit www.alclaw.com or contact Laura Anthony, 844-281-2863, [email protected].

SOURCE Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC