Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC Announces Launch of Dedicated Japanese Website to Facilitate U.S. Listings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC, ("ALC" or the "Firm") a leading corporate and securities law firm, is pleased to announce the official launch of its comprehensive Japanese-language website: https://www.legalandcompliance.com/ja/. This new digital platform is designed to provide Japanese issuers, entrepreneurs, and financial institutions with direct access to the firm's deep technical expertise and regulatory guidance in their native language.

The launch follows the firm's recent sponsorship of the "Japan Go IPO Summit" in Tokyo and underscores its commitment to bridging the gap between the Japanese business community and the U.S. capital markets. As Japanese companies increasingly seek opportunities for growth through U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and listings on the Nasdaq, NYSE, and OTC Markets, the need for clear, compliant, and efficient legal navigation has never been greater.

ALC has become a go-to legal advisor for Japanese companies pursuing U.S. listings via initial public offerings (IPOs), direct listings, and de-SPAC transactions. The firm has advised on some of the most innovative cross-border offerings to date, including the first-ever U.S. IPOs involving Japanese common shares on both the NYSE and on NASDAQ, rather than American Depository Receipts (ADRs)—a concept initially championed by ALC several years ago and which, after working with DTC and other market participants, came to fruition. The Firm has also been counsel for over $1 billion in de-SPAC transactions for Japanese clients as well as multiple IPOs involving ADRs.

"The goal of this initiative is to eliminate the linguistic and regulatory barriers that often hinder international transactions," said Laura Anthony, Founding Partner of ALC. "By providing our technical resources, including insights from the SecuritiesLawBlog which is also published in Japanese, we are enabling our clients to anticipate regulatory and exchange concerns early in the planning process. We approach every cross-border engagement with a deal-maker mindset, helping Japanese issuers to access U.S. markets cleanly, compliantly, and efficiently."

The Japanese website features a wealth of information tailored to the specific needs of international issuers, including:

Detailed overviews of SEC disclosure and reporting requirements.

Guidance on Nasdaq and NYSE listing standards and shareholder protection rules.

Navigating the complex regulatory requirements and SEC disclosure mandates for Japanese target companies seeking public entry through a merger with a SPAC.

Providing technical analysis of the unique disclosure and exchange requirements for Japanese issuers choosing to list directly on the Nasdaq or NYSE as an alternative to a traditional IPO.

By providing these native-language resources, the firm acts as a primary relationship partner for Japanese CEOs, CFOs, in-house counsel, and their teams providing the high-level structural planning and technical legal execution required to navigate the full lifecycle of a U.S. transaction—from initial SEC filing through to continued exchange listing.

For more information and to explore the new resources, please visit https://www.legalandcompliance.com/ja/.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team represents issuers and underwriters and has completed transactions valued in excess of $25 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics. For more information visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863.

