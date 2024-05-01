Anthony Petsis & Associates Named Best Retirement Planning Firm in Philadelphia Area by Wealth & Finance International

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Petsis & Associates, Inc., a top rated financial advisory firm in Bucks County, PA, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Retirement Planning Firm in the Philadelphia area by Wealth & Finance International as part of their prestigious Retirement Planning Awards 2024.

This recognition is awarded to firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements and uphold the best industry practices within the retirement planning industry. Anthony Petsis & Associates has distinguished itself through its commitment to providing exceptional retirement planning services tailored to meet the needs of today's clients and future generations.

"We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our team's hard work and dedication to excellence," said Anthony Petsis, President of Anthony Petsis & Associates. "This accolade reaffirms our commitment to empowering our clients to achieve their retirement goals through comprehensive planning and innovative financial solutions."

The Retirement Planning Awards 2024 by Wealth & Finance International celebrates the contributions of professionals and organizations across the pensions and retirement sector. The awards recognize those who assist consumers in retirement planning, provide retirement savings and investment solutions, or support the administration and delivery of retirement benefits.

The retirement planning landscape is currently experiencing significant shifts, influenced by global disruptions, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. Anthony Petsis & Associates has successfully navigated these challenges by integrating cutting-edge technology and adapting to new market trends, thus ensuring their clients receive the best possible advice and support.

"We remain dedicated to adapting our strategies to meet the changing needs of our clients and the industry," added Petsis. "We are proud to set the standard for excellence in retirement planning."

For more information about Anthony Petsis & Associates and their services, please visit www.apetsis.com.

About Anthony Petsis & Associates, Inc.

As the top-rated financial advisory firm in Bucks County, we are committed to empowering you to plan your financial life with confidence. With a legacy that spans two generations, we serve as a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive financial advice tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our vision transcends the present, encompassing a focused plan to serve the financial needs of future generations of your family for the next 100 years. Our firm is a fiduciary and always acts in the best interest of our clients.

SOURCE Anthony Petsis & Associates