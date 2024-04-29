Anthony Ramos, Lynette Coll, Leslie Grace, and others have joined the 2024 NVISION LATINO FILM & MUSIC Festival committee

The Newly Acquired Official Latino Film Festival By NTERTAIN, a Latino-focused content and Media Company led by Lex Borrero and Tommy Mottola, will Take Place October 10-12 at the Palm Springs Art Museum. It aims to Empower Latino Voices Across Film and Music with Leading Powerhouse Industry Creatives.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival, an evolution of the Official Latino Film Festival, is set to become a pinnacle of Latino culture and artistic expression, aiming to take the festival to new heights with a distinguished committee composed of acclaimed industry leaders including:

Anthony Ramos - Actor and artist known for his roles in "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" & "Twisters."

Actor and artist known for his roles in "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" & "Twisters." Lynette Coll - Co-CEO of LUZ Films, one of the veteran film producers of Sundance's Grand Jury prize winner "In the Summers."

- Co-CEO of LUZ Films, one of the veteran film producers of Sundance's Grand Jury prize winner "In the Summers." Leslie Grace - Actress and Multi-Latin GRAMMY nominee known for her roles in "In the Heights" & Sundance Grand Jury prize winner "In The Summers."

- Actress and Multi-Latin GRAMMY nominee known for her roles in "In the Heights" & prize winner "In The Summers." Jairo Alvarado - Partner at Redefine Ent, Veteran manager & film producer

- Partner at Redefine Ent, Veteran manager & film producer Santiago Zapata - Head of Film & TV at Ntertain Studios, Veteran Film producer of Sundance's World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award winner "Monos."

"As artists & producers, we believe the more opportunities we have to experience art communally, the more impactful it becomes. Now more than ever, we need spaces curated with thought and intention that bring us together to uplift and celebrate each other's work! […] Joining the selection community at NVISION is an opportunity to keep shaping the narrative and cultivate a space where our voices are heard, our experiences are honored, and our dreams are realized," mentioned Grace and Coll.

"We are excited to be part of an innovative and groundbreaking platform to help bring together ideas promoting artistic innovation. We are glad to have found a group of like-minded thinkers who want to push culture towards exchanging ideas to bring us closer together." A great film festival provides a space for the creative community to be nurtured and emboldened, and that's what we are setting up to do with NVISION," mentioned Ramos, Alvarado & Zapata.

Submissions are now open for U.S. and International Shorts featuring Drama, Horror/Sci-fi, Documentary, Comedy, Experimental and Animation, and Music Videos. The top awards for Best U.S. and International Features confer a prize of $10,000 and a $5,000 prize for Best U.S. and International Shorts. Submissions can be made via www.nvisionfestival.com .

Key dates for submissions:

Open submission call: NOW OPEN

Early Bird deadline for submissions: May 19, 2024

Official deadline for submissions: June 29, 2024

Extended deadline for submissions: July 19, 2024

Notification Dates: August 9, 2024

As a new addition, Miguel Melendez, a Westbrook founder and veteran executive producer, joins the board members, including Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and founder Danny Hastings.

"I am thrilled to join the board of the NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival. This is a transformative time in the entertainment industry, and I firmly believe that Latinos are now leading the way as the new majority. I look forward to contributing to our vibrant community and shaping the future of our storytelling. Partnering with Lex and the Committee has super charged my enthusiasm for witnessing both established and emerging talents in our community," said Miguel Melendez.

These renowned professionals will bring their expertise and vision to curate a highly anticipated lineup, ensuring the festival's continued legacy of excellence and innovation.

The 2024 NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival in collaboration with the Palm Springs Art Museum, will showcase a dynamic lineup of film screenings and music performances that champion the rich diversity and creativity of Latina and Latino talent. Including these distinguished individuals reinforces NVISIONS's mission to profoundly inspire audiences while celebrating the vibrant Latino culture through film and music by providing a platform for artists to share their stories with the world.

ABOUT NVISION LATINO FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL

NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the transformative power of culture, championing diverse Latin talent, and offering an esteemed platform for the discovery, exhibition, and celebration of groundbreaking work in film, music, the arts, and technology. Since its inception, the festival has been at the forefront of showcasing the vibrant diversity and boundless creativity of Latino and Latina filmmakers and artists in the United States. With a commitment to amplifying voices and stories that enrich our collective tapestry, NVISION continues to be a pioneering force in the cultural landscape, fostering connection, inspiration, and appreciation for the Latino experience.

ABOUT NTERTAIN

Founded by industry titans Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Tainy, NTERTAIN is a market-leading media company comprised of NEON16, NTERTAIN STUDIOS, and culture marketing agency AM16. Together, these entities form an innovative ecosystem of boundary-pushing creatives reshaping Latin culture's perception, positioning, and narrative within today's media landscape. With a relentless commitment to disruption and innovation, NTERTAIN is at the forefront of driving meaningful change and elevating Latino voices globally.

ABOUT PALMS SPRINGS ART MUSEUM

Palm Springs Art Museum is the largest cultural institution in the Coachella Valley. The flagship building in downtown Palm Springs features compelling art exhibitions, a vast permanent collection, and the Annenberg Theater, all in a 150,000-square-foot, architecturally significant building. Five blocks away, the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, features exhibitions and programming that explore the rich topics of architecture and design. The museum's collection also contains two icons of modernist design: Frey House II on the mountainside behind the main building and Aluminaire House™ on the museum grounds.

